Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros' Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GuruFocus.com
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- By Margaret Moran

Soros Fund Management LLC recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the fourth quarter of 2020, which ended on Dec. 31.

Founded by George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) in 1969, Soros Fund Management is the primary advisor for the Quantum Group of Funds. After helping define the modern hedge fund, the firm converted to a family office in 2011, becoming closed to outside investors and avoiding new regulatory oversight. Soros' investing principles are based on his theory of "reflexivity," which holds that individual investor biases affect both market transactions and the economy. This results in chaotic financial markets and the mispricing of assets, providing value opportunities for the careful investor.


Based on its investing criteria, the firm's top stock buys for the quarter were QuantumScape Corp. (NYSE:QS) and the BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), while its most notable sells were DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

QuantumScape

The firm established a new holding of 3,315,063 shares in QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), impacting the equity portfolio by 6.03%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $72.07.

QuantumScape is a leading developer and producer of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for the electric vehicle market, and it currently has the only such battery with automotive original equipment manufacturer validation in the U.S. It is headquartered in San Jose, California.

On Feb. 23, shares of QuantumScape traded around $55.46 for a market cap of $20.19 billion. Since it was taken public by a special purpose acquisition company at the end of November 2020, the stock price has gained 49%.

Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros&#39; Firm
Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros' Firm

The company will file its first-ever official earnings report with the Securities and Exchange Commission as a publicly traded company following the first quarter of 2021. In its last shareholder letter as a private company for the fourth quarter of 2020, the company reported a net loss per share of $2.41 and a liquidity position of over $1 billion following the $730 million proceeds from its public debut and the $388 million brought in by its own Series F Convertible Preferred Stock Tranche liability offerings.

BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The firm also took up a 2,512,200-share stake in the BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), which had a 2.80% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.75 during the quarter.

The BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF is an exchange-traded fund run by Blackrock Inc. (BLK) that seeks to track an index of large- and mid-cap equities from emerging markets. As of Dec. 1, it had 1,220 holdings.

On Feb. 23, shares of the ETF traded around $56.09 for a market cap of $30.64 billion. The ETF has gained 35% over the past 12 months.

Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros&#39; Firm
Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros' Firm

DraftKings

The firm sold out of its 2,363,380-share investment in DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), impacting the equity portfolio by -3.85%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $47.39.

Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros&#39; Firm
Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros' Firm

Based in Boston, DraftKings is an online gaming company that develops and operates applications for sports betting and fantasy sports contests in the U.S.

On Feb. 23, shares of DraftKings traded around $60.27 for a market cap of $23.61 billion. The stock has gained 208% since it went public in April of 2020.

Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros&#39; Firm
Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros' Firm

The company has a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. Following its initial public offering, the company had no debt, having successfully paid off what it owed as of the end of 2019. The operating margin of -148.52% and net margin of -147.94% indicate the company is not yet profitable.

Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros&#39; Firm
Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros' Firm

The Hain Celestial Group

The firm reduced its stake in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2,316,574 shares, or 52.75%, for a remaining holding of 2,075,179 shares. The trade had a -2.20% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.38 during the quarter.

Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros&#39; Firm
Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros' Firm

Hain Celestial is a food and personal care products company based in Lake Success, New York. Its focus is on "a healthier way of life" and its brand names include Terra, Celestial Seasonings, Earth's Best, Jason and Alba Botanica.

On Feb. 23, shares of Hain Celestial traded around $42.01 for a market cap of $4.20 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros&#39; Firm
Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros' Firm

The company has a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 4.73 indicate the company has a healthy financial situation. The return on invested capital surpassed the weighted average cost of capital for the most recent full fiscal year, indicating a turn to profitability.

Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros&#39; Firm
Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros' Firm

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, Soros Fund Management held shares of 104 stocks in an equity portfolio valued at $4.64 billion. The firm established 38 new positions, sold out of 33 stocks and added to or reduced several other positions for a turnover of 22%.

The top holdings were Liberty Broadband Corp. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) with 18.03% of the equity portfolio, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) with 9.37% and the PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) with 7.63%. In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in communication services, consumer cyclical and technology.

Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros&#39; Firm
Top 4th-Quarter Buys of George Soros' Firm

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the regulatory filings for the quarter in question and may not include changes made after the quarter ended.

Read more here:

  • Philippe Laffont's Firm Buys DoorDash, Adds to Uber

  • Top 4 4th-Quarter Buys of Leon Cooperman's Firm

  • Mason Hawkins' Southeastern Invests in Travel and Real Estate



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Intuit down in after-hours trading following mixed earnings report

    Intuit posted mixed quarterly earnings, reporting an adjusted EPS of $.68 and net revenue of $1.58B, compared to the estimated $.67 EPS and revenue of $1.57B. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the metrics.

  • 3 Bitcoin Stocks That Could Crash 31% to 66%, According to Wall Street

    For months, the hottest investment on Wall Street has been an asset you won't even find on Wall Street: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). This past Friday, Feb. 19, Bitcoin surged above $56,000 per token, pushing its market cap to north of $1 trillion for the first time. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is up 777% over the same time frame.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What's Next For Market Rally After Growth Stocks' Wild Ride? Tesla, Square, Upwork, Workhorse Lead Key Movers Late

    After the Nasdaq slashed huge losses, here's how to handle the wild stock market rally. Tesla and Square were key movers late.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • 7 Signs You Should Cancel Some of Your Credit Cards

    Do you have more credit cards than you can handle? These are the signs that it's time to cut back.

  • How to make the US stimulus better

    Now, some analysts are arguing that the stimulus package is too big and should be reduced. Jobless workers requesting unemployment benefits actually rose last week. The main fear for a too-big bill is that additional government spending will outstrip the needs of the economy and lead to excessive inflation.

  • Fed’s Powell Offers Bitcoin Bulls Glimmer of Hope as Price Drops to $45K

    Jerome Powell is likely to reiterate the Fed's pro-stimulus stance later today, possibly putting a floor under bitcoin and stocks.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 rises to end 5-session losing streak

    Stocks fell on Tuesday as tech stocks extended their declines.

  • Tesla stock is getting drilled, falls below price it entered the S&P 500

    Tesla shares comes under severe selling pressure. Here's the latest.

  • Should You Follow Buffett Into Energy Stocks?

    Buffett has lately been doubling down on his energy investments while trimming his tech and banking holdings, and he's not the only billionaire making big moves in energy in 2021

  • Warren Buffett Just Gave Himself a $565 Million "Raise"

    Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor alive today. Although Buffett's investing style may not resonate with the get-rich-quick ethos permeating the market in early 2021, few if any investors can match the Oracle of Omaha's long-term track record. According to the 2020 annual shareholder letter from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett led his company to an average annual return of 20.3% over a 55-year stretch.

  • Brazil Markets Tumble as Bolsonaro Pivots to Interventionism

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian markets plunged on Monday after President Jair Bolsonaro removed the head of state-controlled oil company, the latest sign that his government is rolling back market-friendly policy initiatives to shore up his sinking popularity.Bolsonaro’s decision on Friday to replace the University of Chicago-educated economist at the helm of Petroleo Brasileiro SA after a feud over fuel prices surprised even his inner political circle, according to two government officials familiar with the episode.The real fell 2.4% on Monday, breaching the key level of 5.5 per dollar, even after the central bank stepped into the market with an offer of currency swaps. Petrobras’s shares plunged 19% as analysts from Credit Suisse Group AG to JPMorgan Chase & Co cut their recommendations for the stock over the weekend. Brazil’s Ibovespa stock index declined 5.1%, with state-run companies leading losses.“It’s certainly an indication policy could be headed in the wrong direction,” said Brendan McKenna, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.There was no room to discuss the move, which shows a president increasingly impatient with the government’s inability to appease his political base, including truckers who have been threatening a strike over rising diesel costs, the people added, requesting anonymity because the discussion isn’t public.The president on Saturday justified his decision by saying the oil company’s current management has shown “zero commitment to Brazil.” Without elaborating, he added that he’s preparing to replace other parts of his administration that “may not be working,” including in the nation’s power sector. On Monday, he told supporters in front of the residential palace that he’s not interfering in the company, but rather demanding “predictability and transparency” from it.Read More: Bolsonaro Calls for More Changes After General Goes to PetrobrasConfidence HitThe move threatens to undermine investor confidence in Latin America’s largest economy at a time its recovery falters amid a second wave of Covid-19. Bolsonaro’s popularity is dropping to near record lows after a program of cash handouts expired in December, with an MDA poll published Monday showing his approval rating fell 8 percentage points to 32.9% over the past four months. That has pushed him to find ways to please his political base to the detriment of the austerity agenda of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.“That reminds us of other moments of government meddling in economic policy,” said Caio Megale, chief economist at XP Investimentos, recalling a 2013 decision by former President Dilma Rousseff to reduce electricity prices. “The market wants to know if the president’s decision is a new guideline for economic policy.”Economists surveyed by the monetary authority lifted their 2021 inflation forecasts above target and also raised their year-end interest rate estimate for the second straight week. Meanwhile, they cut their 2021 economic growth forecast for the third straight week.James Gulbrandsen, chief investment officer for Latin America at NCH Capital, which has about $3 billion in assets under management, said the uncertainty leaves Brazil at risk of being shunned by investors.“If Bolsonaro interferes with electricity pricing, it’s probably game over for his ability to attract foreign capital,” he said.Roberto Castello Branco, Petrobras’s current chief executive officer, has won investors’ praise by reducing the company’s debt and advocating its independence from the government. General Joaquim Silva e Luna, whose nomination needs to be approved by the state-controlled company board, has been in charge of the Itaipu hydroelectric dam for the past two years, and served as a defense minister in the previous administration.Silent GuedesGuedes has kept silent since Bolsonaro’s announcement on Petrobras because there’s nothing he can say about the decision to make it look better, according to three government officials close to him. Yet he’ll try to minimize investor concerns about political intervention by speeding up the approval of austerity measures in congress, the people said, asking for anonymity because the discussions aren’t public.The economy ministry declined to comment.Guedes has spent the past few days negotiating with lawmakers on the approval of a constitutional amendment that would make room for the government to provide another round of Covid aid to poor Brazilians in exchange for cuts in public spending in coming years. The bill will ensure fiscal credibility and predictability, and talks are going well as there’s an understanding that the country has no time to waste, the people said.Despite losing several political battles recently, Guedes doesn’t intend to step down before leaving an economic legacy he can be proud of, the people added.(Updates with poll of Bolsonaro’s popularity in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Moderna Prepares To Increase Doses In Each COVID-19 Vaccine Vial To Counter Production Woes

    Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) said that following positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it is pursuing a plan to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to up to 15 in each vial from the present 10 doses. What Happened: The plan was disclosed as part of the biotechnology company’s written testimony ahead of a House hearing scheduled for Tuesday. One vial of Moderna’s two-shot vaccine is currently enough to inoculate five people. The plan to increase the number of doses in each vial will enable Moderna to produce and deliver the vaccine more quickly and also help ease a manufacturing bottleneck. Moderna said in mid-February that while short-term delays in the final stages of production at the company’s fill and finish contractor Catalent delayed the release of some doses, it expects to resolve these delays in the near term and not impact its monthly delivery targets. Why it Matters: The U.S. is facing a vaccine crunch as only 72 million doses were shipped by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna despite the promise to deliver 200 million doses by the end of March, Reuters reported in February. Several states have complained about not having enough doses to keep up with the pace of demand. In addition, labeling confusion had resulted in hospital pharmacists discarding one in every six doses of the vaccine made jointly by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), StatNews reported earlier. But the FDA later advised that every dose obtainable may be fully used, given the public health emergency. President Joe Biden reportedly announced in mid-February that his administration has secured deals with Pfizer and Moderna for a total of 600 million COVID-19 vaccines. The 600 million doses of the two-shot vaccines would be enough to inoculate 300 million people. Pfizer in a written testimony ahead of the hearing also said it expected to ramp up the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, shipping about 13 million doses a week by mid-March. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) said its supply could be enough to inoculate 20 million people by the end of next month. Price Action: Moderna shares closed 8.8% lower at $159.37 on Monday, but rose 0.6 percent in the after-hours session. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Might Be Tanking But These Ethereum Killers Are Posting Major Gains TodayElon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • New Zealand Sovereign Rating Raised After V-Shaped Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s sovereign credit rating has been raised by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, making it the first developed nation with investment-grade debt to get an upgrade since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The New Zealand dollar rose.S&P lifted its foreign currency rating to AA+ from AA and its local currency rating to AAA from AA+, citing New Zealand’s faster-than-expected economic recovery. The outlook is stable, S&P said in a statement on Monday.“New Zealand is recovering quicker than most advanced economies after the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent government lockdown delivered a severe economic and fiscal shock to the country,” S&P said. “While downside risks persist, such as another outbreak, we expect New Zealand’s fiscal indicators to recover during the next few years.”New Zealand enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from a first-half recession after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s aggressive elimination strategy allowed a lifting of restrictions and resumption of economic activity. Massive fiscal and monetary stimulus also helped gross domestic product return to pre-Covid levels in the third quarter of 2020.The kiwi dollar rose after S&P raised its rating back to levels last seen in 2011. It bought 73.28 U.S. cents at 2:55 p.m. in Wellington from 73.07 cents before the release.The government expects net debt to peak at 52.6% of GDP in 2023 and fall to about 37% by 2035.“Reflecting substantial fiscal support, New Zealand’s net general government debt is much higher than in the past but remains lower than most of its peers,” S&P said. “We believe that New Zealand’s relatively better management of the pandemic means that its credit metrics are in a good position to weather potential deteriorations associated with further negative pressures, including from a possible weakening of the real estate market, at its current rating level.”S&P downgraded the sovereign rating to AA in September 2011, and has had it on a positive outlook since January 2019.(Updates currency in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Senate Confirms Vilsack as Biden’s Secretary of Agriculture

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate confirmed Tom Vilsack as U.S. Agriculture Secretary, opening the way for the Biden administration to move forward with a farm agenda emphasizing climate change, equity for minority farmers and more food assistance for the poor.Vilsack, well-known in Washington and the agriculture industry after serving eight years in the post under President Barack Obama, was confirmed 92-7 Tuesday after less than 15 minutes of debate in the Senate. Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who twice ran for the Democratic presidential nomination, voted against confirmation, along with six Republicans.Some progressive groups and minority farm advocates have criticized Vilsack, saying he wasn’t aggressive enough in aiding Black farmers during the Obama administration and is too close to agribusiness interests.Sanders told reporters afterward that he voted against Vilsack because “we need somebody a little bit more vigorous in terms of protecting family farms and taking on corporate agriculture.”Vilsack, 70, stressed voluntary incentives to farmers to adopt more climate-friendly practices in his confirmation hearings and while campaigning on behalf of Biden during the presidential election campaign. Biden set a goal during the campaign for the U.S. to be the first country to cut its agriculture sector’s net greenhouse gas emissions to zero.Robert Bonnie, a senior climate adviser to the Biden USDA, suggested during the transition rapid funding for a so-called carbon bank that would pay farmers, foresters and ranchers for practices that sequester carbon. Bonnie said at a U.S. Agriculture Department forum last week that he anticipates the department will issue a report on climate policy in about 75 days.The Biden USDA has embraced legislation proposed by newly elected Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia to include $5 billion for Black, Hispanic and Native American farmers in the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package. The funding would include $4 billion to help minority farmers pay off USDA loans and $1 billion to address systemic racism at the USDA.Vilsack pledged during his confirmation hearings to “root out” a legacy of racism at the department, which settled a series of class-action lawsuits for discriminating against minority farmers in loan and aid programs over decades.Biden disappointed some minority farming advocates in choosing Vilsack to run the department over House Agriculture Committee member Marcia Fudge, who openly campaigned to be the first Black woman to lead the department. Fudge was instead chosen as secretary for housing and urban development, a post that has often gone to minorities.Biden has since moved to name minorities to key positions at USDA, including Virgina state agriculture commissioner Jewel Bronaugh to be the first Black woman to hold the department’s No. 2 position.Vilsack has faced lingering bitterness for his role in the 2010 ouster of Shirley Sherrod, a Black woman who was then the USDA’s Georgia state director of rural development, after a conservative blogger posted an edited video of her purportedly expressing racist views. When an unedited video of the speech later surfaced verifying her claim that she was telling a story of racial healing, Vilsack offered to re-hire her but she declined.The Biden administration also is seeking to extend a 15% increase in food stamp benefits, administered by the USDA, as part of its Covid relief package.Vilsack will also have leeway to determine how to distribute some of the remaining farm aid included in previous Covid relief measures. The department suspended a $2.28 billion tranche of farm aid Trump authorized on his last full day in office so Vilsack could review the program and indicated the agency would soon announce additional relief measures for farmers.Democrats repeatedly criticized Trump farm aid programs as being too skewed to large farms and insufficiently geared to smaller, struggling operations.Vilsack, a former governor of Iowa, a farm state which leads the nation in corn and hog production, has long ties to Biden going back to an endorsement in Biden’s short-lived first presidential campaign in 1987. He became president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Dairy Export Council after serving as Obama’s agriculture secretary.(Updates with ‘no’ votes and Sanders comment beginning with second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC is facing dueling loyalty tests it can only fail

    When Ted Hui arrived in the UK last December after fleeing Hong Kong, he had a rude shock: not only was his HSBC bank account frozen, but his bank balance was at zero. A key figure in Hong Kong’s democracy movement who took on a visible role as a frontline mediator during the protests in 2019, Hui had feared something like this would happen. In recent months, HSBC has found itself under intense pressure from politicians in the West who accuse the bank of facilitating China’s authoritarian crackdown on Hong Kong.

  • Alibaba, Pinduoduo Fight Against China’s Looming Food Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The battle to supply 1.4 billion people with fresh fruit and vegetables is taking China’s e-commerce companies into the country’s hinterlands, where they are attempting to revolutionize centuries-old agricultural practices to secure future supply for their burgeoning online grocery businesses.Xi Jinping’s government has long made self-sufficiency in food a “top state issue” as it seeks to avert a looming food crisis. The need to modernize China’s 200 million largely small-scale farms took on added urgency during the pandemic, when output and logistics disruptions coincided with homebound shoppers turning to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and other internet retailers for their produce.Now, some of the country’s largest private companies have joined in with state efforts to help growers boost production, improve food quality and lower prices. For the e-commerce giants, it’s one way of strengthening their foothold in an online grocery market that’s expected to be worth more than $120 billion by 2023, without running afoul of Beijing’s recent crackdown on monopolistic practices like predatory pricing and forced exclusivity arrangements.In Fujian along the eastern coast, Alibaba has provided chicken farmers with smart bracelets that track the health of their poultry, while under JD.com Inc.’s guidance, rice growers in China’s arid north have installed smart sensors to gain real-time insights for irrigation. Out west, scientists in Yunnan are teaming up with Pinduoduo Inc. to use artificial intelligence to automate strawberry planting.“Agriculture is a critical area supported by the Chinese government,” said Liu Yue, an analyst with market research firm EqualOcean. With rural youths flocking to cities for better jobs and food safety increasingly threatened by pesticides and outdated farming methods, the country’s tech champions are eager to lend Beijing a hand, she said.The driving force behind the e-commerce platforms’ push into smart agriculture is the boom in online groceries, which is expected to double to about 820 billion yuan ($127 billion) by 2023 from last year, according to iResearch. The category overtook consumer electronics as the biggest contributor at JD.com in the first half last year, while Alibaba is making a bigger push into the business by taking a larger stake in hypermart Sun Art Retail Group Ltd.Meanwhile, a clutch of smaller rivals ranging from Xingsheng Youxuan and MissFresh-- both backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- to Dingdong Maicai are in the process of raising billions of dollars to grab larger shares of the online fresh foods distribution market. That prompted state media to warn in December against overcrowding in the sector, saying instead that internet giants with immense data and advance algorithms should do more in technology innovation.“Covid-19 has helped accelerate the conversion of such purchases to online channels,” said Vey-Sern Ling, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “It’s a large untapped market, and the companies have to participate or be left behind.”At a time when Chinese leaders are clamping down on monopolies in areas from fintech to e-commerce, smart agriculture is one sphere where the tech giants’ commercial interests are aligned with the national agenda.In guidelines issued on Sunday, the State Council called for increased private investment to develop modern farming techniques and empower villages using advanced technologies. Breeding and cultivation sciences were also listed as one of Beijing’s top tech priorities for the next five years, alongside AI, quantum computing and computer chips. JD has said its smart farm projects are at least 50% funded by government subsidies.Despite the efforts, the growing appetite for fresh fruits and vegetables has left most of China’s traditionally labor-intensive farms -- roughly 98% of the 200 million operators are families or small businesses -- struggling to keep up. The country’s restrictions on land ownership and diverse terrain spanning the steppes of Inner Mongolia to the tropical shores of Hainan island in the south make it difficult to implement the industrial-scale farming that’s commonly seen in the U.S. and Europe. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics also show that about a third of farm workers are aged 55 or older, and the birthrate is at record lows, driving labor costs higher.Lei Jinrong is one farmer who’s benefited from partnering with the online retailers. The owner of Fuxin Farm in Fujian province has equipped 1,000 of his chickens with Apple Watch-style bracelets supplied by Alibaba. The devices digitally track the number of steps the birds take each day and anything below 20,000 would be an early sign of illness, he said, adding that he no longer needs to patrol his fields in search of sick poultry.The grower has also deployed street lamp-like devices that monitor air temperature, humidity and the level of toxic ammonia gas generated from bird waste, all displayed in real-time on a computer screen at his office. That has enabled Lei to expand production without hiring more workers -- good news as average salaries in his village have almost quadrupled over the past decade.In the eastern province of Shandong, peach farmers increased revenue by 50% last year after using JD’s blockchain technology to encrypt each step of the planting process and increase trust and transparency, attracting consumers long weary of food scandals from tainted milk powder to imitation eggs.“The improved efficiency and the economies of scale will drive down costs while higher-quality produce will yield better prices,” said Charlie Chen, head of consumer research at China Renaissance in Hong Kong. This will benefit both farmers and the e-commerce operators, he said.Pinduoduo, which raised $6.1 billion in November in part to finance its agricultural innovations, is counting on these efforts to help it quadruple sales of farm products to 1 trillion yuan by 2025. The company expects the initiatives to help it diversify beyond online retail, as it aims to license cutting-edge farming technology down the road, according to David Liu, vice president of strategy.Many of these initiatives are still in their infancy and scaling up will take time, as farmers have only recently started to collect data -- the foundation of running AI and other next-generation technologies -- and test new methods of growing. But the twin drivers of surging demand for online produce and Beijing’s push for self-sufficiency in food supplies means the tech behemoths’ forays into modernizing China’s farms have only just begun.“Smart agriculture is really the way to move forward,” said Lei, the chicken farmer. “We all have to innovate.”(Updates with more details from farmer in 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lithium Prices Soar As Tesla, Apple And Google Fight For Supply

    Battery makers are desperate to bring new lithium sources on-line. Now one little-known company’s European discovery could prove to be the right asset...in the right place...at the right time