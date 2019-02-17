Top 5 Crypto Performers Overview: Dash, Neo, Binance Coin, EOS, Ethereum

Argentina has recently settled an export deal with Paraguay in Bitcoin. Although the net value of the deal was only $7,100, it is a welcome step. Gradually, more countries will recognize the advantage of using cryptocurrencies for cross-border deals.

Digital asset management fund Grayscale Investments said that its institutional clients are increasingly using the current low crypto prices to make long-term investments. These inflows are largely being parked in the fund’s Bitcoin Investment Trust.

A survey of 71 global institutional investors, conducted by market research company PollRight for the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), has shown that 19 percent of the respondents believe that cryptocurrencies will be regularly invested in and traded by 2021.

Moreover, 41 percent of the respondents said that institutional investors will enter the ICO market in the next five years.

These developments confirm the growing interest of institutional investors in the crypto space. Are the top performing cryptocurrencies showing signs of bottoming out? Let’s analyze the long-term charts and try to ascertain whether they are a buy or not.

DASH/USD

The expense management app Spend.com added support for Dash, offering the users various new features.

The Dash Core Group has announced the launch of a new Dash Ventures entity, registered in the Cayman Islands. It will invest in various asset classes, reinvesting the profits back into the Dash ecosystem.

So, is it the right time to buy the cryptocurrency? Let’s see what the charts are suggesting.

The DASH/USD pair is attempting to rise from the level of $64. Although the upward move has been sluggish, one positive thing is that the cryptocurrency is consistently gaining ground.

The current recovery will face resistance at $103.261, and above it at the 20-week EMA at $109. Above these levels, the pair won’t meet major resistances until it reaches $175. Therefore, the traders can buy if the price sustains above $110.

Conversely, if the price turns around from the overhead resistance, a few more weeks of consolidation will be probable.

A break of $64 will be a negative development as it can sink the pair to $56.214. If this level breaks, the downtrend will resume. Currently, with both of the moving averages sloping down and the RSI in the negative zone, the bears appear to have an advantage.

NEO/USD

This week, NEO was the second-best performer among the top 15 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Although the cryptocurrency did not make any major headlines, the market participants are excited about the possible announcements during the NEO DEVCON 2019 which is taking place on Feb. 16 and 17.