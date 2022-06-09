Top 10 Summer Sales at Target

Matt York/AP/Shutterstock

You don't want to miss out on the best summer sales Target has to offer. GOBankingRates scoured the retailer to find the top offers you need to take advantage of to score on all things summer. Some of these deals won't be found in the stores, so you can go right from this article to shopping online to snag low-priced items.

Here's a look at the top sales going on at Target right now.

Mens' Items for Father's Day Sales

Father's Day is Sunday, June 19 this year. In the days leading up to the holiday, look for sales on men's items like clothing and watches. You don't have to wait too long to get a deal on men's apparel though: right now when you shop online, you can score 30% off men's swimwear and 20% off men's shorts that will keep you looking stylish all summer long.

Kids' Clothes for 20% Off

Dress your kids in fresh summer wear for 20% off right now at Target. This includes tees, shorts, shoes for kids and toddlers, as well as baby clothes. All of these sales except for the shorts are only available when you shop online.

50% Off Select Outdoor Play Toys

Set your kids up for summer with toys they'll love playing with even on the hottest days. Some of the highlights of this sale include a L.O.L. Surprise! 16" Kids' Bike going for $60.00, a Little Tikes First Prep Kitchen playset at $49.99 and a Razor Color Rave Electric Scooter that's on sale for $60.00. All of these items must be bought online to get these prices.

30% Off Women's Swimsuits

It's not too late to pick up a new swimsuit that you'll absolutely love. When you shop online, you get 30% off multiple styles of women's swimsuits including one-piece suits, tankinis and bikinis.

20% Off Women's Dresses & Shorts

If you find you're struggling to find anything in your wardrobe that isn't ready for winter, stock up on a variety of dresses and shorts that are now available on Target.com for 20% off.

50% Off PowerXL 5qt Single Basket Air Fryer

An air fryer is the perfect addition to your kitchen to ensure that you always have delicious snacks on hand at summer barbecues. The air fryer allows you to make fries, chicken tenders, steak and much more with little to no oil. This PowerXL model regularly goes for $119.99, but you can get it right now for $59.99 when you buy it on Target.com. Reviews say it's easy to assemble, comes with recipes for you to try out, and is easy to clean.

20% Off Apple AirPods Pro

Save $50.00 on one of the top electronic purchases you can get right now. These usually sell for $249.99, but when you shop Target online, you can buy them for $199.99. The AirPods provide active noise cancellation, a built-in microphone, three sizes of tapered silicone tips, and are water and sweat-resistant. They also have a force sensor so you can make and receive calls, control your entertainment, and much more.

20% Off TVs and Accessories

Upgrade your home entertainment gear and get a smart TV for 20% off. Some of the best deals include scoring the TCL 40" Class 3-Series Full HD Smart Roku TV for $229.99, which is 23% off its original price of $299.99. You can also pick up the Hisense 55" Class- A6G Series 4K UHD Android Smart TV for 28% off. That brings it from $429.99 to $309.99.

55% Off Standing Heater

When you buy ​​the Costway 48000 BTU Patio Standing LP Gas Heater on Target.com, you'll get it for $133.99, which is more than half of its original price of $299.99. The heater is made of stainless steel and claims to radiate heat for up to 15 feet.

50% Off Mason 30" Round Wood Burning Fire Pit

Nothing gets a summer party started like a fire pit, and right now you can get this one for 50% off. Buy it online and get this 30-inch fire pit for $37.50. It also comes with a 20" poker to easily tend to the flames.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 10 Summer Sales at Target