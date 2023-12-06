Top 10 US destinations most likely to have a white Christmas, according to new analysis

An outdoor Christmas tree complete with light up gifts beneath it in Williston, Vermont, on Nov. 29, 2021.

Even for the most fervent winter-haters, many who celebrate will appreciate a white Christmas to enjoy the cozy rituals of the holiday season.

SIXT, a German-headquartered car rental company, analyzed National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration historical weather patterns data to reveal the top locations most likely to have a white Christmas this year. It's important to note that this isn't a forecast for where it will snow this year, but rather a prediction based on previous years.

"Whether you're curling up by a fire with a cup of hot chocolate, sledding, or building a snowman outdoors, a white Christmas adds a special touch for those visiting a new destination,” said Kelly Johnson, the company's Senior Vice President of marketing in North America.

According to the analysis, the northernmost states unsurprisingly have the highest chance of a white Christmas on Dec. 25.

“The powdery snowfall creates a picturesque Christmas Day scene of glistening landscapes and festive forestry,” the company wrote about the only destination with a 100% chance of a white Christmas.

Snow fulfills Christmas dreams as shopping continues on Church Street in Burlington, Vermont, on Dec. 24, 2018.

Ten US destinations most likely to have a white Christmas

Fairbanks, Alaska (100% chance of a white Christmas) Duluth, Minnesota (92.2% chance of a white Christmas) Bozeman, Montana (91.1% chance of a white Christmas) Marquette, Michigan (88.2% chance of a white Christmas) Caribou, Maine (87.2% chance of a white Christmas) Idaho Falls, Idaho (80.1% chance of a white Christmas) Fargo, North Dakota (77.6% chance of a white Christmas) Eau Claire, Wisconsin (72.3% chance of a white Christmas) Burlington, Vermont (62.3% chance of a white Christmas) Montrose, Colorado (45% chance of a white Christmas)

A blanket of snow in Holland, Mich., fell the week of Christmas in 2022.

A nativity scene in front of the Dennis Union Church in Dennis, Mass., on a snowy afternoon in December of 2013 when there was a bit of snow about for a white Christmas feeling.

