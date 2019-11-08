The Top 5 Buys of T Boone Pickens' BP Capital

BP Capital Fund Advisors, the investment firm founded by the late T Boone Pickens (Trades, Portfolio), who passed away in September, disclosed eight new holdings in its third-quarter portfolio earlier this week.





The legendary oil tycoon's Texas-based firm, which transitioned to a family office structure last year, operates two energy-focused mutual funds. When picking stocks, the portfolio managers look for companies that will benefit from the changing landscape of the U.S. oil and gas industry.

Based on these criteria, BP Capital's five largest new buys for the quarter were Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), BP PLC (NYSE:BP), Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR), Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Chevron

Having previously exited a position in Chevron in the first quarter of 2017, the firm entered a new 13,800-share holding. The trade had an impact of 1.34% on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $121.42 per share during the quarter.

The San Ramon, California-based energy company has a market cap of $231.4 billion; its shares were trading around $121.13 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-book ratio of 1.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The Peter Lynch chart shows the stock is trading above its fair value, suggesting it is overpriced.

GuruFocus rated Chevron's financial strength 7 out of 10 on the back of comfortable interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 2.25, however, indicates the company is under some financial pressure since it has recorded a decline in revenue per share over the last five years.

The company's profitability scored a 6 out of 10 rating on the back of margins and returns that outperform over half of its competitors, a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6, which implies operations are stable, and a business predictability rank of one out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank typically see their stocks gain an average of 1.1% per annum over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Chevron, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 0.27% of outstanding shares. Other top guru shareholders include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), David Carlson (Trades, Portfolio), NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) and Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio).

BP

After divesting of a position in BP in the third quarter of 2013, BP Capital established a new holding of 42,500 shares, expanding the equity portfolio by 1.32%. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.45 per share.

The British oil and gas producer has a market cap of $133.14 billion; its shares were trading around $38.99 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is overvalued.

BP's financial strength and profitability were both rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus. As a result of issuing approximately $5.8 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, the oil major has inadequate interest coverage. In addition, the low Altman Z-Score of 1.58 warns the company could be at risk of going bankrupt.

The company is also supported by margins and returns that outperform over half of its industry peers, as well as a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4. BP's one-star business predictability rank is on watch, however, since its revenue per share has been in decline for the past five years.