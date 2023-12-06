Top 10 US destinations most likely to have a white Christmas, according to new analysis
Even for the most fervent winter-haters, many who celebrate will appreciate a white Christmas to enjoy the cozy rituals of the holiday season.
SIXT, a German-headquartered car rental company, analyzed National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration historical weather patterns data to reveal the top locations most likely to have a white Christmas this year. It's important to note that this isn't a forecast for where it will snow this year, but rather a prediction based on previous years.
"Whether you're curling up by a fire with a cup of hot chocolate, sledding, or building a snowman outdoors, a white Christmas adds a special touch for those visiting a new destination,” said Kelly Johnson, the company's Senior Vice President of marketing in North America.
According to the analysis, the northernmost states unsurprisingly have the highest chance of a white Christmas on Dec. 25.
“The powdery snowfall creates a picturesque Christmas Day scene of glistening landscapes and festive forestry,” the company wrote about the only destination with a 100% chance of a white Christmas.
Ten US destinations most likely to have a white Christmas
Fairbanks, Alaska (100% chance of a white Christmas)
Duluth, Minnesota (92.2% chance of a white Christmas)
Bozeman, Montana (91.1% chance of a white Christmas)
Marquette, Michigan (88.2% chance of a white Christmas)
Caribou, Maine (87.2% chance of a white Christmas)
Idaho Falls, Idaho (80.1% chance of a white Christmas)
Fargo, North Dakota (77.6% chance of a white Christmas)
Eau Claire, Wisconsin (72.3% chance of a white Christmas)
Burlington, Vermont (62.3% chance of a white Christmas)
Montrose, Colorado (45% chance of a white Christmas)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which cities, states have a white Christmas? Top 10 US destinations