Top 5 Holdings of Al Gore's Generation Investment Management

According to top-holdings statistics, a GuruFocus Premium feature, the top-five holdings of Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)'s Generation Investment Management as of the third quarter are Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW), Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE).





Gore, former U.S. vice president under Bill Clinton, co-founded the London-based firm in 2004 with David Blood. Generation focuses on a long-term investment prospective, emphasizing the sustainability within markets with companies that strategically manage their economic, social and environmental performances.

e97cc1f46fb2917f2513645e5751327a.png More

As of quarter-end, Generation's $14.55-billion equity portfolio contains 36 stocks, including two new positions. The top-three sectors in terms of portfolio weight are technology, health care and industrials, with weights of 31.27%, 20.39% and 16.43%.

3775f68f8da165eced16fbd1974d5718.png More

Alphabet

Generation owns 1,142,934 Class C shares of Alphabet, up 24.5% from the prior quarter. Shares, which occupy 9.58% of the equity portfolio, averaged $1,182.53 during the third quarter.

8a628ad6614ce192141bf7303c7bf433.png More

The Mountain View, California-based company operates a wide range of online services, including the Google search engine and video-sharing platform YouTube. GuruFocus ranks Alphabet's financial strength 9 out of 10 and profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include strong interest coverage and Altman Z-scores, a 3.5-star business predictability rank, and operating margins that are outperforming 76.83% of global competitors despite contracting approximately 2.3% per year on average over the past five years.

ab4a130a76d0141a4bace2f5084df42c.png More

Other gurus with large holdings in Alphabet include Dodge & Cox and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio).

69426fa0ecdaf5faba63df1ae510064f.png More

Charles Schwab

Generation owns 27,092,510 shares of Charles Schwab, up 29.63% from the prior quarter. Shares, which occupy 7.79% of the equity portfolio, averaged $40.33 during the third quarter.

1923db5007ca1aae0694f8503476358b.png More