The top 13 waiver-wire pickups for Week 3 of fantasy football

Tony Pollard. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

After Week 2, it's time to turn your team into a contender.

Several players have emerged as potential targets for the rest of the season.

Here are 13 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their roster.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson. AP Photo/Jason Behnken

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 8%

Week 2 stats: 11 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 58 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 23.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: After years of bouncing around the league, Cordarrelle Patterson might have finally found his role with the Atlanta Falcons. The talented speedster is always a threat to break a big play with the ball in his hands, and the Falcons seem committed to giving him opportunities.

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Tony Pollard. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 38.6%

Week 2 stats: 109 rushing yards, 1 reception, 3 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 23 fantasy points

One thing to know: While Ezekiel Elliott will likely remain the workhorse in Dallas, Tony Pollard makes his case every time he gets a touch. After averaging 8.4 yards per carry on 13 carries this week, the Cowboys are going to find ways to give him the ball.

James White, RB, New England Patriots

James White. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 55.7%

Week 2 stats: 20 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 45 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 18.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Picking a Patriots running back in fantasy is always a crapshoot, but James White has now put in two solid weeks of fantasy production. He's worth a roster spot if available in your league.

Sony Michel, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Sony Michel. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 66.8%

Week 2 stats: 46 rushing yards — 4.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: He's rostered in two out of every three leagues, but with Rams starter Darrell Henderson Jr. going down with an injury, Sony Michel's production could skyrocket soon. Check to see if you can grab him.

Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Rondale Moore. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 19.2%

Week 2 stats: 7 receptions, 114 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 24.4 fantasy points

Story continues

One thing to know: The Arizona offense is going to have plenty of opportunity for fantasy players, with Kyler Murray averaging nearly 350 passing yards per game through two weeks. Rondale Moore caught seven of his eight targets on Sunday and appeared to be earning Murray's trust on the field.

Freddie Swain, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Freddie Swain. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 0.1%

Week 2 stats: 5 receptions, 95 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 21 fantasy points

One thing to know: If the Seahawks will let Russell Wilson throw the ball, grabbing any piece of the Seattle offense is advisable. Freddie Swain is behind possibly the most talented receiving tandem in the NFL in Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, but if defenses are worried about those guys, that means Swain is open.

K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings

K.J. Osborn. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 1.1%

Week 2 stats: 5 receptions, 91 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 20.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Kirk Cousins has shown in the past that he's capable of carrying two wide receivers to fantasy stardom, and this year, K.J. Osborn could be the beneficiary.

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Zach Pascal. AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 14%

Week 2 stats: 5 receptions, 38 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 14.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Zach Pascal has emerged as a favorite red-zone target of Carson Wentz in Indianapolis, catching three touchdowns through the first two games of the year. Due to Wentz's injury status, it might be best to wait and see with Pascal for now, but if Wentz gets the all-clear, he's a great addition to your roster.

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos

Tim Patrick. AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 12.8%

Week 2 stats: 3 receptions, 37 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 12.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Tim Patrick has cleared 12 fantasy points in both of the Broncos' first two games this year and has a tasty matchup against the Jets coming up next week. Add him in your leagues and play him in daily fantasy.

Maxx Williams, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Maxx Williams. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 0.1%

Week 2 stats: 7 receptions, 94 receiving yards — 16.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: This is another play in the potency of the Cardinals offense. Williams caught all seven of his targets and nearly hit 100 yards on the day. If anything, it's a great performance that should continue to earn him looks in Arizona.

Streaming defense: Carolina Panthers

Panthers defense sacks Jameis Winston. AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 13.1%

Week 2 stats: 2 interceptions, 4 sacks, 7 points against — 14 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Panthers defense has allowed just 21 points against them through two weeks, and this week will likely face off against Houston Texans backup Davis Mills making the first NFL start of his career on a short week on Thursday night.

Grab the Panthers as soon as you can and jump out to an early lead in your matchup this week.

And in case you need a quarterback...

Justin Fields. Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

After a few injuries to starting quarterbacks on Sunday, it's possible you're in the market for a new man under center.

If he's available in your league, Justin Fields (48.4%) is the man to get — no quarterback available has better upside than him, and it's not especially close.

For those looking for a streamer, Daniel Jones (10.4%) is widely available, has cleared 20 fantasy points in both of the first two weeks, and has a good matchup against Atlanta this weekend.

Read the original article on Insider