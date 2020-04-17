Top 5 Buys of the Yacktman Focused Fund

The Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed 15 new positions when it released its first-quarter portfolio earlier this week.





Part of Austin, Texas-based Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), the fund is managed by Stephen Yacktman and Jason Subotky. It primarily invests in large-cap U.S. companies to generate long-term capital appreciation and current income. When picking stocks, the portfolio managers look for good businesses that have shareholder-oriented management teams and are trading at low prices.

With these criteria in mind, the firm's top five buys for the quarter were Continental AG (XTER:CON), Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN), Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd. (TSE:4059), MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) and Sodexo (XPAR:SW).

Continental

The fund invested in 1.2 million shares of Continental, allocating 4.03% of the equity portfolio to the stake. The stock traded for an average price of 96.71 euros ($105.21) per share during the quarter.

The German auto parts manufacturer has a market cap of 13.88 billion euros; its shares closed at 69.38 euros on Thursday with a forward price-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-book ratio of 0.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The median price-sales chart shows the stock is trading below its historical average, suggesting it is undervalued. The GuruFocus valuation rank of 9 out of 10 supports this assessment.

7b03a07bd9b650aaf99f07095e306d21.png More

Continental's financial strength was rated 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus on the back of adequate interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 1.81, however, warns that the company is in distress and could be at risk of going bankrupt.

The company's profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating. Although the operating margin is in decline and its returns are negative, they still outperform a majority of competitors. Continental also has a low Piotroski F-Score of 3, which indicates operating conditions are in poor shape. The business predictability rank of one out of five stars is on watch as a result of a slowdown in revenue growth over the past 12 months. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank typically return 1.1% per annum over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Continental, David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 4.54% of outstanding shares. The Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) also has a position in the stock.

Huntsman

The Focused Fund picked up 1.6 million shares of Huntsman, dedicating 1.09% of the equity portfolio to the position. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average per-share price of $19.65.

The chemical manufacturing company, which is headquartered in Texas, has a $3.48 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $15.74 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-book ratio of 1.3 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is undervalued. The GuruFocus valuation rank supports this assessment since the price-earnings ratio is near a 10-year low.

cca86a00e60013a8a776b3e1abd60517.png More

Huntsman's financial strength was rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to having poor interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 1.87 indicates the company is under some financial pressure.

The company's profitability scored a 6 out of 10 rating, driven by an expanding operating margin, strong returns that outperform over half of its industry peers and a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, which suggests business conditions are healthy. The one-star business predictability rank is on watch, however, as a result of a decline in revenue per share over the past five years.