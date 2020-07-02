What the top 25 colleges and universities in the US have said about their plans to reopen in fall 2020, from postponing the semester to offering more remote coursework

Brian Snyder/Reuters

University of Texas at Austin

Location: Austin, Texas

Net price: $14,156

COVID-19 updates: A June 29 update shared that the fall semester will begin on campus on August 26 with several new regulations, like that a classroom can't be more than 40% full. After that, all courses will be conducted remotely.

A June 8 update shared that all students and faculty will be required to wear a face mask or covering inside buildings on campus and that the university is working on a plan for voluntary coronavirus testing for students.

A previous update confirmed that remote coursework will be available.

University of Washington

The University of Washington is in Seattle.

Location: Seattle, Washington

Net price: $9,765

COVID-19 updates: The university will hold a virtual meeting for the campus community on July 10 to discuss the fall semester.

A June 30 update shared that the University of Washington will provide a combination of in-person and online coursework. The school will prioritize in-person coursework for hands-on classes, like studio, clinical, and lab courses. The university will teach all courses with more than 50 students remotely.

Earlier in June, the university implemented a policy requiring people on campus to wear a face mask indoors and outdoors when social distancing isn't possible.

Georgetown University

Location: Washington, DC

Net price: $27,420

COVID-19 updates: A June 18 update announced that the fall semester will take place online.

In a letter dated May 12 detailing the school's financial response to the pandemic, Georgetown University President John DeGioia told the Georgetown community that the school will cut spending on new buildings and grounds, hold salary increases, and suspend contributions to retirement plans for the upcoming fiscal year. DeGioia also mentioned that 54 administrative employees volunteered to reduce their salaries for the upcoming fiscal year.

Rice University

Location: Houston, Texas

Net price: $24,131

COVID-19 updates: A June 19 update shared that Rice will hold all classes with more than 100 students remotely.

In May, Rice announced tentative plans to begin the fall semester in-person as planned on August 24. This decision is not final and will be reevaluated periodically throughout the summer. Most courses will be offered remotely as well. Rice plans to have a final decision made in July.

In a May 5 letter to graduate students, the university president David Leebron and Dr. Seiichi Matsuda, dean of graduate and postdoctoral studies, detailed a "cautiously optimistic" plan for reopening for in-person coursework in the fall. According to the letter, the semester will likely be shortened and international students will likely have additional flexibility for start dates.

Boston University

Boston University is in Massachusetts.

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Net price: $29,154

COVID-19 updates: A May 6 update suggests that Boston University has begun phase one of its return to campus plan, which includes resuming some on-campus research. The university also released a digital book with a detailed guide of the first phase. Boston University is planning both in-person and remote coursework for the fall semester, according to their website.

Brown University

Brown University is in Rhode Island.

Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Net price: $25,651

COVID-19 updates: In a June 3 update, Brown University announced that President Christina Paxson will come to a decision about the fall semester by July 15.

In May, Brown University announced the gradual reopening of some summer on-campus activities in conjunction with the state of Rhode Island's reopening plan. This is beginning with only approved laboratory-based research.

Paxson told the Wall Street Journal in an article updated April 21 that she thinks the university will have in-person classes, but that some students may continue to work remotely anyway.

The California Institute of Technology

The California Institute of Technology is in Pasadena.

Location: Pasadena, California

Net price: $24,466

COVID-19 updates: The California Institute of Technology (CalTech) announced on June 25 that a final decision about the fall semester will be made in early July. The school is considering a combination of in-person and online coursework.

A June 7 update announced a phased reopening of athletic facilities on June 11. In May, the school announced a phased reopening of on-campus research facilities over the next few weeks.

University of Michigan

The University of Michigan.

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Net price: $16,408

COVID-19 updates: The University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel emailed a video to the campus community on June 22 announcing that the fall semester will include in-person and remote coursework with measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, like wearing face masks and social distancing. The university also launched a website dedicated to fall reopening plans.

Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon University is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Net price: $30,847

COVID-19 updates: According to the university website, Carnegie Mellon's fall semester will include a combination of in-person and remote coursework, and it will begin on August 31 as scheduled.

Northwestern University

Northwestern University is in Illinois.

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Net price: $26,099

COVID-19 updates: A June update shared that Northwestern University is working on a plan to offer some coursework on campus. Each department will have its own plan, and the fall course schedule will state whether each course includes in-person coursework.

A May 22 update details plans for a phased return to campus, starting with research facilities.

A May 11 update about the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic suggests that the university hopes to reopen the campus in phases for the fall 2020 semester. The update also shared that the university expects a $90 million shortfall for the 2020 fiscal year.

The University of Southern California

The University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Location: Los Angeles

Net price: $32,892

COVID-19 updates: On July 1, the University of Southern California (USC) announced that courses will take place remotely in the fall and there will be some in-person campus activities.

In a May 7 update, USC announced Project Restart — a task force of faculty, staff, and students dedicated to planning the reopening of campus. They hope to announce much an update on the fall 2020 semester plan in June.

Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University is in Baltimore, Maryland.

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Net price: $27,868

COVID-19 updates: Updates on Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus website suggest that it is working on a plan for the fall semester. On June 4, the school published a draft of guidelines for resuming on-campus coursework, which includes procedures like social distancing and wearing a face covering. The university will share its final plan in mid-July.

Duke University

Duke University is in North Carolina.

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Net price: $22,011

COVID-19 updates: Duke University President Vincent Price announced on June 30 that the school is planning for both in-person and online coursework in the fall with safety measures like coronavirus testing and social distancing, Duke Today reported. The plan could be adjusted based on public health information.

The University of Chicago

The University of Chicago is in Illinois.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Net price: $34,834

COVID-19 updates: In a June 30 update, the University of Chicago announced that it plans to begin the semester on September 29 with both in-person and online coursework. In-person coursework will end before Thanksgiving, and only 40% of campus housing will be available so everyone can have their own room.

New York University (NYU)

New York University is in Manhattan.

Location: New York

Net price: $39,935

COVID-19 updates: In a June 19 update, New York University (NYU) announced that it will provide a combination of in-person and remote coursework in the fall with safety measures like required face coverings and coronavirus testing and tracing.

Earlier in June, NYU announced that all summer coursework is remote and that a phased reopening of research facilities would begin on June 8.

Cornell University

Cornell University is in Ithica, New York.

Location: Ithaca, New York

Net price: $31,449

COVID-19 updates: In a June 30 update, Cornell University President Martha Pollack shared that the campus would reopen for in-person coursework on September 2 until Thanksgiving break. After Thanksgiving, students will finish the semester online, and the spring semester will begin on February 9.

Pollack said that in-person coursework will be safer for students than online coursework, according to a study led by Operations Research and Information Engineering Professor Peter Frazier. Many students said they planned to return to Ithaca for online coursework in surveys from Cornell, and being on campus will allow for coronavirus testing and regulations, Pollack wrote.

Remote coursework will also be available for students who cannot return to campus.

Princeton University

Princeton University is in New Jersey.

Location: Princeton, New Jersey

Net price: $16,302

COVID-19 updates: Princeton University President Chris Eisgruber told the Princeton community that the university will decide whether classes for fall 2020 will be conducted online or in-person in early July.

The University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania campus.

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Net price: $24,539

COVID-19 updates: On June 8, the University of Pennsylvania began phase 1 of resuming research.

In a coronavirus update on the University of Pennsylvania website dated April 27, the university said it plans to have a combination of remote and in-person courses in fall 2020.

Yale University

Yale University is in New Haven, Connecticut.

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Net price: $18,053

COVID-19 updates: In a July 1 update, Yale University announced that most classes will be held remotely, aside from studio and lab classes. Juniors and seniors will be able to live on campus. In the fall, freshmen will have the option to live at Yale as well, and in the spring, sophomores will.

In a May 28 update, Yale University announced that the fall semester will run from August 31 to December 4.

In a letter to the Yale community dated earlier in May, Provost Scott Strobel announced that on-campus research facilities will reopen in phases starting in June.

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

The University of California in Los Angeles.

Location: Los Angeles

Net price: $15,002

COVID-19 updates: The University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA) released a June 15 update with anticipated plans for the fall semester. Up to 20% of courses will take place in-person or with some remote course work. There will be coronavirus regulations too, like fewer students will be able to live on campus and those who do will have daily symptom checks.

5. Columbia University

Columbia University is in New York.

Location: New York City

Net price: $22,824

COVID-19 updates: Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger updated the community on April 23 confirming that the university will reopen in the fall, and details about how will be announced over the next two months.

University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley)

The University of California in Berkeley.

Location: Berkeley, California

Net price: $17,862

COVID-19 updates: The University of California in Berkeley (UC Berkeley) released a June 17 update announcing that some students will be able to return to campus for in-person coursework in the fall, and almost every class will have a remote option. A course schedule detailing which classes will have an in-person option will be available sometime in July.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus.

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Net price: $22,230

COVID-19 updates: In a June 17 update, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) released tentative plans for the fall semester. Most coursework will take place online and only a few students will be able to live on campus so everyone can have their own room. The semester also may begin around September 1, a week earlier than initially scheduled. All in-person coursework will end by Thanksgiving.

Stanford University

Stanford University in California.

Location: Stanford, California

Net price: $16,562

COVID-19 updates: A June 29 update provided a schedule for returning students with four semesters each year. In the fall and summer semesters, freshman, sophomores will live on campus, and in the winter and spring semesters, juniors and seniors will.

A June 3 update outlined a developing plan for the 2020-2021 academic year. The plan is subject to change based on the fluctuating public health situation and will likely not be finalized until late summer.

The plan outlines several changes including that student housing will be limited to provide students with private sleeping spaces. Only half the undergraduate class will return to Stanford in the fall quarter, while the other half learns remotely, and in the spring the remote students and on-campus students will switch.

Harvard University

Harvard University students prepare to leave campus to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in March 2020.

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Net price: $17,030

COVID-19 updates: On June 2, Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow told Bloomberg that the school is waiting as long as possible to come to a decision about resuming on-campus coursework. Bacow said that some changes to on-campus life may include having smaller classes that are disinfected in between each session and fewer fall sports.

In a May 18 update, Harvard University announced the gradual reopening of science laboratories in conjunction with the state of Massachusetts's reopening plan.

