Here are the top 20 happiest cities in the US — and 7 of them are in California, survey finds
WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities in the US based on emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.
The cities were evaluated using 30 relevant metrics at varying weights to determine the total score.
Each city was given a number based on a 100-point grade scale. See the list of happiest cities.
Fremont is the happiest city in the US, according to a recent study released by the financial website WalletHub. Located in California's Bay Area, the city also topped the rankings in 2022, 2021, and 2020, a company spokesperson told Insider.
The city has the lowest depression rate in the country and the lowest separation and divorce rate, according to the study.
Fremont is also home to one of Tesla's largest and most important factories. In 2021, the factory was deemed the most productive auto plant in the US, per Bloomberg.
California cities dominated WalletHub's list, making up three of the top five happiest US cities.
Researchers examined more than 180 cities on 30 key indicators of happiness, such as income-growth rates and average leisure time. The cities were then scored on three main categories, emotional & physical well-being, income & employment, and community and environment.
Here are the top 20 happiest cities in the US:
20. Fargo, ND
Total Score: 62.42
19. Aurora, IL
Total Score: 62.49
18. Yonkers, NY
Total Score: 62.50
17. Minneapolis, MN
Total Score: 62.63
16. Scottsdale, AZ
Total Score: 63.48
15. San Diego, CA
Total score: 63.98
14. Huntington Beach, CA
Total score: 64.04
13. Oakland, CA
Total score: 64.08
12. Bismarck, ND
Total score: 64.12
11. Seattle, WA
Total score: 65.59
10. Burlington, VT
Total score: 65.83
9. South Burlington, VT
Total score: 66.51
8. Sioux Falls, SD
Total score: 67.02
7. Columbia, MD
Total score: 67.71
6. Irvine, CA
Total score: 67.83
5. San Francisco, CA
Total score: 68.73
4. Overland Park, KS
Total score: 68.93
3. Madison, WI
Total score: 69.72
2. San Jose, CA
Total score: 70.35
1. Fremont, CA
Total score: 76.10
Read the full study here.
