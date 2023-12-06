Top 10 US destinations most likely to have a white Christmas, according to new analysis

Camille Fine, USA TODAY
·1 min read
An outdoor Christmas tree complete with light up gifts beneath it in Williston, Vermont, on Nov. 29, 2021.
Even for the most fervent winter-haters, many who celebrate will appreciate a white Christmas to enjoy the cozy rituals of the holiday season.

SIXT, a German-headquartered car rental company, analyzed National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration historical weather patterns data to reveal the top locations most likely to have a white Christmas this year. It's important to note that this isn't a forecast for where it will snow this year, but rather a prediction based on previous years.

"Whether you're curling up by a fire with a cup of hot chocolate, sledding, or building a snowman outdoors, a white Christmas adds a special touch for those visiting a new destination,” said Kelly Johnson, the company's Senior Vice President of marketing in North America.

According to the analysis, the northernmost states unsurprisingly have the highest chance of a white Christmas on Dec. 25.

“The powdery snowfall creates a picturesque Christmas Day scene of glistening landscapes and festive forestry,” the company wrote about the only destination with a 100% chance of a white Christmas.

Snow fulfills Christmas dreams as shopping continues on Church Street in Burlington, Vermont, on Dec. 24, 2018.
Ten US destinations most likely to have a white Christmas

  1. Fairbanks, Alaska (100% chance of a white Christmas)

  2. Duluth, Minnesota (92.2% chance of a white Christmas)

  3. Bozeman, Montana (91.1% chance of a white Christmas)

  4. Marquette, Michigan (88.2% chance of a white Christmas)

  5. Caribou, Maine (87.2% chance of a white Christmas)

  6. Idaho Falls, Idaho (80.1% chance of a white Christmas)

  7. Fargo, North Dakota (77.6% chance of a white Christmas)

  8. Eau Claire, Wisconsin (72.3% chance of a white Christmas)

  9. Burlington, Vermont (62.3% chance of a white Christmas)

  10. Montrose, Colorado (45% chance of a white Christmas)

A blanket of snow in Holland, Mich., fell the week of Christmas in 2022.
A nativity scene in front of the Dennis Union Church in Dennis, Mass., on a snowy afternoon in December of 2013 when there was a bit of snow about for a white Christmas feeling.
