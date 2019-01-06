Here Are My Top 2 Stocks to Buy for 2019

2018 was an up-and-down year for the stock market. The S&P 500 climbed nearly 10% by late September, reaching an all-time high, but then plunged in the last three months of 2018 to end the year down 6%.

However, for General Electric (NYSE: GE) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), there was far more down than up last year. JetBlue stock plunged 28% in 2018, while GE shares lost more than half of their value during the year.

General Electric and JetBlue Airways 2018 Stock Performance, data by YCharts.

Yet the stocks' 2018 declines were driven to a large extent by investors panicking over short-term headwinds. General Electric and JetBlue both have substantial room for long-term earnings growth. Shares of both companies could potentially double over the next year or two as they address the problems that cropped up in 2018. That's why GE and JetBlue are my top two stocks to buy in 2019.

Stability is the key to a recovery at General Electric

GE stock plunged in 2017 and 2018, primarily due to sharp deterioration in its power business' sales and profitability. Investors also grew worried about the GE Capital segment's potential liabilities. (In early 2018, GE Capital took a $9.5 billion pre-tax charge and announced that it would need to build up an additional $15 billion in reserves to offset higher-than-expected claims for some insurance policies on its books.)

Analysts expect GE to post adjusted earnings per share of $0.71 in 2018 -- just a sliver of the $2 target that management was clinging to as recently as 2017. Analysts expect some improvement in 2019, but they still expect earnings per share (EPS) to be unimpressive at $0.85.

Weak results in its power business have torpedoed GE's profitability. Image source: General Electric.

Yet there are several reasons for optimism. First, a series of spinoffs and asset sales -- plus the reduction of its dividend -- will allow GE to reduce its debt substantially. Two months ago, it completed the $3.25 billion sale of its distributed power business. Shortly thereafter, General Electric sold a significant chunk of its shares in Baker Hughes, a GE Company, raising nearly $4 billion. It will receive another $2.9 billion this quarter from the sale/spinoff of its transportation division.