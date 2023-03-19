Top 10 US Cities Where It’s Easiest To Get Rich
Although Americans define being "rich" in many ways, one way to look at it is having enough income to cover necessary expenses -- groceries, shelter, utilities, healthcare and transportation -- and still having plenty of money left over. Using this as the barometer, GOBankingRates determined the U.S. cities where it's easiest to get rich by analyzing the 50 most populous cities, looking at the median household income after taxes minus living costs, and finding the places where median earners have a healthy amount of funds left over to do with whatever they please. In the top 10 cities where it's easiest to get rich, the median household will have over $18,000 each year after covering basic expenses.
Here's a look at the cities where it's easiest to get rich.
10. Nashville, Tennessee
Median household income: $65,565
Take-home pay after taxes: $53,864
Annual cost of necessities: $34,924
Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $18,940
9. Colorado Springs, Colorado
Median household income: $71,957
Take-home pay after taxes: $55,804
Annual cost of necessities: $36,686
Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $19,118
8. Charlotte, North Carolina
Median household income: $68,367
Take-home pay after taxes: $53,194
Annual cost of necessities: $33,772
Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $19,422
7. Austin, Texas
Median household income: $78,965
Take-home pay after taxes: $63,291
Annual cost of necessities: $43,833
Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $19,458
6. Arlington, Texas
Median household income: $65,481
Take-home pay after taxes: $53,806
Annual cost of necessities: $34,145
Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $19,661
5. Omaha, Nebraska
Median household income: $65,359
Take-home pay after taxes: $50,859
Annual cost of necessities: $30,419
Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $20,440
4. Raleigh, North Carolina
Median household income: $72,996
Take-home pay after taxes: $56,230
Annual cost of necessities: $34,687
Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $21,543
3. Forth Worth, Texas
Median household income: $67,927
Take-home pay after taxes: $55,527
Annual cost of necessities: $33,942
Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $21,585
2. Seattle
Median household income: $105,391
Take-home pay after taxes: $81,882
Annual cost of necessities: $56,841
Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $25,041
1. Virginia Beach, Virginia
Median household income: $81,810
Take-home pay after taxes: $61,306
Annual cost of necessities: $34,992
Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $26,314
Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the top 50 most populous cities in the U.S. and first found each city's (1) median household income. GOBankingRates then, using its in-house income tax calculator, found the amount of federal, state and FICA income tax a single person would pay in each city, leaving (2) a take-home pay (post-tax) for each city. From there, GOBankingRates found the (3) annual cost of necessities (groceries, shelter, utilities, healthcare and transportation) for a single person by first finding the national average in the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and then factoring that out by the cost of living index from Sperling's Best Places. GOBankingRates then found (4) the difference in take-home pay and the annual cost of necessities, with the largest positive difference being best. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of March 7, 2023.
