The Top 2 Contrarian Stocks to Buy in 2019

With 2018 coming to a close, one thing is painfully clear: The stock market doesn't go up in a straight line.

At one point recently, stocks were on pace for their worst December in 90 years, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 dipping into bear market territory (i.e., a decline of at least 20% from recent highs). Even though stock market corrections are fairly common, it was nevertheless the S&P 500's steepest correction in nearly a decade, and it caught a lot of investors, including professionals on Wall Street, off guard.

Of course, these declines are nothing compared with what some industries and investors have endured. A quick screen of publicly traded stocks with a market cap in excess of $300 million reveals that 175 are down by at least 50% over the trailing-12-month period (through Dec. 30, 2018), with 1,224 stocks down at least 20%. That's more than a third of all publicly traded companies with a market cap in excess of $300 million.

Two beaten-down stocks worth buying in 2019

Sometimes when a stock gets pulverized, it makes complete sense. For example, online discount retailer Overstock.com skyrocketed in 2017 after its CEO announced plans to pursue blockchain projects. However, when the cryptocurrency bubble finally burst in January 2018, blockchain no longer looked as appealing or immediately beneficial to corporate society. Shares of Overstock have shed 79% year to date, and the decline in its shares makes perfect sense.

But on occasion, beaten-down stocks can present an intriguing, albeit still risky, buying opportunity. If you're looking for a couple of really intriguing contrarian stocks to buy in 2019 that've been massacred in recent years, consider Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) and Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY).

Retracing Best Buy's footsteps

Few stocks have generated a more gruesome return for shareholders over the past five years than home-products retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, which has lost 86% from its top.

The big issue is that its physical locations have been losing market share to the likes of Amazon.com, which has lower overhead, thereby undercutting Bed Bath & Beyond on pricing, and preferred convenience since consumers never have to leave their homes to shop. After generating in excess of $5 per share in profit, Bed Bath and Beyond's full-year EPS may not even reach $2 in 2019.

But this isn't the lost cause that much of Wall Street believes it is. Bed Bath & Beyond is pulling out the Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) playbook after the big-box electronics retailer successfully pulled itself out of a similar predicament in 2013.