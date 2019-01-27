Top 5 Crypto Performers Overview: Tron, Litecoin, Binance Coin, Dash, Monero

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should conduct your own research when making a decision.

Jeff Schumacher, founder of BCG Digital Ventures, told CNBC during a panel discussion in Davos, Switzerland that Bitcoin will go to zero. In another interview with Fox Business, Fundstrat Global Managing Partner Thomas Lee said that Bitcoin can still go to $25,000, which he calls its fair value.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase have predicted that Bitcoin is likely to plunge to $2,400 and eventually further to $1,260. Such differing opinions can confuse new investors who are looking to enter the crypto markets.

We believe that traders should focus on the fundamental developments in the crypto space, as well as on the price action on the charts. Cryptocurrencies as an asset class are here to stay.

Numerous blockchain projects are securing funding from traditional investors every month, which confirms that those investors are confident in the long-term promise of crypto. Crypto companies are introducing new products to attract institutional investors.

Moreover, efforts are in progress to integrate cryptocurrencies into the mainstream economy. It is only a matter of time before the bear market ends and a new bull phase begins.

However, this time, we don’t expect a vertical rise as seen in 2017. It will likely be a more gradual movement higher. A few of the top cryptocurrencies are showing signs of bottoming out. Let’s see if any of the top performers of this week qualify as a buy.

TRX/USD

Tron (TRX) was the best performing cryptocurrency among the largest coins by market cap over the past week. In its weekly report, Tron said that it has over “150 DApps and more than 300 smart contracts.”

At the recent niTron Summit, Tron founder and CEO Justin Sun said that he expects the number of decentralized applications (DApps) on the network to surge to 2,000 by the year-end.

TRX/USD More

The TRX/USD pair is showing strength as the bulls are attempting to sustain above the overhead resistance at $0.02815521. As the cryptocurrency has been stuck in this range since mid-August, we believe that a breakout will result in a new uptrend.

The immediate target objective is $0.4, but we expect this to be crossed and the rally to extend to $0.05218328. Therefore, we suggest long positions on a close (UTC time frame) above $0.02815521, with a stop loss just below $0.021.

Conversely, if the cryptocurrency fails to sustain the breakout and drops below $0.02815521 once again, it will remain range bound between $0.0183 and $0.02815521. The sentiment will weaken if the bears push the price below the support of $0.0183.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) has come up with a new tagline “Take control of your money and pay with Litecoin” and a new logo. The logo was first showcased during a UFC event sponsored by the company and was widely appreciated. Will the new vision help change the fortunes for the struggling cryptocurrency? Let’s find out.