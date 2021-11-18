Top 5 cities most likely to see a white Christmas
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Depending on where you live, that may actually be possible! See if your city is likely to get a white Christmas.
Can you enjoy the festive season if your partner's far away? Oh yes you can!
How early is too early to put up your Christmas decorations?
These are the best budget finds from Amazon's holiday decor section—from a vintage-inspired ceramic tree to a festive porcelain cheeseboard.
Before Candace Parker left Knoxville on Sunday, she visited the basketball court at Cal Johnson Recreation Center she helped revitalize last fall.
BX, ATCO, and GLP made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on November 17, 2021.
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 84
"I wear what I want because I like it. It's not a news story, and it's no one's business," Sinema told Politico about news coverage of her outfits.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's daughter on Tuesday said she would quit the real estate appraiser business following scrutiny over whether her mother used her influence to aid her application for an appraiser license. Noem's daughter, Kassidy Peters, slammed a legislative inquiry and news reporting on the episode in a letter to Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman. Lawmakers were zeroing in on the timeline of a meeting Noem called last year that included Peters and key decision-makers in a government agency that had moved days earlier to deny her application for an upgrade to her appraiser certification.
By now, you’ve heard people rave about the hot air brush that supposedly makes life a thousand times easier. Just a quick scroll through TikTok...
Maximizing your 401(k) involves understanding the investments offered, which are best suited for you, and how to manage them, among other strategies.
Ridley Scott had to intervene during one "Gucci" scene that left Gaga reeling from her own history of traumas.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says open carry laws enable armed intimidation and create an environment where dangerous situations can easily erupt. | Opinion
Nothing will make your heart sink faster than turning on your car and hearing the ungodly rumbling noise that comes when your catalytic converter has been stolen. The surge has been fueled in part by skyrocketing prices for the precious metals contained within the part, which is a key part of a car’s emission’s system. “The noise and the exhaust smell — I had no idea what it was, but I knew it was bad,” said actor Cameran Hebb, who had the catalytic converter stolen from her Toyota Prius last summer.
The president of long-haul carrier Emirates said Tuesday that an initial public offering of stock in the Dubai-based airline could happen as the city-state tries to boost its local financial market, while promising that its fleet of iconic double-decker jumbo jets would soon ply the skies again.
It's 36-year-old Joe Flacco's time to shine.
Should Key West be abolished?
Coach Saban had some harsh words for his players following Wednesday's practice!
Instead of working with educators who are struggling to emerge from the challenges of our pandemic, Edelblut has painted a target on their backs.
Americans have been watching their grocery bills grow as the global economy struggles to iron out pandemic disruptions. We look at which prices have risen the most.
The Train To Busan is set to make a fairly hefty detour, as Deadline reports that the long-in-the-works American remake of Yeon Sang-Ho’s 2015 hit has apparently picked up a new title: Last Train To New York.