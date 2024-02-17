Top 20 most expensive Airbnbs in United States include $56,000 stunner in Aspen

Have an extra $56,000 and an urge to travel?

Good news! That will net you one − yes ONE − night at the most expensive Airbnb in the United States.

That's according to BestBrokers, which recently set out to find the most expensive vacation rentals out there, based on a high demand week in July 2024.

The full report includes the most expensive Airbnb in each state.

Most expensive Airbnbs in America

Topping the list nationwide is The Riverbend House in Aspen, Colorado.

The nightly fee of $55,729 works out to $390,100 for a seven-night stay. The villa boasts eight bedrooms, a fitness center, an outdoor pool and a private theater, according to BestBrokers.

Coming in second is Crown Jewel on Lake Austin in Texas, at $53,584 nightly, $375,086 for a seven-night stay.

In third is Nevada’s Sierra Sunset Estate in Zephyr Cove, $39,563 per night, followed by South Carolina’s Sunrise Cove Getaway in Seneca ($37,510 per night), according to BestBrokers.

Those prices include cleaning fees, Airbnb service fees and occupancy taxes, if applicable.

The famed Maroon Bells are pictured shortly after sunrise on June 13, 2018 just outside Aspen, Colorado.

Riverbend House in Aspen, Colorado

Want more details on Riverbend House, the $56,000-a-night top site?

Its listing, according to BestBrokers, reads: "Tucked away in the enchanting residential haven of Aspen, Colorado, this luxurious 15,000-square-foot villa, situated on 6.5 acres along the serene banks of the Roaring Fork River, is just a short walking distance from downtown. It features eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms that can accommodate more than 16 guests. The property includes amenities such as a chef’s kitchen, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and a private theater."

Most expensive Airbnb prices

If you're looking for a "cheaper" alternative, BestBrokers says that the least expensive of the Top 500 Airbnb sites in the United States costs a mere $633 per night.

Out of the Top 500, 126 come in at $10,000 a night or more.

The average price of one of the Top 500 is $7,880, with a seven-night stay coming in at $55,163.

There are nine properties in Colorado that rank in the Top 20 most expensive overall. Nevada and California have two properties apiece in the top 20.

Top 20 most expensive Airbnbs

According to BestBrokers' report, the Top 20 most expensive Airbnbs in American for July 2024 are the following. They include associated fees:

The Riverbend House , Aspen, Colorado (8 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms); $55,729 a night; $390,100 for seven-night stay

The Crown Jewel on Lake Austin , Austin, Texas (9 bedrooms, 13.5 bathrooms); $53,584 a night; $375,086 for seven-night stay

Sierra Sunset Estate , Zephyr Cove, Nevada (8 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms); $39,563 a night, $276,941 for a seven-night stay

Sunrise Cove Getaway, Seneca, South Carolina (3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms); $37,510 a night, $262,57032 for a seven-night stay

The Mother Lode, Aspen, Colorado (5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms); $34,772 a night, $243,407 for a seven-night stay

Westwind 407 , Vail, Colorado (3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms); $33,102 a night, $231,71732 for a seven-night stay

Chateau Grande at Casteel Creek, Edwards, Colorado (13 bedrooms, 12.5 bathrooms); $30,290 a night, $212,031 for a seven-night stay

The Mill Street House , Aspen, Colorado (11 bedrooms, 12.5 bathrooms); $29,728 a night, $208,097 for a seven-night stay

Home in Indio , Indio, California (5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms); $29,367 a night, $205,567 for a seven-night stay

Villa Fleuve , Hailey, Idaho (11 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms); $28,403 a night, $198,818 for a seven-night stay

Triple C Ranch , Silverthorne, Colorado (10 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms); $28,330 a night, $198,308 for a seven-night stay

Home in Aspen , Aspen, Colorado (5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms); $27,259 night, $190,813 for a seven-night stay

Hood Park Haven, Mountain Village, Colorado (7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms); $25,782 a night, $180,471 for a seven-night stay

Modern Cielo, Palm Springs, California (4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms); $25,688 a night, $179,818 for a seven-night stay

Cobb Road Daydream , Water Mill, New York (9 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms); $23,686 a night, $165,800 for a seven-night stay

Villa Harrah, Glenbrook, Nevada (7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms); $23,171 a night, $162,199 for a seven-night stay

Oceanfront Retreat in Corolla, Corolla, North Carolina (46 bedrooms, 43 bathrooms spread over multiple units); $22,654 a night, $158,578 for a seven-night stay

Forest Retreat, Vail, Colorado (6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms); $22,239 a night, $155,674 for a seven-night stay

The Chateau On The Ocean, Islamorada, Florida (7 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms); $21,807 a night, $152,650 for a seven-night stay

Hale 'Ae Kai, Kilauea, Hawaii (4 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms); $21,647 a night, $151,527 for a seven-night stay

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: See Top 20 most expensive Airbnb rentals in America