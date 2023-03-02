Here are the top 20 happiest cities in the US — and 7 of them are in California, survey finds

The cities were evaluated on a number of factors ranging from depression rate to income-growth rate, according to WalletHub. Getty Images/Art Wager

WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities in the US based on e motional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.

The cities were evaluated using 30 relevant metrics at varying weights to determine the total score.

Each city was given a number based on a 100-point grade scale. See the list of happiest cities.

Fremont is the happiest city in the US, according to a recent study released by the financial website WalletHub. Located in California's Bay Area, the city also topped the rankings in 2022, 2021, and 2020, a company spokesperson told Insider.

The city has the lowest depression rate in the country and the lowest separation and divorce rate, according to the study.

Fremont is also home to one of Tesla's largest and most important factories. In 2021, the factory was deemed the most productive auto plant in the US, per Bloomberg.

California cities dominated WalletHub's list, making up three of the top five happiest US cities.

Researchers examined more than 180 cities on 30 key indicators of happiness, such as income-growth rates and average leisure time. The cities were then scored on three main categories, emotional & physical well-being, income & employment, and community and environment.

Here are the top 20 happiest cities in the US:

20. Fargo, ND

Fargo, North Dakota. Guy RD/Shutterstock

Total Score: 62.42

19. Aurora, IL

Aurora, Illinois. Nejdet Duzen/Shutterstock

Total Score: 62.49

18. Yonkers, NY

John Arehart/Shutterstock

Total Score: 62.50

17. Minneapolis, MN

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Total Score: 62.63

16. Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, Arizona. Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock

Total Score: 63.48

15. San Diego, CA

San Diego, California. Steve Proehl

Total score: 63.98

14. Huntington Beach, CA

Huntington Beach, California. Getty Images/Art Wager

Total score: 64.04

13. Oakland, CA

Oakland, California. Thomas Winz/Getty Images

Total score: 64.08

12. Bismarck, ND

Bismarck, North Dakota. larrybraunphotography.com/Getty Images

Total score: 64.12

11. Seattle, WA

Seattle, Washington. John Moore/Getty Images

Total score: 65.59

10. Burlington, VT

Burlington, Vermont. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Total score: 65.83

9. South Burlington, VT

South Burlington, Vermont. Shutterstock

Total score: 66.51

8. Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visit Sioux Falls, South Dakota/Facebook

Total score: 67.02

7. Columbia, MD

Columbia, Maryland. Denis Tangney Jr./Getty Images

Total score: 67.71

6. Irvine, CA

Irvine, California. LagunaticPhoto/Shutterstock

Total score: 67.83

5. San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, California. Steve Proehl/Getty Images

Total score: 68.73

4. Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, Kansas. Davel5957/Getty Images

Total score: 68.93

3. Madison, WI

Madison, Wisconsin. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Total score: 69.72

2. San Jose, CA

San Jose, California. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Total score: 70.35

1. Fremont, CA

Fremont, California. Sean Duan/Getty Images

Total score: 76.10

Read the full study here.

