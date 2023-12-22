These are the top 10 tamale restaurants in the Portland metro area in 2023: Yelp

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amid the holiday season, Yelp ranked the top 10 tamale restaurants in the Portland metro area in 2023 — featuring restaurants with regional flair and one eatery claiming to have “the best darn tamales in Oregon.”

Portland’s Tamale Boy claims the number one spot with a 4.5-star rating on Yelp.

The restaurant aims to provide a “fun and approachable” dining experience with seasonal options and flavors highlighting different regions in Mexico.

Tamale Boy’s menu includes tamales notenos and oaxaquenos – including chile verde pork tamales, mole negro tamales, and dessert options with sweet corn, strawberries, or apples and cinnamon.

Customers can order holiday tamales for Christmas Eve by 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23.

Tamale Boy began as a catering company in 2008 under the name Mayahuel Catering before evolving into a food truck, and later a brick-and-mortar with locations in Portland and Happy Valley.

Taking the second-highest rated spot on Yelp’s list, Sabor Salvadorño serves Salvadoran-style tamales including fresh corn tamales, chicken tamales, and a vegetarian option with chipilin leaves and beans.

The Beaverton eatery boasts a 4.3-star rating on Yelp.

Luis’s Taqueria claims the third spot on the Yelp list for its Michoacan-style menu — featuring a variety of tamales including carne asada, barbacoa, chicharron, and carnitas.

The Woodburn restaurant earned a 4.2-star Yelp rating.

Gresham’s Tamale Factory was among the highest-ranked tamale spots, featuring jalapeno and cheese, chicken, beef chili, and sweet corn vegetarian tamales.

Tamale Factory also has food carts at Gresham’s Lucky 7 Market on 223rd and Stark St., La Tapatia Market on SE Powell and Cleveland, and at the Fairview Rockwood Market.

The Portland tamale destination earned 4.2 stars on Yelp with offerings including beef and chicken tamales served with salsa verde, pork tamales in salsa roja, and vegan tamales.

Portland’s Pupeseria Migueleña earned a 4.6-star rating on Yelp. The Salvadoran food cart offers chicken, and pork tamales bathed in their “secret sauce,” along with cornmeal tamales filled with corn kernels.

With a 4-star Yelp rating, The Tamale House claims to serve “the best darn tamales in Oregon.” The family-owned joint serves six kinds of tamales, including cheese and jalapeno, BBQ pork, corn, and sweet tamales.

The Tamale House started out at a local farmer’s market before growing into its brick-and-mortar on SW Pacific Highway.

The eatery also accepts holiday tamale orders.

Beaverton’s Tamal Express food cart on SW TV Highway features Hidalgo-style eats including rojo con puerco, chicken, cheese and jalapeno tamales.

Los Tamales Locos, in Portland’s Eastport Food Carts, boasts a 4.3-star rating on Yelp. Serving up Oaxacan-style dishes, customers can find braised pork tamales with mole sauce, shredded chicken tamales, and rajas tamales.

Outside of the Portland metro area, Yolanda’s Tamales in Salem scored a 4.8-star rating on Yelp. With 15 tamale varieties, using a family recipe from Tepic in western Mexico, the restaurant says its goal is to bring homestyle food to its customers with “less masa, more fillings.”

The State St. restaurant features a variety of salsa from mild pico de gallo, and cucumber salsa, to spicy mustard salsa.

Yolanda’s Tamales also offers dessert tamales topped with the customer’s choice of strawberry, coconut, or chocolate syrup.

