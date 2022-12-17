In this article we present the list of Top 25 Profitable Small Business Ideas Picked By AI. Click to skip ahead and see the Top 10 Profitable Small Business Ideas Picked By AI.

Providing tutoring services, becoming an online retailer, and starting a personal training business are some of the most profitable small business ideas picked by AI.

OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT is making waves in the technology world. The language learning model was trained on billions of online texts, giving it a vast breadth of knowledge and the ability to write natural sounding answers. We wanted to put the bot to the test in service of our readers by asking it to come up with the most profitable small business ideas.

As the pandemic closed businesses and shuttered people inside their homes during chunks of 2020 and 2021, the number of entrepreneurs that started small businesses in the U.S. jumped significantly. According to the Census Bureau, there was a 24% rise in the number of small business applications in 2020, with that figure hitting 4.3 million. That trend intensified further last year, hitting 5.4 million.

With rampant inflation now straining consumers’ buying power this year, Americans continue to seek out extra income sources by launching their own small businesses or side gigs. Launching retail platforms that sell products has been the most popular new venture among entrepreneurs, while package delivery and professional services businesses like accounting and graphic design have also been popular small business ventures.

Before launching into the list, we asked ChatGPT what top questions people have about running a profitable small business, so readers have a solid foundation to build upon before considering which of the profitable small business ideas picked by AI to consider pursuing.

Here are the questions and ChatGPT’s responses:

Question 1: How do I generate revenue and increase sales?

ChatGPT’s Answer: There are many ways to generate revenue and increase sales for a small business. Some strategies include:

Offer a high-quality product or service: By offering a product or service that meets the needs and preferences of your target market, you can increase the chances of making sales. Set competitive prices: Determine the value of your product or service and set prices that are competitive within your market. Promote your business: Use marketing and advertising tactics to raise awareness of your business and attract new customers. This can include social media marketing, email marketing, content marketing, and traditional advertising methods. Offer promotions and discounts: Consider offering promotions or discounts to encourage people to try your product or service, or to reward loyal customers. Expand your reach: Look for opportunities to reach new markets or sell your products or services in new locations. This can include online sales, wholesale partnerships, or establishing a presence in new physical locations. Collaborate with other businesses: Consider partnering with complementary businesses to cross-promote each other's products or services. Focus on customer satisfaction: By providing excellent customer service and consistently meeting the needs of your customers, you can increase the chances of repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals. Diversify your products or services: Consider adding new products or services to your offerings to increase your revenue streams.

Question 2: How can I reduce costs and increase efficiency?

ChatGPT’s Answer: There are several strategies that small businesses can use to reduce costs and increase efficiency:

Evaluate your expenses: Carefully review all of your business expenses to identify areas where you can cut costs. This could include negotiating lower prices with suppliers, switching to less expensive vendors, or eliminating unnecessary expenses. Automate processes: Look for ways to automate repetitive tasks or processes to save time and reduce the need for labor. Use technology to streamline operations: Consider using technology, such as software tools and apps, to streamline operations and increase efficiency. Implement lean management techniques: Lean management is a set of principles that focus on maximizing value and minimizing waste in all business processes. Implementing lean principles can help you identify and eliminate unnecessary steps and streamline your operations. Train and empower your employees: By providing training and empowering your employees to make decisions, you can increase efficiency and reduce the need for constant supervision. Outsource non-core functions: Consider outsourcing tasks or functions that are not directly related to your core business operations. This can save you time and money while allowing you to focus on your core competencies. Use data and analytics: By collecting and analyzing data on your business operations, you can identify areas for improvement and make informed decisions to increase efficiency.

Question 3: How can I manage my business finances and create a budget?

ChatGPT’s Answer: Effective financial management is crucial for the success of any small business. Here are some tips for managing your business finances and creating a budget:

Keep track of your income and expenses: Use accounting software or tools, such as spreadsheets, to keep track of all your income and expenses. This will help you understand your financial position and identify any areas of concern. Set financial goals: Determine what you want to achieve financially and set specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals to guide your financial decision-making. Create a budget: Use your income and expense data to create a budget that outlines your expected income and expenses for a specific period of time. A budget will help you allocate your resources effectively and make informed financial decisions. Monitor your budget: Regularly review your budget and compare it to your actual income and expenses to ensure that you are on track to meet your financial goals. Keep your personal and business finances separate: It's important to maintain separate bank accounts and credit cards for your personal and business finances to avoid mixing the two and to make it easier to track your business finances. Seek professional advice: If you are not comfortable managing your finances or have complex financial needs, consider seeking the advice of a financial advisor or accountant.

By following these tips, you can effectively manage your business finances and create a budget that helps you achieve your financial goals.

Question 4: How do I market my business effectively?

ChatGPT’s Answer: Marketing is an important aspect of running a small business, as it helps you raise awareness of your business, attract customers, and generate revenue. Here are some tips for marketing your small business effectively:

Define your target market: Clearly identify your target market, including their demographics, interests, and needs. This will help you tailor your marketing efforts to reach the right people. Develop a marketing plan: Create a detailed marketing plan that outlines your marketing goals, strategies, and tactics. A marketing plan will help you focus your efforts and allocate your resources effectively. Use a variety of marketing channels: Don't rely on just one marketing channel. Instead, use a mix of channels, such as social media, email marketing, content marketing, and traditional advertising, to reach your target audience. Use data to inform your marketing efforts: Collect and analyze data on your marketing efforts to understand what works and what doesn't. This will help you refine your marketing strategies and tactics. Engage with your audience: Engage with your audience through social media, email, or other channels to build relationships and strengthen your brand. Offer value to your customers: Instead of just promoting your products or services, focus on providing value to your customers. This could include educational content, useful resources, or helpful tips.

By following these tips, you can effectively market your small business and reach your target audience.

Question 5: How do I attract and retain customers?

ChatGPT’s Answer: Attracting and retaining customers is crucial for the success of any small business. Here are some strategies for attracting and retaining customers:

Offer a high-quality product or service: By offering a product or service that meets the needs and preferences of your target market, you can increase the chances of making sales and retaining customers. Set competitive prices: Determine the value of your product or service and set prices that are competitive within your market. Provide excellent customer service: Treat your customers with respect and go above and beyond to meet their needs. This can help you build a positive reputation and increase the chances of repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals. Use customer feedback to improve: Regularly ask for and listen to customer feedback, and use it to make improvements to your products or services. This will show your customers that you value their opinions and are committed to meeting their needs. Offer promotions and discounts: Consider offering promotions or discounts to encourage people to try your product or service, or to reward loyal customers. Create a loyalty program: Consider implementing a loyalty program to reward and retain your most loyal customers. Stay in touch with your customers: Stay in touch with your customers through email newsletters, social media, or other channels to keep them informed about new products or services and to build relationships.

By following these strategies, you can attract and retain customers for your small business.

Question 6: How do I handle competition and stay competitive in the market?

ChatGPT’s Answer: Competition is a natural part of any market, and it's important for small businesses to stay competitive in order to succeed. Here are some strategies for handling competition and staying competitive in the market:

Know your competition: Research your competitors and understand their products, services, prices, marketing strategies, and target markets. This will help you identify your unique selling proposition and areas where you can differentiate yourself from the competition. Offer a high-quality product or service: By offering a product or service that meets the needs and preferences of your target market, you can increase the chances of making sales and retaining customers. Set competitive prices: Determine the value of your product or service and set prices that are competitive within your market. Stay up to date on industry trends: Keep abreast of industry trends and stay informed about new products, services, and technologies that may impact your business. Offer excellent customer service: Provide excellent customer service to differentiate yourself from the competition and build a positive reputation. Build a strong brand: Develop a strong brand identity and differentiate yourself from the competition through your branding, messaging, and marketing efforts. Leverage your unique strengths: Identify your unique strengths and use them to your advantage. This could include your expertise, unique products or services, or superior customer service.

By following these strategies, you can effectively handle competition and stay competitive in the market.

Now that we have a better understanding of how to successfully run a small business, let’s check out the list of 25 most profitable small business ideas picked by AI.

Top 25 Profitable Small Business Ideas Picked By AI

Photo by Alvaro Reyes on Unsplash

Our Methodology

We used OpenAI’s ChatGPT to generate the following list by asking it for the top 25 most profitable small business ideas.

Note that the following write-ups are primarily generated by ChatGPT. In some instances the responses have been edited for style and clarity, or additional information has been added by the author.

Top 25 Profitable Small Business Ideas Picked By AI

25. Providing financial or accounting services

First up on the list of most profitable small business ideas picked By AI is to provide financial or accounting services, which as noted in the intro, has been one of the most popular ways for entrepreneurs and freelancers to make money in recent years.

Budding financial services providers should first identify their area(s) of expertise given their education, experience, and interests, and determine what financial services they are thus qualified to offer. This might include things like investment advice, tax preparation, financial planning, or credit counseling.

Once you start working with clients, it is important to provide the highest level of service possible in order to build trust and establish a good reputation. This may involve staying up-to-date on industry trends and regulations, and being responsive to client needs.

24. Offering home staging services

A home stager is a professional who specializes in preparing homes for sale by making them more attractive to potential buyers. Home staging involves cleaning, decluttering, and arranging a home's interior and exterior spaces to highlight their best features and create a cohesive, welcoming atmosphere.

You will need to conduct a thorough assessment of the property to identify any issues that need to be addressed, such as clutter, outdated decor, or functional problems. Once the plan has been implemented, you will need to stage the home by arranging furniture, accessories, and other elements to create a cohesive and inviting atmosphere.

23. Starting a home-based garden center or plant nursery

A home-based garden center is a business that operates out of a residential property and sells plants, gardening supplies, and related products. These businesses may have a small physical storefront or display area, or they may operate entirely online, selling products through a website or social media.

Home-based garden operators will need to know how to source and purchase plants and other products, which may involve working with suppliers to find the best products at the right price. Alternatively, you can grow your own plants to sell. It’s also important to stay up-to-date with industry trends in gardening and horticulture to ensure you are offering the best products and advice to your customers.

22. Offering home repair or handyman services

As a self-employed handyman or maintenance worker, you’ll be responsible for performing a wide range of tasks related to maintaining and repairing residential properties. Some common duties of a home repair person may include conducting general maintenance, making minor repairs, painting and refinishing, assembling and installing furniture and appliances, carpentry, and landscaping.

Given the wide range of tasks, handymen need to be proficient in an equally wide range of repair and maintenance skills, such as plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) repair and maintenance. You will often be required to work in tight or awkward spaces, so it is important to have good hand-eye coordination and physical agility as well.

21. Starting a home-based teaching or tutoring business

You’ll have a number of duties as a home-based tutor, including:

Planning and preparing lesson plans: This may include researching and selecting appropriate materials, such as text books, worksheets, and online resources, to help your student learn and improve in their subject area. Providing individualized instruction: You will be working one-on-one with your student, so it is important to tailor your lessons to their specific needs and learning style. This may involve using different teaching techniques, such as lectures, discussions, hands-on activities, and games, to help your student understand and retain the material. Assessing your student's progress: You will need to regularly assess your student's progress to ensure they are meeting their learning goals. This may involve giving quizzes, tests, and assignments, as well as providing feedback and guidance to help your student improve. Communicating with parents: It is important to keep the student's parents informed about their progress and any concerns you may have. You may need to communicate with them through phone calls, emails, or in-person meetings. Staying up-to-date with educational best practices: As a tutor, it is important to stay current with best practices in education to ensure that you are providing the most effective instruction possible. This may involve continuing your own education through professional development opportunities, such as workshops and conferences.

20. Providing home health care services

Ranking 20th on the list of the most profitable small business ideas picked By AI is to provide healthcare services directly at a client’s home. These services may include medical treatment, rehabilitation, and personal care for individuals who are unable to leave their homes due to illness, disability, or age.

Among other things they’ll need to work with patients and their families to develop a care plan that meets their needs and goals, administer medications and monitor patients' progress and symptoms., and provide personal care services, such as bathing, dressing, and grooming. They may also need to coordinate with other healthcare professionals, such as doctors and nurses, to ensure that patients receive the necessary care.

19. Starting a home-based event rental business

A home event rental business is a business that rents out space in a private home or other residential property for events such as parties, meetings, or workshops. This type of business allows homeowners to earn extra income by renting out their space on a short-term basis and can be a good option for homeowners who have a suitable space in their home. It can be a flexible and convenient way to host events without the need to rent a separate venue.

18. Offering tutoring or test prep services

Tutors provide one-on-one or small group instruction to help students improve their skills in a particular subject or area. Tutors may work with students of all ages, from elementary school to college, and may specialize in a particular subject, such as math, science, or English.

Tutors may work with students in person or remotely, using online platforms such as video conferencing software. They may also work with students on a one-time basis or on an ongoing basis, depending on the student's needs. Tutors should have a strong understanding of the subject they are tutoring and be able to effectively communicate and teach the material to others.

17. Starting a home-based clothing or fashion business

Launching a home-based clothing business is one of the top 25 Profitable Small Business Ideas Picked By AI. Such a business designs, manufactures, or sells clothing and accessories from a home-based location. You’ll need to decide how you will sell your products, such as through an online store, at markets and fairs, or through wholesale distribution to retailers. You’ll also need to develop a strong brand identity and differentiate yourself from the competition through your branding, messaging, and marketing efforts.

16. Providing pet grooming or boarding services

Home-based pet grooming is a business that provides pet grooming services from a home-based location. These services may include bathing, brushing, nail trims, and other grooming services for dogs and cats.

A home-based pet grooming business offers the convenience of providing services in a private, home-based setting, and it can be a good option for those who prefer a more personal touch or who have pets that are anxious or stressed in a traditional grooming setting.

Pet groomers should have a love for animals and be comfortable working with them. They should also be patient, detail-oriented, and physically fit, as grooming can be physically demanding work.

15. Starting a home-based beauty or salon business

A home beauty salon is a business that provides beauty and grooming services from a home-based location. These services may include hair styling, haircuts, coloring, makeup application, skincare, nail care, and waxing, among others.

Here is how a home beauty salon typically operates:

The owner of the home beauty salon sets up a designated space in their home to provide services. This space may be a dedicated room or an area within a room, and it should be well-equipped with the necessary tools and equipment, such as styling chairs, mirrors, hairdryers, and beauty products. The owner advertises their services to attract clients. This may include creating a website, listing their business on online directories, and promoting their services through social media or local advertising. Clients book appointments for the services they want. The owner may use an online booking system or take appointments via phone or email. On the day of the appointment, the client arrives at the home beauty salon and receives their desired service from the owner or a team of stylists. The client pays for the service, either in person or online. The client may leave a review or referral to help the home beauty salon attract more clients.

A home beauty salon offers the convenience of providing services in a private, home-based setting, and it can be a good option for those who prefer a more personal touch or who have mobility issues that make it difficult to visit a traditional salon.

14. Offering home decorating or interior design services

Becoming a home decorator or interior designer is another one of the Profitable Small Business Ideas Picked By AI. Home decorators are professionals who help homeowners and businesses design and furnish the interior spaces of their homes or businesses. They work with clients to understand their design preferences, budget, and functional needs, and use this information to create a customized design plan.

Home decorators may work with clients on a variety of projects, including redesigning a single room, renovating an entire home, or furnishing a new build. They may work with clients on an hourly basis or charge a flat fee for their services.

13. Starting a home-based bakery or dessert business

Launching a home-based bakery is one of the most profitable small business ideas picked By AI. Home-based bakers are professionals who bake and sell baked goods, such as breads, pastries, and desserts, from their homes. They may sell their products directly to customers or through wholesale channels, such as retail stores or cafes.

Home-based bakers need strong culinary skills, as well as the ability to create appealing and appetizing baked goods. They should also have good business skills, including marketing and financial management. In addition, home-based bakers should be able to work well with a variety of people, including customers, suppliers, and other bakers.

12. Offering carpentry or handyman services

Becoming a self-employed handyman can be a rewarding and lucrative way to use your skills and knowledge to help people maintain and repair their homes and other structures. A self-employed handyman’s tasks might include:

- Reading and interpreting blueprints and other construction plans

- Measuring, cutting, and installing wood and other building materials

- Assembling and installing cabinets, shelves, and other furniture

- Installing doors, windows, and other fixtures

- Repairing or replacing damaged or worn out parts of structures or household items

- Maintaining and repairing electrical and plumbing systems

- Providing advice and recommendations to clients on home repair and maintenance

Carpenters and handymen need a range of skills, including knowledge of construction techniques, carpentry, and electrical and plumbing systems. They should also have strong physical stamina and be able to work outdoors or in a variety of environments. In addition, carpenters and handymen should be able to work well with a variety of people, including clients, contractors, and other tradespeople.

11. Starting a home-based catering business

Landing just outside the top 10 on the list of Profitable Small Business Ideas Picked By AI is starting a home-based catering business.

Before launching such a business, you may want to first develop your expertise in cooking and catering (seems useful). This may include obtaining a culinary degree or certification, gaining experience through internships or working with other caterers, and staying up-to-date on the latest catering trends and techniques.

Caterers need strong organizational and communication skills, as well as the ability to multitask and work under pressure. They should also have culinary skills and be able to prepare and present food in an attractive and appetizing manner. In addition, caterers should be able to work well with a variety of people, including clients, vendors, and event staff, and be able to adapt to changing circumstances.

Please continue to see the Top 10 Profitable Small Business Ideas Picked By AI.

