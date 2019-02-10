Top 5 Crypto Performers Overview: Litecoin, Binance Coin, EOS, Dash, Monero

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should conduct your own research when making a decision.

Over the past few days, we saw individual cryptocurrencies charting their own course, deifying the absolute leadership of Bitcoin (BTC).

Tron (TRX) and Binance Coin (BNB) are two of the major cryptocurrencies that leaped ahead while Bitcoin continued to languish in a tight range. This shows that the traders are not waiting for Bitcoin to lead the market out of its crushing bear phase.

Bitcoin has been trading in a tight range for the past few weeks, with many speculating that it will eventually break down, as it did in mid-November of last year.

However, positive comments by Robert J. Jackson Jr., the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) only Democratic commissioner, on the possibility of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) getting the green light from the regulator have soothed sentiment.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s hash rate rose to its highest level in three months, which could have prompted a few bears to book profits, resulting in a sharp spike.

Most of the gains of today’s top performers came on Feb. 7. Let’s ascertain whether the sudden spurt has changed the trend, or it is only a dead cat bounce that will fizzle out in a few days.

LTC/USD

The investors cheered the news of Litecoin (LTC) Foundations’ partnership with software development firm Beam to explore a new protocol called “Mimblewimble” that will improve privacy and scalability.

Litecoin jumped to the fourth position by market capitalization following the spike on Feb. 8. Has the cryptocurrency turned the corner and is on its way up, or is this just a flash in the pan that will die down quickly? Let’s look at the charts to find out.

LTC/USD More

The sharp uptick in the price has pushed the LTC/USD pair above the first resistance of the downtrend line. It is currently at the 20-week EMA, above which it will face selling at $47.246. A break out of this is likely to carry the pair to the 50-week SMA at $82.

If the bulls sustain above $47.246, it will indicate that the markets have rejected the lower levels and the downtrend is over.

The digital currency might either consolidate or extend its recovery. We shall wait for a price to sustain above $47.246 and for a new buy setup to form, before recommending long-term positions. Short-term traders can stay on the long side of the markets.

Our bullish view will be invalidated if the bears defend the overhead resistance of $47.246. In such a case, a correction towards $33 will be probable.

BNB/USD

After the successful sale of the BitTorrent (BTT) token that closed within a few minutes, Binance has announced the sale of the Fetch.AI (FET) token on Feb. 25.

All the lucky BTT investors are currently sitting on huge gains. Hence, the interest in the next sale of the FET tokens is likely to be similarly high. Is this a sign of revival of the initial coin offering (ICO) market? It is too early to confirm, but it is certainly a positive sign.

How do we expect the Binance Coin to react to these developments? Let’s analyze the charts.