In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 15 infrastructure companies in the US. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Infrastructure Companies in the US.

People in developed countries tend to take infrastructure for granted because they've grown up in countries and cities which have top infrastructure, be it railroads, roads, bridges, tunnels or even telecom. However, only a small, privileged percentage of the total global population enjoys this kind of security, with most developing nations struggling to build even basic, durable infrastructure which is also intrinsic to the success of any nation's economy.

The railroad in the U.S. is integral to continuing operations in the country and a shutdown would cause billions of dollars' worth of damage. All four of the major railroads in the country, three of which are in our list of the top infrastructure companies in US, reported some form of records profits in the previous year.

There are several issues which have governed the current railroad crisis which is threatening to spiral out of control. Railroad workers are governed under the Railway Labor Act which imposes restrictions on when unions can strike, as opposed to most other unions in the country which are under no such obligation. Because of a breakdown in negotiations where railway management and the unions couldn't agree on a new deal, President Biden ordered the unions to not go on strike and instead, engage in a 60-day cooling off period as both sides would present proposals to the President in order to reach a better deal. At the forefront of this issue is sick leaves.

On the 1st of December 2022, the Senate rejected a proposal which would give railroad workers seven days of paid sick leaves. Immediately after, President Biden signed a bill which would prevent the railroad workers from striking as that would devastate the country's economy.

The top infrastructure companies in the U.S. are giants of the industry, providing employment to hundreds of thousands of people while recording hundreds of billions in revenue in total. To determine these companies, we have considered their market cap, revenue, profit and assets, assigning 30% weightage to the first three criteria and 10% to the last one.

15. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Total market cap of the company as at 3rd December 2022 (in millions): $1,343

Total revenue of the company (in millions): $4,711

Total profits of the company (in millions): -$82

Total assets of the company (in millions): $2,570

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) is one of the largest international aggregators of rental streams underlying wireless sites through the acquisition and management of ground, tower, rooftop and in-building cell site leases. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RADI) infrastructure portfolio include wireless towers, small cells, fiber, data and switching centers, and wireless and adjacent telecom real properties.

14. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Total market cap of the company as at 3rd December 2022 (in millions): $1,343

Total revenue of the company (in millions): $4,711

Total profits of the company (in millions): -$82

Total assets of the company (in millions): $2,570

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) is headquartered in Houston and is an oil and gas exploration company. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) is the only company in our list which has made a loss rather than a profit. After the U.S. sanctions, Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) announced that it would obtain non-Russian sources for one of its refineries.

13. Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Total market cap of the company as at 3rd December 2022 (in millions): $1,559

Total revenue of the company (in millions): $1,302

Total profits of the company (in millions): $21

Total assets of the company (in millions): $4,809

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) is one of the fastest-growing civil infrastructure companies in the U.S. Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) is primarily engaged in the construction and maintenance of roadways across six states. Publicly funded projects dominate the portfolio of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

12. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Total market cap of the company as at 3rd December 2022 (in millions): $1,770

Total revenue of the company (in millions): $1,100

Total profits of the company (in millions): $124

Total assets of the company (in millions): $4,809

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) is involved in the acquisition as well as construction of infrastructure pertaining to critical communication. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) is owned by a consortium of highly regarded digital infrastructure investors.

11. SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Total market cap of the company as at 3rd December 2022 (in millions): $31,877

Total revenue of the company (in millions): $2,309

Total profits of the company (in millions): $238

Total assets of the company (in millions): $9,802

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) is one of several real estate investment trusts which owns and also operates wireless infrastructure in the U.S. SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) may be one of the top infrastructure companies in the U.S. but it also operates in several other continents including Africa and South America.

10. Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Total market cap of the company as at 3rd December 2022 (in millions): $60,700

Total revenue of the company (in millions): $6,340

Total profits of the company (in millions): $1,158

Total assets of the company (in millions): $39,040

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is a real estate investment trust and also provides shared communication infrastructure in the U.S. Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) operates around 40,000 cell towers and in addition, Crown Castle Inc.'s (NYSE:CCI) network also includes around 85,000 miles of fiber.

9. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)

Total market cap of the company as at 3rd December 2022 (in millions): $8,548

Total revenue of the company (in millions): $42,078

Total profits of the company (in millions): $593

Total assets of the company (in millions): $28,609

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) is engaged in pipeline transport. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) also engages in the marketing and storage of petroleum and liquified petroleum gas in the U.S. and Canada. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) is currently headquartered in Texas.

8. Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Total market cap of the company as at 3rd December 2022 (in millions): $52,157

Total revenue of the company (in millions): $12,857

Total profits of the company (in millions): $1,318

Total assets of the company (in millions): $72,045

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) is an energy infrastructure company in the U.S. Headquartered in California, Sempra (NYSE:SRE) has around 40 million consumers. Currently, Sempra (NYSE:SRE) has around 20,000 employees.

7. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Total market cap of the company as at 3rd December 2022 (in millions): $42,707

Total revenue of the company (in millions): $16,610

Total profits of the company (in millions): $1,784

Total assets of the company (in millions): $70,486

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is the biggest energy company in the U.S. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) owns and controls several oil and gas terminals and pipelines. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) either has an interest in or operates around 83,000 miles of pipelines in addition to 143 terminals.

6. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Total market cap of the company as at 3rd December 2022 (in millions): $58,821

Total revenue of the company (in millions): $11,142

Total profits of the company (in millions): $3,005

Total assets of the company (in millions): $38,493

Railways dominate the top half of the top infrastructure companies in U.S. and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) is a part of it. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) operates more than 19,000 miles in 22 states in the Eastern side of the U.S. and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) is also responsible for the maintenance of 28,400 miles.

