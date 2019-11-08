Top 10 Toughest Exams In The World

Have you ever wondered what the toughest exams in the world are all about, and perhaps how tough they are? Aside from the tests that life will force you to go through, the pursuit of scholarly excellence will also continuously have you doing exams that are designed to gauge your progress.

The education sector is taken quite seriously to the extent that businesses and listed companies have been formed around the academic segment. However, exams are arguably the highlight of the academic pursuits because they gauge the scholar's understanding of whatever they studied. Now, if you though military school was tough, you will be surprised by these exams, which are currently considered the toughest exams in the world.

Here is our latest list of the world's toughest exams in 2019:

LNAT (National Admission Test for Law)

Of course, a law test had to make this list. It is a standard test that is used by top law universities in the UK. It was created in 2004 and is used to determine whether applicants have what it takes to join the school that they have applied to join. The robust nature of this test makes it ideal as a cutline that is used by universities to secure the top talent or to. The test is designed to test the applicant's reasoning skills, and students have 135 minutes to complete the test.

GATE Test

The film “3 Idiots” attempts to give a rough idea of how highly engineering studies are regarded in India. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, otherwise known as GATE in India, also joins the list of the toughest engineering exams in the world. This test is mainly used to open doors for those who wish to pursue undergraduate studies in science-related courses in prestigious universities in India. The test features multiple-choice questions and also numerical questions, and the test duration is 3 hours.

The Gaokao test

It is a Chinese exam that is also called the National Higher Education Entrance Examination. It joins the list of the toughest exams, but unfortunately for Chinese students, it is mandatory, and it is used to determine whether or not one is eligible for higher studies. Students in China have to go through this exam if they wish to pursue undergraduate studies. The test has been highly controversial over the past few years due to the stress that it causes to students.

