Top 1st-Quarter Buys of the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund

The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the first quarter of 2020, which ended on March 31.





The fund was started in 1985. Brian Rogers managed the portfolio for its first 30 years, establishing a conservative, value-oriented investing strategy to pursue dividend income and long-term capital growth. The strategy prefers large-cap stocks that return consistent, higher-than-average dividend income, are out of favor with the market and are expected to grow their earnings significantly. In October of 2015, John Linehan succeeded Rogers as the fund's portfolio manager.

As of the end of the quarter, the equity portfolio consisted of 104 stocks valued at $14.1 billion. The top holdings were Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) with 3.34%, Southern Co. (SO) with 3.02% and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) with 2.85%. In terms of sector weighting, the fund is most invested in financial services, health care and industrials.

Based on the above investing criteria, the fund's top buys for the quarter were AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD), Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF), Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) and Becton, Dickinson and Co. (NYSE:BDX).

AbbVie

The firm added 1,280,000 shares to its investment in AbbVie, increasing the position by 67.72% and bringing the total number of shares owned up to 3,170,000. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $85.41.

AbbVie is a biopharmaceutical company based in Chicago. It was formed as a spinoff from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in 2013. The company focuses on developing treatments in the fields of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, virology and general medicine.

On April 16, shares of AbbVie traded around $82.03 for a market cap of $121.43 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 15.59. According to the Peter Lynch chart, the company is trading near its fair value.

GuruFocus gives AbbVie a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.6 is around the industry average, while the Altman Z-Score of 2.03 and current ratio of 3.18 indicate financial stability.

AbbVie's operating margin of 40.19% is beating 97.91% of competitors. The company has steadily grown its revenue and net income over the past few years.

DuPont de Nemours

The firm also increased its holding in DuPont de Nemours by 2,820,000 shares, or 90.68%, bringing the total number of shares owned to 5,930,000 and impacting the equity portfolio by 0.68%. Shares traded at an average price of $49.25 during the quarter.

