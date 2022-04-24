Top 10 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022

Omer Farooq
·10 min read

In this article, we will look at the top 10 zinc stocks picked by hedge funds for 2022. If you want to skip reading about why zinc prices are on the rise, you can go to Top 5 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022.

Zinc has a variety of uses that range from its ability to galvanize other metals in industrial applications, to being a key component in pharmaceutical products, electrical equipment, textiles, and even consumer staples. Zinc prices are soaring in 2022, which is also causing prices of other goods to surge. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in commodity prices surging, skyrocketing inflation, and an extremely volatile market for commodities.

Zinc Prices Rose In 2021

However, zinc has been on an upwards trend since well before the Ukraine conflict, with Knoema putting forth data that details price drivers for the metal. According to Knoema, zinc prices grew 50% year-over-year in May 2021, with the metal trading at $2,965 per metric ton at the time compared to $1,975 in May 2020. Knoema cited the primary price drivers for soaring zinc prices in 2021 to be a disruption of zinc supplies due to operations being halted at large zinc mines during the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental restrictions in China, along with mine closures in other countries. China is the world's largest zinc producer, having produced an estimated 4.2 million metric tons in 2021.

Zinc Prices Soar

Last October, The World Bank published its commodity forecast report in which it estimated that zinc prices will fall to an average spot price of $2,400 per metric ton in 2022, down from $2,700 at the end of 2021, hitting an inflection point and then rising steadily. Of course, this was before the major supply chain shock that would be triggered by Russia's declaration of war on Ukraine. Nickel prices soared enough to cause the London Metal Exchange to halt trading, and zinc and lead prices shot up to decade-long record highs. This March, zinc prices spiked, attaining a record high of $4,896 per ton, while lead rose to a 10-year high of $2,700 per ton.

With the current geopolitical situation driving commodities prices, and zinc prices sitting well-above forecasted levels, zinc stocks are being eyed by elite hedge funds and retail investors who are trying to maximize their returns amidst supply chain woes and a dreary geopolitical situation. We have compiled the top 10 zinc stocks picked by hedge funds for 2022 which include Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK), Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), among others.

Top 10 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022
Top 10 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022

Image by Angel Chavez from Pixabay

Our Methodology

To determine the top 10 zinc stocks picked by hedge funds for 2022 we looked for zinc stocks that are gaining momentum and experiencing high-trading volumes. We made use of Insider Monkey's database, which tracks over 900 elite hedge funds as of the fourth quarter of 2021 to derive the hedge fund sentiment for each stock. We also gave weight to the analyst sentiment around each stock and mentioned it along with the investor sentiment. We have ranked these stocks by the number of hedge fund holders, and have also mentioned the most prominent shareholders.

Now that we have some context, let's look at the top 10 zinc stocks picked by hedge funds for 2022.

Top 10 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022

10. Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 3

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA) acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA) boasts a 100% interest in the mineral-rich Camino Rojo project, and also the Cerro Quema project located in the Azuero Peninsula in Panama.

This April, Scotiabank analyst Ovais Habib raised his price target on Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA) to CAD7 ($5.51) from CAD6.75 ($5.31) and reiterated an 'Outperform' rating on the shares. Investors and analysts are equally bullish on Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA), seeing it as an undervalued high-momentum zinc stock with upside potential. As of April 23, Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA) has returned 26.13% over the past six months.

Hedge funds are upping their stakes in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA). By the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA) was found in three hedge funds' portfolios. The combined stakes of these hedge funds came to $800,000. In the preceding quarter, three funds held ORLA stakes worth $709,000. The hedge fund sentiment for the stock is positive, making it rank among the top zinc stocks being picked by hedge funds in 2022.

As of December 31, 2021, First Eagle Investment Management was one of the most prominent shareholders in the company, owning over 5.8 million shares of the stock. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ) are some of the other zinc stocks that are being picked by hedge funds in 2022.

9. Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 8

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ) operates as a base metals exploration company in the United States. The company is dedicated to the exploration and development of minerals and is working on the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in Alaska's Ambler Mining District, which contains an estimated 3.4 billion pounds of copper, 3.36 billion pounds of zinc, 0.73 million ounces of gold, and 55 million ounces of silver.

Top money managers were initiating long positions in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ) heading into 2022, which is why it is ranked among the top zinc stocks being picked by hedge funds in 2022. Insider Monkey found that by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, eight hedge funds held long positions in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ), with their stakes worth $50.9 million. That's compared to seven funds long TMQ in the preceding quarter with stakes valued at $58 million.

8. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 9

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in China.

On February 8, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) announced its results for its fiscal third quarter of 2022, reporting EPS of $0.02. The company's quarterly revenue came to $59.08 million, up 10.85% year-over-year and outperforming the market consensus by $0.61 million. In February, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) announced that for its fiscal year 2023, the company expects to mine and process ores in the range of 1.04 million to 1.14 million tons, yielding 6,300 to 7,900 ounces of gold, 7.0 million to 7.3 million ounces of silver, 68.4 million to 71.3 million pounds of lead, and 32.0 million to 34.5 million pounds of zinc.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) has positive investor sentiment and is a top zinc stock being picked by hedge funds in 2022. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) was a part of nine hedge funds' portfolios at the close of Q4 2021. The total stakes of these funds came to $35.94 million, up from $28.18 million in the third quarter of 2021. Renaissance Technologies upped its Q3 stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) by 4%, with the value of its holding rising to $17.79 million by the close of Q4.

7. Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 16

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company produces gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) owns 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey, as well as the Lamaque gold mines located in Canada, and the Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece. Moreover, it owns an 80.5% interest in the Certej development projects located in Romania.

On February 24, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) reported its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, in which it beat EPS estimates by $0.02 and revenue estimates by $6.78 million. The company registered EPS of $0.14 and generated revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Moreover, National Bank analyst Mike Parkin raised his price target on Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) to CAD20 ($15.73) from CAD18 ($14.16) earlier this month, while maintaining an 'Outperform' rating on the shares, which have gained 12.60% over the past six months.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) is rising in popularity among hedge funds, being spotted in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the close of 2021. The total stakes of these hedge funds exceeded $125 million, up from $94.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. As of December 31, Renaissance Technologies is a leading shareholder in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) with a stake worth more than $45.78 million.

6. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 17

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and other international markets. The stock is exhibiting good momentum, having appreciated by 13.46% over the past six months and ranks among the top zinc stocks being picked by hedge funds in 2022.

This month, the company announced market-beating results for its fiscal first quarter of 2022. The company reported earnings per share of $3.07, beating analyst estimates by $0.63, while its quarterly revenue of $980.82 million, up 26.58% year-over-year, outperformed the market consensus by $92.75 million. Shortly after, DA Davidson analyst Brent Thielman raised his price target on Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to $260 from $235 and maintained a 'Neutral' rating on the shares in light of the company's fiscal Q1 earnings beats. The analyst commented that the company is well-positioned to increase margins in 2022 and displays upside potential.

On February 22, Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.55 per share of common stock, up 10% from the prior dividend of $0.50 per share, or a rate of $2.20 per share on an annualized basis. The latest quarterly dividend was payable on April 15 to investors of record on March 25.

According to Insider Monkey's data, 17 hedge funds held stakes in the company valued at $455.12 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, down from 19 funds a quarter earlier, though the value of their collective positions rose from $424.28 million. As of December 31, 2021, Impax Asset Management was a leading shareholder in the company with a position valued at $204.66 million.

Valmont is experiencing high trading volumes in 2022 and is a zinc stock being picked by elite hedge funds. Other compelling zinc stocks hedge funds are pouring heavy investments into are Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK), Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Click to continue reading and see Top 5 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022.

Suggested Articles:

Disclose. None. Top 10 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022 is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Estimate Cowen Group (COWN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Cowen (COWN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Blinken, Austin Will Visit Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Blinken, Austin Will Visit KyivUkraine Latest: UN Chief to Meet Zelenskiy, Putin Next WeekI Modeled For Abercrombie. Netflix’s ‘White Hot’ Doc Is AccurateThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingSwitchblade Drone Maker in Direct Talks With Ukraine Over SalesPresident Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would visit Kyiv on Sunday. U.S. officials did

  • My Top Tech Stock to Buy Right Now (and It's Not Even Close)

    With consumers spending more time (and money) on online channels, advertisers are catching onto the value and opportunity of digital advertising. PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) is one of the leaders in this digital advertising space. Like a lot of growth stocks, PubMatic's share price has fallen sharply over the past several months (down 58% from 52-week highs).

  • This Is the Perfect Healthcare Stock to Buy and Hold for Decades

    For instance, when someone's in the hospital and needs surgery, there's absolutely nothing that can stand in for having a super-clean operating room -- and that's where Steris (NYSE: STE) comes in. Let's explore what makes this stock so great as a long-term holding. Whether it's equipment for aseptic manufacturing, sterilizing surgical tools as a service, or simply selling alcohol wipes, the company's customers simply can't fulfill their primary objectives without its aid -- and Steris has no direct competitors that operate on the same global scale.

  • Michelle Obama’s brother sues Milwaukee school for kicking out his kids

    Dispute centres around whether parents went above and beyond to raise concerns

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks That Can Make You a Fortune

    Dividend income can really add up. Since 1930, dividend payments have contributed 40% of the total returns for the S&P 500 Index, according to data from Morningstar and Hartford Funds. Three stocks that have historically been excellent dividend payers are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG).

  • Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

    Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average marking its worst day since October 2020.

  • Down More Than 23%, This Year's 2 Worst-Performing Dow Stocks Look Like Monster Buys Right Now

    There are 30 components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It may surprise investors to learn that the bottom-two performers so far this year are Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD), which have been two of the better performers over the last decade.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Proven Winners You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These highly profitable and time-tested companies are screaming buys following a peak decline of 22% in the Nasdaq.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore, But Should You Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were in fine form on the stock market last month, gaining 12% and giving investors some relief after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down nearly 20% so far this month, giving up all the gains that it scored in March. Nvidia's recent crash has brought the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down to 55.8, which is lower than the stock's five-year average earnings multiple of 58.5.

  • A Moscow broker explains what's happening in Russia's chaotic markets, where vultures are scavenging for profit and the Kremlin is propping up stocks and the ruble

    A strange calm has settled on Russia's financial markets. But scratch under the surface, and almost everything has changed.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Dow Dividend King and Wait 5 Years

    Dividend stocks provide a hands-off stream of income to give peace of mind during market volatility.

  • Want $75,000 in Passive Income the Easy Way? Here's Where to Invest

    To generate a significant level of passive income typically requires a lot of work to accumulate enough money initially. Want $75,000 or more in passive income the easy way? Three top ways of generating passive income are investing in real estate, bonds, or dividend stocks.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 61% and 89% to Buy Right Now

    When Warren Buffett bought a majority stake in Berkshire Hathaway and become the company's CEO in 1965, the company's stock traded at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire Hathaway's Class A stock trades at roughly $519,500 per share. Buffett is best known as a value investor, but there are also growth-oriented holdings in the Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio, and the company's incredible track record suggests investors may want to take a close look at which ones the Oracle of Omaha has chosen to put money behind.

  • Dow plunges nearly 1,000 points for worst closing loss since 2020 as investors brace for swift interest rate hikes from the Fed

    For the week, the Dow finished down 1.85%, the S&P 500 tumbled 2.7%, and the Nasdaq crashed 3.8%.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy While They're Down

    Technology stocks have been put through the wringer by the market as of late. Dread over future interest rate hikes and uncertainty about Russia and Ukraine have spurred investors to exit positions in growth stocks and resort to safer assets. The financial technology (fintech) industry, which refers to the blend of technology and finance, has been particularly hard hit recently.

  • Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks that analysts are increasing the price targets of. If you want to see some more tech stocks that were favored by market experts recently, click Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 5 Tech Stocks. The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the technology sector into overdrive, in terms of […]

  • 3 REITs That Prove Slow and Steady Wins the Race

    Investing for the long haul is a long-proven way to build wealth, and patience is well-rewarded for those who pick well and let great companies take care of their businesses and their investors. Heck, if you had put $10,000 in the S&P 500, say, 20 years ago and let it run, that stake would have returned a cool $58,940, counting dividends and share price gain through that metric known as total return. Here are three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that do just that, and each has soundly beaten the S&P 500 over the past two decades while providing respectable dividend yields along the way.

  • An ‘irrational exuberance’ indicator shows the stock market is off the charts compared with the top of the internet bubble

    Irrational exuberance is alive and well on Wall Street, according to a valuation model proposed by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. The story of how Greenspan came to use the phrase “irrational exuberance” is well-known and widely repeated: He first used it in a December 1996 speech, after listening to Yale University professor Robert Shiller give a lecture on the subject. Shiller reportedly based his comments on the Cyclically-Adjusted Price/Earnings ratio, or CAPE.