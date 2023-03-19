Top 10 US Cities Where It’s Easiest To Get Rich

Roman Khomlyak / Shutterstock.com

Although Americans define being "rich" in many ways, one way to look at it is having enough income to cover necessary expenses -- groceries, shelter, utilities, healthcare and transportation -- and still having plenty of money left over. Using this as the barometer, GOBankingRates determined the U.S. cities where it's easiest to get rich by analyzing the 50 most populous cities, looking at the median household income after taxes minus living costs, and finding the places where median earners have a healthy amount of funds left over to do with whatever they please. In the top 10 cities where it's easiest to get rich, the median household will have over $18,000 each year after covering basic expenses.

Find Out: Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

See: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

Here's a look at the cities where it's easiest to get rich.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Nashville, Tennessee

Median household income: $65,565

Take-home pay after taxes: $53,864

Annual cost of necessities: $34,924

Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $18,940

Take Our Poll: How Much Salary Would Buy You Happiness?

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Median household income: $71,957

Take-home pay after taxes: $55,804

Annual cost of necessities: $36,686

Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $19,118

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Charlotte, North Carolina

Median household income: $68,367

Take-home pay after taxes: $53,194

Annual cost of necessities: $33,772

Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $19,422

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

7. Austin, Texas

Median household income: $78,965

Take-home pay after taxes: $63,291

Annual cost of necessities: $43,833

Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $19,458

Steve Debenport / Getty Images

6. Arlington, Texas

Median household income: $65,481

Take-home pay after taxes: $53,806

Annual cost of necessities: $34,145

Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $19,661

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Omaha, Nebraska

Median household income: $65,359

Take-home pay after taxes: $50,859

Annual cost of necessities: $30,419

Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $20,440

Story continues

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Raleigh, North Carolina

Median household income: $72,996

Take-home pay after taxes: $56,230

Annual cost of necessities: $34,687

Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $21,543

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Forth Worth, Texas

Median household income: $67,927

Take-home pay after taxes: $55,527

Annual cost of necessities: $33,942

Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $21,585

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Seattle

Median household income: $105,391

Take-home pay after taxes: $81,882

Annual cost of necessities: $56,841

Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $25,041

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

1. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Median household income: $81,810

Take-home pay after taxes: $61,306

Annual cost of necessities: $34,992

Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $26,314

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the top 50 most populous cities in the U.S. and first found each city's (1) median household income. GOBankingRates then, using its in-house income tax calculator, found the amount of federal, state and FICA income tax a single person would pay in each city, leaving (2) a take-home pay (post-tax) for each city. From there, GOBankingRates found the (3) annual cost of necessities (groceries, shelter, utilities, healthcare and transportation) for a single person by first finding the national average in the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and then factoring that out by the cost of living index from Sperling's Best Places. GOBankingRates then found (4) the difference in take-home pay and the annual cost of necessities, with the largest positive difference being best. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of March 7, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 10 US Cities Where It’s Easiest To Get Rich