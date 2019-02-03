Top 5 Crypto Performers Overview: Litecoin, Binance Coin, Ripple, Bitcoin, Tron

Although Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to maintain its dominance throughout the bear market, we are seeing some major cryptocurrencies outperform it. This shows that the market has started to favor some coins and disregard the others.

We believe that some cryptocurrencies might bottom out even before Bitcoin does. Due to that, it is necessary to be selective about coins if one wants to reap the benefits.

When larger traditional investment firms and exchanges get ready to take the plunge, it is an indication of underlying demand. Therefore, we expect increased involvement from the larger players who have been waiting on the sidelines.

The bear market is a difficult time for investors in terms of the prices. But it is also a period when the fundamentals improve and ultimately carry the prices out of the bear phase.

We believe that since last year, the fundamentals of the crypto asset class have been improving, and it is only a matter of time before the prices reflect that improvement. Every bull market has its leaders, and we want to identify the cryptocurrencies that can lead the next move upward.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) creator Charlie Lee wants to make the cryptocurrency more “fungible.” He plans to add confidential transactions through a soft fork. The update is expected to take place later this year.

The next Litecoin block reward halving is set to happen in early August. Crypto analyst and trader Moon Overlord tweeted that the digital currency had bottomed out approximately 200 days prior to its halving in 2015, and the ensuing rally peaked roughly two years after the event.

If history repeats itself, the virtual currency might have bottomed out by now and could maintain an uptrend for the next two years. Though a nice observation, we believe that the current situation is significantly different from 2015, so a repeat of previously seen events is unlikely.

Ben Askren, a popular Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) martial artist, tweeted a video in favor of cryptocurrencies and Litecoin, which should help give it cryptocurrency greater visibility.

LTC/USD More

After breaking down of the support at $47.246 in mid-November of last year, the LTC/USD pair found support at $23.090. The bulls have been attempting to push the price higher, but faced selling close to the $40 mark.

If the overhead resistance zone of $40–$47.246 is scaled, we anticipate the start of a new uptrend. The longer the pair remains inside a range, the stronger will be the eventual breakout. The targets to watch on the upside are $65.561, and above it $69.279.

However, if the digital currency turns down from either of the overhead resistances and plunges below $23.090, the downtrend will resume. We expect the current range bound action to continue for a few more days before a decisive move up or down begins.

BNB/USD

Crypto exchange Binance has entered into a partnership with payment processing company Simplex to offer its customers the ability to buy cryptocurrencies with credit cards. The company has completed the sale of BitTorrent (BTT) tokens in under 15 minutes, which shows strong underlying demand.

Can Binance Coin break into the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization? Let’s find out.