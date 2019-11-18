Top 5 Buys of John Rogers' Ariel Investment

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), founder of Ariel Investment, disclosed last week that his firm's top five buys for the third quarter were The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) and Phillip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).





Ariel Investment concentrates its investments on small and medium-sized companies using an investing approach centered on patience, independent thinking and long-term outlook. The fund seeks companies with high barriers to entry, sustainable competitive advantages, predictable fundamentals and low forward price-earnings ratios.

As of quarter-end, Ariel Investment's $7.51 billion equity portfolio contains 144 stocks with a turnover ratio of 4%. The top three sectors in terms of portfolio weight are financial services, industrials and communication services.

Interpublic Group

Ariel added 1,817,253 shares of Interpublic Group, increasing the stake 25.04% and the equity portfolio 0.52%. Shares averaged $21.60 during the quarter.

The New York-based company provides traditional advertising services along with digital and other services like public relations. GuruFocus ranks Interpublic Group's profitability 8 out of 10 on the heels of expanding profit margins and a return on equity that outperforms 91.71% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Interpublic include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) and 2019 Value Conference speaker Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio).

Baidu

Ariel added 230,768 shares of Baidu, increasing the position 13.97% and the equity portfolio 0.32%. Shares averaged $107.56 during the quarter.

The Beijing-based online media company operates several platforms, including a search engine, maps and an encyclopedia. GuruFocus ranks Baidu's financial strength 5 out of 10: While the company's Altman Z-score is a moderately weak 2.56, it has a weak Piotroski F-score of 2.