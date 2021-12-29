Top 3-4: Alexander Rios died after altercation in jail; Melinda Davis murder

Alexander Rios is shown on a ventilator at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Rios, 28, of Wakeman, was involved in a altercation with corrections officers on Sept. 19, 2019 at the Richland County Jail. He never regained consciousness, his stepfather Don Mould said, and died Sept. 27, 2019.

A $4 million settlement was reached in the wrongful death of Richland County Jail inmate Alexander Rios, who was forcefully subdued by five correctional officers in 2019 until he lost consciousness and died in a hospital eight days later.

Rios' mother, Toni Mould, the fiduciary in the Huron County Probate Court record, said there is an offer of full settlement, without suit being filed, in the amount of $4 million on behalf of the Richland County Sheriff's Office from CORSA, the County Risk Sharing Authority for the County Commissioners Association of Ohio.

Rios, 28, was arrested on Sept. 18, 2019, at the Wakeman home of his parents, Don and Toni Mould, after a domestic incident involving an ex-girlfriend. He was taken to the Mansfield jail on an outstanding warrant, records show.

The next day, the Richland County Sheriff's Office reported it was investigating an incident involving an inmate who had tried to commit suicide.

The Sheriff's Office said the Hispanic father of two boys, who was not identified at the time, had been standing on a half wall in a holding cell, shouting to jail staff through a door window, and officers said they believed he was going to try to take his own life.

Sheriff's Office video obtained by the News Journal in January 2021 shows the entire incident starting with correctional officers trying to enter Rios' cell to place him in a restraint chair.

Alexander Rios, 28, of Wakeman, stands on a half wall in a cell in the Richland County Jail. Officers said they believed he was going to try to take his own life.

But when they opened the door, Rios bolted out, racing past the deputies who pursued him, tackled him in a nearby hallway, and forcefully subdued him until he became unconscious.

Rios was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital where, eight days after the jail incident, was taken off a ventilator and pronounced dead Sept. 27, 2019.

Rios' autopsy was conducted by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. On the death certificate, Richland County Coroner Dr. Dan Burwell listed the cause of death as "excited delirium" and noted Rios tested positive for amphetamines.

Alexander Rios: Prosecutor seeking independent review of inmate's autopsy

Outside prosecutor appointed; incident video

S. Forrest Thompson, a Medina County prosecutor, was appointed to the case by Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop to investigate the case, and the Richland County Common Pleas Court approved the appointment.

Thompson told the News Journal in March the autopsy was being independently reviewed and said he was still reviewing the cause of death listed on Rios' death certificate.

VIDEO: 'Sloppy' tactics: Video of officials subduing Rios under investigation

A criminal justice expert who reviewed the video for the News Journal questioned the tactics used by corrections officers.

Dr. Philip Stinson, a professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University, called the officers' efforts to subdue Rios "sloppy" and said they "demonstrated a gross disregard for the value of human life."

Video shows deputies holding Rios down, kneeling on his back

The jail video obtained by the News Journal in January through a public records request shows five deputies holding Rios down, stepping and kneeling on his back while another presses the inmate's head into the jail's concrete floor while they were trying to handcuff him. The sheriff's office redacted parts of the video by blurring the officers' faces.

An officer is seen punching Rios in the head while the inmate was on the floor.

Another officer placed one foot on Rios’ back and lifted his other foot off the ground, putting his full weight on the inmate for several seconds.

Rios could be heard gasping.

About two minutes after he ran out of the cell, Rios became unresponsive.

The Ohio Bureau of Identification and Investigation provided few details on the ongoing inquiry.

Video was 'very troubling'

Stinson, the BGSU criminal justice professor, said in January the jail video was "very troubling."

Officers failed to follow best practices in removing Rios from the holding cell, which would have prevented Rios from running past them. "That should never have happened," Stinson said.

A hearing is set for 2 p.m. Jan. 28, in the Huron Common Pleas Court Probate Division in Norwalk on the application to approve settlement and distribution of wrongful death and survival claims, according to the entry, filed on Dec. 1 by Huron County Probate Judge Timothy L. Cardwell.

The Dec. 1 probate court filing states that "upon payment of the settlement amount, shall be a complete discharge of wrongful death claim of Alexander Jose Rios."

Top 3 Story: John Mack Jr.

Melinda Kay (Clark) Davis has tattoos, Shelby police said, if anyone sees her call the department at 419-347-2242.

The autopsy report for Melinda Davis, 33, of Shelby, whose body was found in the trunk of her car March 14, shows she died of blunt force trauma to the head and upper body.

Davis was reported missing Feb. 25 and the autopsy report states that her nude body was found in the trunk of her Volkswagen Jetta after the vehicle was towed from a Columbus apartment complex to a Mansfield garage March 14.

Davis' ex-boyfriend, John Henry Mack Jr., 43, of Mansfield, was arrested March 4 on kidnapping charges and later was charged with 17 counts including aggravated murder with a death-penalty specification, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence.

Mack Jr. pleaded not guilty to all charges

Mack entered a plea of not guilty last month to all 17 counts in Richland County Common Pleas Court.

Davis' autopsy was performed by the office of Kent E. Harshbarger, Montgomery County coroner.

The autopsy report, obtained in June by the News Journal, stated that there were multiple blunt force injuries to Davis' head and neck and evidence that she had been choked and that her body suffered overall bruising and contusions.

The death of Melinda Kay Davis: What we know about the Richland County case

The report said Davis' neck was broken, listing a "cervical neck C7 right vertebral body fracture with surrounding extravascular blood."

Richland County coroner's investigator Tom Stortz said, "There is nothing in the autopsy that shows (the killer) used an object" in causing the fatal wounds.

"The autopsy revealed that the decedent had died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head and upper body. Death is ruled a homicide," the report states.

Mansfield attorneys Robert H. Whitney and Bernard R. Davis have been appointed to represent Mack, who was found indigent, a.

Faces trial in April

Mack is facing two counts of aggravated murder including one that meets death penalty criteria; two additional counts of murder; two counts of kidnapping; six counts of tampering with evidence; abduction; grand theft of a motor vehicle; gross abuse of a corpse; domestic violence, and obstructing official business, according to an indictment filed last month with the Richland County Clerk of Courts.

Richland County Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon said March 15 that Davis' body had been found in the trunk of her car, which was discovered the night before at an apartment complex on the western edge of Columbus, near Galloway.

On the day she disappeared, Davis was believed to have been headed to Mansfield to meet Mack to collect some items that belonged to her late brother, according to an initial news release from Shelby police Chief Lance Coombs.

On her way to see John Henry Mack Jr, Davis called a friend and said, "If you don't hear from me, call the police," according to court documents.

A warrant for Mack's arrest on a charge of kidnapping was issued Feb. 26 in connection with Davis' disappearance.

He was arrested without incident at 6:02 p.m. March 4, near East First and South Adams streets after law enforcement received a tip that he was in Mansfield.

Also arrested at the scene were Mack's son, Jabyn Mack, 18, of Mansfield, and Jabyn's wife, Alexandria Mack, 18, of Bellville. They were both charged with obstructing official business after picking Mack up in Columbus and driving him to Mansfield knowing he was wanted by law-enforcement authorities, according to court documents.

John Henry Mack was arraigned on March 5, with bond set at $1 million. He remains in the Richland County Jail.

John Henry Mack's jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 4 before Richland County Common Pleas Court Judge Brent Robinson.

