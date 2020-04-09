The Top 5 Buys of the Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund

The Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) Global Value Fund disclosed earlier this week that it established 10 new holdings during the first quarter.

Part of New York-based Tweedy, Browne Co. LLC, the fund's management team invests in a diverse number of undervalued companies from developed countries around the world in order to achieve long-term capital growth.





Based on these criteria, the fund's top five new buys for the quarter were Basf SE (XTER:BAS), Autoliv Inc. (OSTO:ALIV SDB), Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (TSE:7272), Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE:4503) and Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical Industry Co. Ltd. (SHSE:600835) during the quarter.

Basf

The fund invested in 1.3 million shares of Basf, allocating 1.18% of the equity portfolio to the stake. The stock traded for an average price of 57.19 euros ($62.49) per share during the quarter.

The German chemical company has a market cap of 42.31 billion euros; its shares closed at 45.67 euros on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-book ratio of 1.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The Peter Lynch chart shows the stock is trading above its fair value, suggesting it is overpriced. The GuruFocus valuation rank of 8 out of 10, however, leans more toward undervaluation since the share price and price ratios are near multiyear lows.

GuruFocus rated Basf's financial strength 5 out of 10. Although the company has issued approximately 2.9 billion euros in new long-term debt over the past three years, it is still at a manageable level as a result of sufficient interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 2.22, however, indicates the company is under some financial pressure since the forward price-earnings ratio implies its earnings are in decline.

Despite the operating margin being in decline, the company's profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating. Basf is being supported by strong returns that outperform a majority of competitors and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6 that implies operations are stable. The business predictability rank of one out of five stars is on watch as a result of the company's revenue declining over the last five years. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank typically see their stocks return an average of 1.1% per annum over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Basf, the Causeway International Value (Trades, Portfolio) Fund has the largest stake with 0.37% of outstanding shares. Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio) and the Signature Select Canadian Fund (Trades, Portfolio) also have positions in the stock.

Autoliv

The Global Value Fund picked up 661,300 shares of Autoliv, dedicating 0.59% of the equity portfolio to the holding. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 669.61 Swedish krona ($67.18) per share.

The Swedish company, which is the world's largest automotive safety supplier, has a market cap of 46.12 billion krona; its shares closed at 528.2 krona on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-book ratio of 2.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is undervalued. The GuruFocus valuation rating of 5 out of 10, however, leans more toward overvaluation.

Autoliv's financial strength was rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus. Although the company has a level of comfortable interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 2.8 suggests it is under some financial stress.

The company's profitability fared a bit better, scoring a 7 out of 10 rating on the back of an expanding operating margin, strong returns that outperform a majority of industry peers and a moderate Piotroski F-score of 6. Autoliv's one-star business predictability rank is on watch, however.