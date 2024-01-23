Top 25 Gauntlet winners emerge at Model

Jan. 23—Model Laboratory School has finished the first round of The Gauntlet, an extemporaneous speaking conversation that teaches students about handling social situations.

According to Jana Meyer, the first round of the Gauntlet is a set of 10 stations with challenges that last about a minute each. Each station has a judge, and the student currently at the station has to react to the station's situation.

Students are not given the opportunity to study, nor do they know what the challenges will be. They are encouraged to "think on the spot in a professional way."

"The whole point is to kind of show students the importance of making a good first impression," Meyer explained. "There's really not the preparation of having to study something or being prepared."

Thirteen-year-old Delaney Brown described the competition as "high energy" and said that, while she couldn't study beforehand, her school experience made her feel prepared.

She said, "I feel Model has been preparing us for the Gauntlet all year. At school, we work on developing the skills we need to become effective community leaders."

Some of the stations put students in the perspective of speech-making in an important position. Examples include posing as the President of the United States while juggling difficult media questions; tactfully telling someone they care about that their makeup is unattractive; and being interrupted while accepting an Oscar.

"[The Gauntlet] is putting kids in a safe environment and allowing them to know it's okay to be uncomfortable. You can't always prep and study for every single thing that's going to happen. It's okay to be under pressure.," said Meyer.

Meyer is an academic advisor who is also in charge of teaching the students' leadership elective. It is her professional opinion that The Gauntlet is great for students' confidence and is important for helping them see that they can handle impromptu situations.

Brown agreed, saying, "I feel I gained many things from participating in the Gauntlet. Mostly, I gained confidence within myself to perform under pressure. The Gauntlet throws a different scenario at you every 60 seconds and you have to think on your feet. I learned that I performed best when I was authentic and true to myself."

The second round of The Gauntlet is set for Thursday, Jan. 25, and will give round one's top 25 students the chance to showcase their skills in a brunch with local community members. From there, the top 10 students have the chance to compete one last time to decide the winner of the competition.

Meyer remarked, "Even though they're in a competition, it's about manners, professionalism, and being mindful of the people around them and making sure that everybody feels included."

The top 25 students from round 1 are as follows:

Camden Shelton ('29)

Eden Trimble ('31)

Emery Brewer ('28)

Kendall Maggard ('29)

Luca Cropper ('29)

Ella Brewer ('30)

Emily Fore ('30)

Anna Tofan ('30)

Cannon Stansel ('29)

Emma Witt ('30)

Hayden Ramsey ('30)

Jaxten Wilson ('31)

Jett Sim ('29)

Callan Hall ('29)

Davis Sirk ('30)

Graham Smith ('30)

Delaney Brown ('29)

Emilee Fulks ('31)

Potter Miller ('30)

Sophia Anderson ('30)

Whitley Barthel ('30)

Aria Bauer ('30)

Avnita Sherigar ('29)

Harper Voynar ('30)

Lauren Wills ('30)

Addison Neal ('28)

Evan Thomas ('30)

Caleb Crispin ('29)