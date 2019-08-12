The Top 5 Buys of Ken Heebner's CGM

Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio)'s Capital Growth Management released its second-quarter portfolio last week, listing 19 new holdings.

With a focus on growth, the guru's Boston-based firm has historically made bold and swift sector calls. Additionally, Heebner is known for making large bets on stocks he is strongly convicted about.

Based on these criteria, the firm's top five new buys for the quarter were NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL), Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

NVR

Having previously closed out of a position in NVR in the second quarter of 2018, the firm established a new 14,800-share holding, giving it 3.50% space in the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $3,206.30 per share during the quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based homebuilder has a $12.74 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $3,493.64 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-book ratio of 5.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The Peter Lynch chart shows the stock is trading above its fair value, suggesting it is overpriced.

NVR's financial strength and profitability and growth were both rated 8 out of 10 by GuruFocus. Supported by a comfortable level of interest coverage, the robust Altman Z-Score of 11.91 indicates the company is in good financial standing.

The company also has an expanding operating margin, strong returns that outperform a majority of competitors, consistent earnings and revenue growth and a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, which implies business conditions are healthy. NVR also has a business predictability rank of four out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank typically see their stocks gain an average of 9.8% per annum over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in NVR, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest position with 2.91% of outstanding shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies, the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) are also shareholders.

Microsoft

Heebner's firm invested in 324,000 shares of Microsoft, allocating 3.05% of the equity portfolio to the position. It previously sold out of the stock in the third quarter of 2013. The shares traded for an average price of $126.89 during the quarter.

The software company, which is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, has a market cap of $1.05 trillion; its shares were trading around $136.69 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-book ratio of 10.29 and a price-sales ratio of 8.45.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is overvalued.

GuruFocus rated Microsoft's financial strength 7 out of 10 on the back of adequate interest coverage and a high Altman Z-Score of 4.96, which suggests it is in good financial health.

The company's profitability and growth scored a 9 out of 10 rating. In addition to operating margin expansion, Microsoft is supported by strong returns, steady earnings and revenue growth, a high Piotroski F-Score of 8 and a four-star business predictability rank.

With 0.49% of outstanding shares, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors include Dodge & Cox, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer, Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio), Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio).