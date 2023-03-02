Here are the top 20 happiest cities in the US — and 7 of them are in California, survey finds

77
Jordan Hart,Beatrice Nolan
·3 min read
huntington beach
The cities were evaluated on a number of factors ranging from depression rate to income-growth rate, according to WalletHub.Getty Images/Art Wager

  • WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities in the US based on emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.

  • The cities were evaluated using 30 relevant metrics at varying weights to determine the total score.

  • Each city was given a number based on a 100-point grade scale. See the list of happiest cities.

Fremont is the happiest city in the US, according to a recent study released by the financial website WalletHub. Located in California's Bay Area, the city also topped the rankings in 2022, 2021, and 2020, a company spokesperson told Insider.

The city has the lowest depression rate in the country and the lowest separation and divorce rate, according to the study.

Fremont is also home to one of Tesla's largest and most important factories. In 2021, the factory was deemed the most productive auto plant in the US, per Bloomberg.

California cities dominated WalletHub's list, making up three of the top five happiest US cities.

Researchers examined more than 180 cities on 30 key indicators of happiness, such as income-growth rates and average leisure time. The cities were then scored on three main categories, emotional & physical well-being, income & employment, and community and environment.

Here are the top 20 happiest cities in the US:

20. Fargo, ND

fargo north dakota
Fargo, North Dakota.Guy RD/Shutterstock

Total Score: 62.42

19. Aurora, IL

aurora illinois
Aurora, Illinois.Nejdet Duzen/Shutterstock

Total Score: 62.49

18. Yonkers, NY

Yonkers New York
John Arehart/Shutterstock

Total Score: 62.50

17. Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Minnesota
Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Total Score: 62.63

16. Scottsdale, AZ

scottsdale arizona
Scottsdale, Arizona.Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock

Total Score: 63.48

15. San Diego, CA

An aerial of the San Diego Convention Center with San Diego Harbor.
San Diego, California.Steve Proehl

Total score: 63.98

 

 

14. Huntington Beach, CA

huntington beach
Huntington Beach, California.Getty Images/Art Wager

Total score: 64.04

 

13. Oakland, CA

Skyline of Oakland at sunrise
Oakland, California.Thomas Winz/Getty Images

Total score: 64.08

 

12. Bismarck, ND

street in Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, North Dakota.larrybraunphotography.com/Getty Images

Total score: 64.12

11. Seattle, WA

Seattle skyline
Seattle, Washington.John Moore/Getty Images

Total score: 65.59

 

10. Burlington, VT

Burlington, Vermont
Burlington, Vermont.Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Total score: 65.83

 

9. South Burlington, VT

South Burlington, Vermont
South Burlington, Vermont.Shutterstock

Total score: 66.51

 

8. Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, South Dakota.Visit Sioux Falls, South Dakota/Facebook

Total score: 67.02

 

7. Columbia, MD

Columbia, Maryland
Columbia, Maryland.Denis Tangney Jr./Getty Images

Total score: 67.71

 

6. Irvine, CA

irvine california
Irvine, California.LagunaticPhoto/Shutterstock

Total score: 67.83

 

5. San Francisco, CA

Golden Gate Bridge
San Francisco, California.Steve Proehl/Getty Images

Total score: 68.73

 

4. Overland Park, KS

aerial view of Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, Kansas.Davel5957/Getty Images

Total score: 68.93

 

3. Madison, WI

Pedestrians in Madison, WI
Madison, Wisconsin.Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Total score: 69.72

 

2. San Jose, CA

Downtown San Jose skyline at night
San Jose, California.Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Total score: 70.35

 

1. Fremont, CA

aerial view of Fremont, CA
Fremont, California.Sean Duan/Getty Images

Total score: 76.10

Read the full study here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

