Top 15 Door and Window Manufacturing Companies in USA

Habib Ur Rehman
·8 min read

In this article, we take a look at the top 15 door and window manufacturing companies in the USA. You can skip our detailed analysis of the manufactured building materials industry and go directly to Top 5 Door and Window Manufacturing Companies in USA

The market circumstances for the door and window manufacturing industry are rather gloomy. The housing crisis has been further exacerbated by Fed rate hikes, supply-chains disruption and increasing construction costs, wrecking the windows-and-door-manufacturers’ balance sheets. 

The year 2022 saw low existing stock for residential inventory. However, unaffordability proved to be an obstruction in the potential rise of demand for new residential properties. According to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, the sale of new homes was down 15.3% in November, 2022 relative to November, 2021. 

“Buyers are facing sticker shock due to deteriorating affordability conditions and a lack of existing home inventory.” 

Danushka Nanayakkara-Skillington, NAHB 

Rising interest rates, combined with increasing construction costs, which are up more than 30%, and supply-chains disruption have all led to builder confidence dropping to 31 in December 2022, below the industry forecast of 34. 

While builders are trying to use incentives like mortgage rate buy-downs and price reductions, inflation is making it harder to sustain them. In December, 2022, only 35% of builders offered discounts on new houses, down from 36% in November. 

Industry Trends and Key Players

Several industry trends are expected to shape the market in 2023 and beyond. For instance, the Biden administration’s move to end tariffs on steel and aluminum being imported from the UK is expected to cushion the industry from the current headwinds’ impact, providing some relief in manufacturing costs. 

The industry is also experiencing significant levels of consolidation, driven primarily by private equity and corporate boards. The trend was at its most visible with the acquisition of Cornerstone Building Products Inc. by the private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC.

A manufacturing trend in the industry that has recently come into the limelight is the use of Wood Plastic Composites (WPC), which are more environmentally sustainable than traditional composites, and also more cost-effective. 

The market for WPCs is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.38% during the period of 2022-2030, per the Precedence Research forecasts. 

As far as key players go, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD), Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) and PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) are some of the most prominent public companies in the door and window manufacturing industry.

Outlook: 2023 and Beyond

The beginning of the pandemic saw a fall in demand for commercial entry doors, but the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance expects 0.3% in recovery for 2023.

The commercial windows market, on the other hand, lost a market share of $300 million in 2020, and was valued at $2.5 billion in the year. It is projected to grow by a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2027, reaching a valuation of $3.6 billion in 2027, according to the report of Grand View Research.

The new commercial segment is the primary market for windows, accounting for 78.2% of the market share, with the rest going to the refurbishment segment.

The vinyl segment was the dominant subsector, accounting for a market share of 54.3% of the overall windows market in 2019. The segment is estimated to be valued at $2 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the 2020-2027 forecast. The New York state dominated the states’ share in the windows market, accounting for 10% of the market in 2019.

Against this backdrop, let’s move to the top 15 door and window manufacturing companies in the USA. 

Top 15 Door and Window Manufacturing Companies in USA
Top 15 Door and Window Manufacturing Companies in USA

Our Methodology

For our list, we’ve defined top companies as ones that have generated highest revenue in their respective fiscal years and ranked them in a descending order from low to high revenue. For revenue data for private companies, we've relied on sources like Forbes, IncFact and ZoomInfo. We've averaged out the companies' revenue from these sources for more rigor. 

Here are the top 15 door and window manufacturing companies in the USA.

15. Milgard Windows & Doors

Revenue: $0.7 billion

Milgard Windows & Doors is based in Tacoma, Washington. It is a vertically integrated manufacturer of windows and patio doors, employing over 3,000 people in the US. It is a 50-year veteran company in the fenestration industry.

Milgard Windows & Doors was acquired by MI Windows and Doors in 2019 from Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), its previous owner, for over $700 million.

“MI and Milgard align culturally, complement each other’s strengths, and allow for geographic expansion of our already popular product lines,”

Matt DeSoto, CEO, MI Windows and Doors

Milgard Windows and Doors has a dominant market in the Western part of the country, while MI is dominant in the Southern and Eastern parts of the US. The acquisition is expected to greatly increase MI’s share in the Western US market.

14. Woodgrain Millwork

Revenue: $0.7 billion

Woodgrain Millwork is one of the largest millwork manufacturing companies in the world. It is based in Fruitland, Idaho, and manufactures many products including doors and windows. 

Woodgrain is directly involved in doors among other products but the company’s primary subsidiary - Windsor Windows and Doors, is its specialist arm for doors and windows. The company manufactures vinyl window and patio doors, cellular PVC windows, entry doors, wood windows and patio doors. Apart from the US, the company also sells its products in Canada, China and Mexico.

13. Alside

Revenue: $0.7 billion

Alside is a subsidiary company of Associated Materials, another top windows and doors company. It manufactures vinyl windows and patio doors and is based in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. It had an estimated revenue of $750 million in the fiscal year of 2021.

12. MI Windows and Doors

Revenue: $0.7 billion

MI Windows and Doors is another one of the top door and window manufacturing companies in the USA. It is headquartered in Pennsylvania. The company had an estimated revenue of $0.7 billion in 2021.

11. Lansing Building Products 

Revenue: $1.1 billion

Lansing Building Products is another one of the top door and windows manufacturing companies in the USA. It had a revenue of $1.1 billion in 2020, owing to its own net sales and those resulting from its acquisition of distribution stores of Harvey Building Products.

The acquisition resulted in Lansing Building Products adding 36 more branches in the Northeast, totaling 113 Lansing branches in 35 states. 

During roughly the same period, Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to buy the majority share in Lansing Building Products.

10. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Revenue: $1.16 billion

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) is a public company based in Nokomis, Florida. In the fiscal year ending in 2022, the company had a revenue of $1.16 billion. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) markets its windows and doors as storm resistant, given Florida’s historical predicaments with hurricanes.

9. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Revenue: $1.3 billion

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) is a windows and doors manufacturer based in Minnesota. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) had a revenue of $1.3 billion in 2022. It designs and manufactures aluminum window frames and storefronts.

Being a public company, Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) is in the same league as JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) and Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR).

8. Marvin

Revenue: $1.4 billion

Marvin is another top company on the list of top door and window manufacturing companies in the USA. It is headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota. It designs and develops both windows and doors in various types. The company’s 2021 revenue was $1.4 billion.

7. Associated Materials

Revenue: $1.6 billion

Associated Materials, like Alside, is based in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Apart from Alside, which is the leading subsidiary company of Associated Materials, it also comprises Gentek, Alpine Windows and Preservation, with all of them involved in windows, doors and other residential-building-material manufacturing. 

In another example of consolidation within the industry, Associated Materials was acquired by Strategic Value Partners Global (SVP Global) in March, 2022. SVP Global is a global investment firm with more than $18 billion in assets under management as of 2022. Associated Materials had a 2021 revenue of $1.6 billion.

6. The Pella Corporation

Revenue: $2.2 billion

The Pella Corporation is one of the largest private windows and door manufacturing corporations in the US. The company is based in Pella, Iowa. Pella employs roughly 6,000 people and operates through 14 locations in the United States.

The company designs and manufactures patio doors, front doors and storm doors. On the windows front, it manufactures vinyl, fiberglass and wood window frames. 

Despite being a private company, Pella’s business scale closely matches that of companies like JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) and Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR).

Click to continue reading and see Top 5 Door and Window Manufacturing Companies in USA.   Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: none. Top 15 Door and Window Manufacturing Companies in USA is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • The Rules of a 401(k) Retirement Plan

    The 401(k) plan has become the most popular retirement option for U.S. workers. Here's why—and how they work.

  • Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Steel & Tube Holdings (NZSE:STU)

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two...

  • 6 Stocks With Lots of Cash

    Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash.

  • Top 7 Reasons to Roll Over Your 401(k) to an IRA

    The benefits of rolling over your 401(k) into an IRA when you change jobs can include more investment choices, lower fees, and greater control over your money.

  • 3 Reasons Not to Max Out Your 401(k) in 2023

    It's really not a good idea to plan to retire on Social Security alone. For one thing, the program is facing benefit cuts that could leave current and future recipients with less retirement income. Plus, even if Social Security isn't forced to make cuts, those benefits will generally only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement wages, assuming you're an average earner.

  • 7 Tax Secrets the IRS Won’t Tell You

    The new year brings renewed motivation, a fresh set of resolutions and all the documents you'll need to file your returns for last year's taxes. Few people look forward to settling up with the IRS,...

  • China Boost for Flagging World Economy Looms as Reopening Starts

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s sudden reopening is set to offer a boost to a flagging world economy.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThe growth impulse will be felt through services sectors such as aviation, tourism and educatio

  • 21 Biggest Airports in the World

    In this article, we take a look at 21 biggest airports in the world. If you want to see more biggest airports in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Airports in the World. Airports are the center for air travel as they are where passenger aircraft and cargo aircraft take off and land. Airports […]

  • The 10 golden rules of investing

    Anyone can make money when the market is rising. But when the market gets choppy, investors who succeed and thrive are those who have a long-term plan that works.

  • Nepal mourns victims of worst air disaster in decades

    At least 68 people died when a Yeti airlines flight crashed on its approach to the town of Pokhara.

  • 69-year-old man found slain after missing work, CA cops say. His son is charged

    A friend came to check on the father after he didn’t come to work, police said.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Tech Stocks on the Planet Are Screaming Buys in a Bear Market

    The sell-off in the broader technology sector has presented investors with some unique buying opportunities.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Could Blast Higher by 60% (or More)

    It’s mid-January now, and 2023 is into full swing. The holidays are behind us, and the future ahead of us has yet to be written – and what better time than now to start setting up a stock portfolio to carry into that future. The key to success remains the same as always, finding the right stocks that are primed for gains and solid returns. Recognizing them is the trick. That’s where the Smart Score comes in. Based on TipRanks’ advanced AI algorithms, the Smart Score collects data on all of Wall

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 7 Years

    Strong dividends plus solid growth prospects could add up to 2x total returns with these three stocks.

  • The S&P 500 Just Had One of Its Worst Years in History. Here's What Usually Happens Next

    The S&P 500 declined sharply last year, but historical data says the stock market could rebound in 2023.

  • 12 Best Oil Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we look at the 12 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip the detailed analysis about the oil industry, go directly to 5 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. As per US Energy Information Administration, the US was categorised as the world’s […]

  • 13 Cash-Rich Penny Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

    In this article, we will take a look at the 13 cash-rich penny stocks hedge funds are buying. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Cash-Rich Penny Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying. Amid the widespread stock market bloodbath we saw in 2022, investors are avoiding risky investment vehicles like micro-cap companies or penny […]

  • 17 Things People Spent Big Money On That They're Kicking Themselves Over Looking Back

    "We spent thousands over a few years, only used it once, and paid a lawyer to get us out of the contract."View Entire Post ›

  • The 5 Worst Things Investors Can Do in 2023, According to Warren Buffett

    Here are the five worst things investors can do in 2023, according to Warren Buffett. Buffett wrote to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders in 2015 about several mistakes investors can make that cause owning stocks to be riskier than it should be. At the top of Buffett's list was active trading, i.e., trading too frequently.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Last year was brutal for growth stocks, but the sell-off has brought previous market winners to valuations that could set the stage for market-trouncing returns. There are plenty of great companies selling at attractive valuations right now. If you made it through 2022 with some extra cash, buying these top stocks could deliver satisfactory returns for decades.