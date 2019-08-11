Here Are My Top 3 Stocks to Buy Next

Over the past several years, few stocks have rewarded investors as much as SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG). Since the beginning of 2017, the company's stock is up a remarkable 550%. Even those gains are surpassed by Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), which has seen its stock rocket nearly 700% higher over the same period. At the same time, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) investors have lost almost half of their investment value, even after adding back in one of the most generous dividends on the market.

So what do these three have in common? I already own shares of all of them, but they're also at the top of my "buy next" list of stocks. To put it simply, even with the fantastic gains SolarEdge and Shopify have delivered, they have incredibly bright prospects, while Tanger looks like the stock equivalent of the baby who's been thrown out with the bathwater.

Stopwatch with time to buy printed on the face. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Keep reading to learn why I plan to buy more shares of all three companies in the near future, and why you should consider doing the same.

A (solar)edge on the competition

SolarEdge reported its second-quarter results on Aug. 7, and investors responded by sending the stock up 25% on the day. In short, SolarEdge continues to outperform investors' expectations, growing sales and earnings at an incredible rate. More significant -- and maybe the biggest reason I have SolarEdge on my buy list -- is where management is focusing its efforts and future capital allocation: diversifying across alternative energy products and services.

In particular, the company has made big investments in energy storage, which should prove to be one of the highest-growth segments of the energy business in the decade ahead. On SolarEdge's Q2 earnings call, founder and CEO Guy Sella said that the company's battery storage product is "expected to be available worldwide in the first half of 2020."

But that's only the start. Sella said the company expects to spend $50 million to $60 million over the next 18 to 24 months on equipment and facilities to support mass production of SolarEdge batteries. This will substantially increase the company's revenues as those facilities come online over the next several years.

Put it all together and you have a founder-led business, a proven leader in its niche supplying the solar industry with a key component, now stepping heavily into a related market that is very complementary to its existing business. Considering the massive growth the next couple of decades will see in the solar industry, SolarEdge is worth owning. Trading for only 21 times expected 2019 earnings, it's worth buying at today's price.

Fixing a mistake

In June, I sold about half of my stake in Shopify, and for a reason that I've learned to regret over the years: valuation. In short, I expected the share price would fall from its highs, as profit-taking from the big recent run-up and investor sentiment shifted.

Guess what? Shopify's stock price is about 9% higher today than it was when I sold, and I've been reminded that short-term thinking rarely works out over the long term. And that has me thinking it's in my best interest to just reestablish my full position, and not get caught up in price anchoring.

Lots of blocks with black arrows point right and one block with red arrow pointing left. More