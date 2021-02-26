Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

GuruFocus.com
·8 min read

- By Graham Griffin

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, founded by Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) and his wife Melinda in 2000, has revealed its portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2020. Top trades include reductions in the trust's holdings of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as well as selling out of its Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) position. The one positive change for the quarter came from an addition to the Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) holding.


The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private foundation in the world. Six years after it was established, the group's trustees created a two-entity structure: the Foundation, which distributes money to grantees, and the Foundation Trust, which manages the group's endowment. The investments of the Foundation Trust are managed by an outside team of portfolio managers. The goal of the foundation is to distribute donations and income from investments in the form of grants to encourage and fund philanthropic business activity.

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, the portfolio contained 21 stocks, with no new holdings. It was valued at $22.34 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 1%. Top holdings at the end of the quarter were Berkshire Hathaway, Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

By weight, the top three sectors represented are financial services (43.71%), industrials (34.30%) and consumer defensive (8.77%).

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Berkshire Hathaway

The fourth quarter saw managers pull back the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) holding by 10.61% with the sale of 5 million shares. During the quarter, the shares traded at an average price of $220.33. Overall, the sale had an impact of -4.82% on the portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 8.71%.

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company with a wide array of subsidiaries engaged in diverse activities. The firm's core business segment is insurance, run primarily through Geico, Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group and Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group. The conglomerate is unique in that it is run on a completely decentralized basis.

On Feb. 26, the stock was trading at $241.96 per share with a market cap of $570.20 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at fair value.

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 3 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for assets growing faster than revenue. The company's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.25 ranks it lower than than 88.14% of the insurance industry.

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Alibaba

Managers of the trust cut the Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) holding after only a year. The 552,383 shares were sold at an average price of $277.43 during the quarter. GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 32.60% and the sale had an impact of -0.74% on the equity portfolio.

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV ( 5.7 trillion yuan ($846 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 2019). It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao and Tmall. Alibaba's China marketplaces accounted for 68% of revenue in fiscal 2019, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include international retail and wholesale marketplaces (7%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (6%), Cainiao logistics services (4%) and innovation initiatives/other (1%). Mobile GMV accounted for roughly 85% of consolidated GMV in fiscal 2019.

As of Feb. 26, the stock was trading at $237.76 per share with a market cap of $644.92 billion. The shares are trading at a modestly undervalued rating according to the GF Value Line.

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 8 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for declining gross and operating margins. Despite the severe warning sign, the company's operating margin of 16.45% currently ranks them better than 93.03% of competitors.

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Schrodinger

A boost to the trust's Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) holding represented the one positive impact on the portfolio for the quarter. Managers purchased an additional 2 million shares to boost the holding by 40.15%. During the quarter, the shares traded at an average price of $63.05. Overall, the purchase had a 0.71% impact on the portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 118.97%.

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Schrodinger is a health care-based software company. Its operating segments are Software and Drug discovery. Through the Software segment, the company is focused on selling software to transform drug discovery across the life sciences industry and customers in materials science industries. In the Drug discovery segment, it is engaged in generating revenue from a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. Schrodinger generates revenue from the sales of software solutions and from research funding and milestone payments from its drug discovery collaborations.

The stock was trading at $102.48 per share with a market cap of $7.12 billion on Feb. 26. There is not currently enough data available to display the GF Value Line or the Peter Lynch chart.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is currently once severe warning sign issued for a Sloan ratio indicating poor quality of earnings. So far, the company's weighted average cost of capital far exceeds the return on invested capital.

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Apple

Managers of the trust slashed the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) holding by 50% with the sale of one million shares. During the fourth quarter, the shares traded at an average price of $120.34 per share. The holding has gained an estimated 65.45% and the sale had an impact of -0.53% on the portfolio.

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, smartwatches and TV boxes, among others. The iPhone makes up the majority of Apple's total revenue. In addition, the company offers its customers a variety of services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Care, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Card, and Apple Pay, among others. Apple's products run internally developed software and semiconductors, and it is well known for its integration of hardware, software and services. Apple's products are distributed online as well as through company-owned stores and third-party retailers. The company generates roughly 40% of its revenue from the Americas, with the remainder earned internationally.

On Feb. 26, the stock was trading at $121.26 per share with a market cap of $2.04 trillion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a significantly overvalued rating.

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 1 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for a declining operating margin. The company's free cash flow has easily supported dividend payouts over the last several years.

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Amazon

The trust's Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) holding was also cut by 50% during the quarter with the sale of 30,230 shares. The shares traded at an average price of $3,191.09 per share during the fourth quarter. Overall, the sale had an impact of -0.43% and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 62.09%.

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators, with $386 billion in net sales and approximately $482 billion in estimated physical and digital online gross merchandise volume, or GMV, in 2020. Retail related revenue represented approximately 83% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database and other offerings (12%) and advertising services and co-branded credit cards (6%). International segments constituted 27% of Amazon's non-AWS sales in 20202, led by Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan.

As of Feb. 26, the stock was trading at $3,092.93 per share with a market cap of $1.56 trillion. The GF Value line shows the stock trading at a fair value rating.

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 4 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for assets growing faster than revenue. Amazon's revenue and net income have increased constantly since 2015.

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

  • Michael Price's Top 5 Trades of the 4th Quarter

  • Value Investing Live Recap: David Marcus

  • Steven Cohen's Top 4th-Quarter Trades



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Apache Deadline Alert

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Apache Corporation To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Apache Corporation ("Apache" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APA) and reminds investors of the April 26, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a ...

  • The best moneymaking tips from Warren Buffett's shareholder letters

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Phillips 66 Stocks Slumped Today

    At the close of trading on Friday, shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) were down 2%, 2.6%, and 2.5%, respectively. Such over-and-above cooperation on the oil market speaks strongly toward the likelihood that supply will remain constrained enough to support higher prices -- which should be good news for oil stocks. Again, that's not what one would ordinarily call good news, unless you own oil stocks.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2021: Apple Jumps

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid from record highs at the end of January, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2021 are Apple, Microsoft and Nike.

  • After the upcoming third stimulus checks, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • Trump Organization Under Criminal Investigation in NY – Will Donald Trump’s Accountants Flip?

    Last night on MSNBC, Bloomberg reporter Tim O'Brien speculated that the lead accountant on the Trump Organization's taxes may turn state's evidence. Allen Weisselberg is the chief financial officer of...

  • U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity

    The U.S. securities regulator on Friday suspended trading in the securities of 15 companies because of "questionable trading and social media activity," the latest in a string of temporary trading halts amid volatile trading in so-called "meme stocks." The Securities and Exchange Commission acted because none of the companies have filed any information with the regulator for over a year, it said in a statement. This is the regulator's third and largest wave of suspensions in response to social media activity.

  • Robocallers have gotten out of control — here's how you can stop them

    Robocalls are exploding again, but there are some ways to stop these nuisances.

  • Column: The GOP concocts a fake story about Becerra suing nuns over contraception coverage

    Did Xavier Becerra sue nuns to force them to pay for contraceptives? Nope.

  • What's the timing of your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen following the big vote in the U.S. House.

  • So, Are The New Stimulus Checks Coming Yet?

    According to a Twitter account called @WaitingOnBiden, today is the 38th day that President Biden has not sent $2,000 stimulus payments to Americans, something he promised he would usher out immediately after he assumed office. The last relief bill passed in December, while Trump was still president. The relief bill before that was passed in late March 2020, and now we’re just a few days away from March 2021. The good news is that the House is finally voting on the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan today, which includes a $1,400 stimulus payment to those who fall within the income limits. It will pass in the Democrat-controlled House, and it is likely to pass in the Senate through a process called budget reconciliation, which essentially allows lawmakers to pass fiscal bills more quickly because it only requires a simple majority to pass, instead of 60 votes. Beyond the stimulus payments, the relief bill also contains a $400 per week federal unemployment boost. The current set of federal unemployment provisions are set to expire by March 14, essentially giving Congress a hard deadline by which to pass the relief bill. While $1.9 trillion might sound like a lot, economists generally agree that the government should spend as much as it needs to help its citizens — that is its mandate, after all — without handwringing over what-ifs such as inflation or “overheating” the economy. The bad news, though, is that a key part of the relief bill — a $15 federal minimum wage hike — will likely not be included. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled yesterday that the inclusion of a minimum wage raise broke the rules of what can and can’t be included in a reconciliation bill. But what is a Parliamentarian, you ask? Turns out, it is not someone who only smokes Parliaments. The Parliamentarian is a non-partisan advisor who interprets rules and precedents within the Senate. It is an appointment and not an elected position. The Senate also doesn’t have to listen to the Parliamentarian’s rulings; the “presiding officer” of the Senate — in other words, the Vice President — can ignore the Parliamentarian. There’s precedent for that. According to Washington Post reporter Jeff Stein, however, Vice President Harris will not be overruling MacDonough. That means that the minimum wage provision will be removed from the bill in the Senate and return to the House for another vote. It also means that any attempt to raise the federal minimum wage — which has not been raised since 2009 and remains at $7.25 — will need to be introduced in a standalone bill that won’t be able to pass via budget reconciliation, needing to clear the bar of 60 votes. Top Democrats have already announced an alternate plan that would impose a 5% tax on big corporations if they don’t raise their wages and even tax credits for small businesses that do raise wages. But some economists are concerned that a tax disincentive, or tax credits, would not do enough to actually raise wages for a broad swath of workers. While many conservatives have bristled at the idea of a $15 federal minimum wage, American wages have generally remained at a standstill for decades. If the minimum wage had kept pace with workers’ productivity and inflation, it would be around $20 per hour right now. We also need to acknowledge the huge impact a minimum wage hike would have on the people who have been most harmed by the pandemic. The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) recently released an analysis of wages in the past year and found that average, inflation-adjusted wages in the U.S. had actually gone up in 2020. Great news, right? Wrong. The EPI found that average wages had increased because the makeup of the American workforce had changed so drastically — a huge proportion of those who lost their jobs during the pandemic were those making low wages, or around $14 per hour or less. In contrast, people making $25 per hour and above actually saw job gains overall in 2020. With so many low-wage jobs having disappeared, we get the illusion that there’s been progress instead of a downslide. A $15 minimum wage would be life-changing to so many Americans, and its exclusion from the next stimulus bill is an enormous disappointment. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?New Stimulus Checks Will Go Out To Fewer PeopleWhat To Know About Biden's COVID-19 Relief PlanBiden Is Making Sweeping Changes To Minimum Wage

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 refunds

    The IRS has received approximately 21% more individual returns than the agency received last year by Feb. 7, which was 12 days into the tax season last year.

  • Column: McConnell says there's no need for more state and local aid. Don't believe him

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is still throwing sand in the gears of good government. The result risks bankrupt states and localities.

  • Now that mortgage rates are surging, are Americans making a big mistake?

    Borrowers are backing off, mortgage demand is falling — but what if rates go even higher?

  • House to Vote on Stimulus Bill Today With $1,400 Checks

    Since President Joe Biden took office, Democrats have been focused on one key priority: providing more coronavirus relief. Specifically, they've been working to pass a $1.9 trillion bill that includes $1,400 stimulus checks, money for vaccines, expanded unemployment benefits, and a $15 minimum wage, among other things. On Friday, Biden's COVID aid efforts are taking a big step forward.

  • ‘She is a financial idiot and partier’: I loaned my sister $4,780 for a lawyer during her divorce. I am still chasing her to repay me

    ‘She earns $90,000 to $95,000 a year, but this year’s excuse is that she is in arrears for child-support payments.’

  • Houses Are Selling the Fastest in These 10 Real Estate Markets

    Not all housing markets are equal — and some might be a struggle for buyers. If you're buying a home, be aware of cities where houses are being sold quickly.

  • Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow: Reports

    Russian media reported that a Boeing 777 plane made an emergency landing in Moscow in the early hours of Friday after the pilot reported a problem with the engine. The Interfax news agency cited an anonymous source saying that the pilot on the flight from Hong Kong to Madrid reported a failure of one of the left engine control channels and requested an emergency landing at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport. Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department identified the plane as a B777-300ER operated by Russia's state-funded Rossiya Airlines for cargo service.

  • Cathie Wood’s Main ETF Rebounds After $4.9 Billion Asset Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management’s miserable week showed signs of easing on Friday, with its flagship exchange-traded fund halting a four-day slide.The ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) closed higher, after swinging between gains and losses throughout the session. It still dropped 15% this week amid a technology selloff that was triggered by rising Treasury yields, putting pressure on high-flying stocks. One of those shares is electric-car maker Tesla Inc., which remains as the ETF’s biggest holding and has faced intense volatility.The last time Ark founder Cathie Wood suffered a weekly run this bad was almost a year ago, during the worst of the Covid-fueled mayhem. Her main fund is now 11 times larger than it was then. It got close to erasing its gains for 2021 this week after soaring as much as 26% since the end of December.Assets in the ETF have slumped by $4.9 billion this week to $23.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The figure doesn’t include flows from Thursday, when ARKK dropped 6.4% for its worst day in almost six months. Investors pulled about $200 million from the fund in Wednesday trading. That brings total weekly outflows to $638 million, on pace to be the worst on record.“Money that is ‘easy come’ tends to be money that is ‘easy go’,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s global director of ETF research. “You’re going to see similar, if not potentially greater, market impact on the way down, especially given that this is an actively managed ETF and a fully transparent one. The market is hanging on their every move, they’re watching their every move.”Bearish bets against the ETF continue to grow, with short interest now accounting for more than 4% of available shares, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors, said in a note Thursday that his firm is taking profits on ARKK puts, but “will look to re-enter a second bearish trade on a bounce.”Ark Investment slipped to the eighth place among the largest exchange-traded fund issuers in the $5.9 trillion industry, after becoming the seventh biggest earlier this month. Total ETF assets for the company are now just shy of $53 billion, down from more than $60 billion at the prior peak.Wood’s $10.6 billion ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) lost $154 million on Wednesday, for its third straight day of outflows. At the same time, traders pulled another $48 million from ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).“If one were still in agreement with Ark on their long-term investment thesis, a meaningful market correction might provide an opportunity to participate more,” Linda Zhang, founder of Purview Investments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tax refunds flow slower into economy after delayed start

    Tax refunds are flowing into pocketbooks — and the overall economy — much slower this season after a late start.