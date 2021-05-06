Top 1st-Quarter Buys of the Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund

- By Margaret Moran





Earlier this week, the Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) released its portfolio update for the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.





The Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) seeks sustainable long-term capital appreciation by investing mostly in Asian companies, excluding Japan, with a focus on emerging economies. It evaluates stocks using a bottom-up, fundamentals-based approach with a focus on long-term results. The fund is managed by Sharat Shroff, Inbok Song and Winnie Chwang.

Based on its investment criteria, the fund's biggest new buys for the quarter were HMM (XKRX:011200), Kuaishou Technology (HKSE:01024), StarPower Semiconductor Ltd. (SHSE:603290) and Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co. Ltd. (SZSE:300285).

HMM

The fund's top new buy was for 5,834,856 shares of HMM (XKRX:011200), which had a 1.70% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 18,635 South Korean won ($16.63).

HMM, or Hyundai Merchant Marine, is one of the largest multinational marine shipping companies in the world. Headquartered in Seoul, the Hyundai Group affiliate operates a fleet of more than 110 ships, including full container carriers, liquid natural gas carriers, oil tankers and bulk carriers.

On May 6, shares of HMM traded around 39,900.00 won for a market cap of 11.65 trillion won. Shares have gained 186% so far in 2021 after the company booked a billion-dollar turnaround from the verge of bankruptcy to its highest-ever operating profit.

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10. The Altman Z-Score of 1.12 indicates the company could still be in danger of bankruptcy, but the Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9 suggests the ability to maintain a stable financial situation. The return on invested capital has risen above the weighted average cost of capital in recent quarters, indicating a turn to profitability.

Kuaishou Technology

The fund also took a 3,275,600-share stake in Kuaishou Technology (HKSE:01024), impacting the equity portfolio by 1.29%. Shares traded for an average price of 318.59 Hong Kong Dollars ($41.01) during the quarter.

Based in Beijing, Kuaishou Technology is a data and artificial intelligence-focused technology company that operates its namesake video-sharing platform. Its AI platform is designed to put the spotlight on diversity by promoting often-overlooked, vibrant and energetic content.

On May 6, shares of Kuaishou traded around HK$258.60 for a market cap of HK$1.08 trillion. Shares are down 13% since the company went public in early February.

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10. Its cash-debt ratio is strong at 4.7 following the success of its public offering, though not much other financial information is available on such a newly public company. The operating margin of -17.86% and net margin of -198.44% indicate the company is not yet profitable.

StarPower Semiconductor

The fund picked up 3,529,523 shares of StarPower Semiconductor (SHSE:603290), impacting the equity portfolio by 1.04%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 224.78 Chinese yuan ($34.77).

StarPower Semiconductor is a Chinese semiconductor company that primarily designs, develops, manufactures and sells insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT), metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and other power semiconductor chips and modules.

On May 6, shares of StarPower traded around 212.50 yuan for a market cap of 34.00 billion yuan. Shares have gained 1,058% since the company went public in February of 2020.

The company has a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The interest coverage ratio of 335.74 and Altman Z-Score of 76.92 demonstrate a fortress-like balance sheet. The three-year revenue growth rate of the company is 18.7%, while the three-year Ebitda growth rate is 30.4%.

Shandong Sinocera Functional Material

The fund also established a new holding in Shandong Sinocera Functional Material (SZSE:300285) worth 13,869,434 shares, which had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 45.82 yuan during the quarter.

Shandong Sinocera Functional Material is a Chinese industrial chemicals company that researches, develops, manufactures and sells ceramic materials such as high purity nano-scale barium titanate powder and multiplayer ceramic chip capacitor (MLCC) formula powder.

On May 6, shares of Shandong Sinocera traded around 48.93 yuan for a market cap of 49.07 billion yuan and a price-earnings ratio of 71.94. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 78.45 and interest coverage ratio of 113.77 indicate the company should not have any trouble from the financial side of things. The ROIC is consistently higher than the WACC, indicating the company is creating value as it grows.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter's end, the fund held shares in 70 stocks valued at a total of $8.84 billion. The top holdings were Tencent Holdings Ltd. (HKSE:00700) with 6.05% of the equity portfolio, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TPE:2330) with 6.00% and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (XKRX:005930) with 5.82%.

In terms of sector weighting, the fund was most invested in technology, communication services and consumer cyclical.

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the regulatory filings for the quarter in question and may not include changes made after the quarter ended.

