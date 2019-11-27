Top 5 Holdings of Al Gore's Generation Investment Management

According to top-holdings statistics, a GuruFocus Premium feature, the top-five holdings of Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)'s Generation Investment Management as of the third quarter are Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW), Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE).
Gore, former U.S. vice president under Bill Clinton, co-founded the London-based firm in 2004 with David Blood. Generation focuses on a long-term investment prospective, emphasizing the sustainability within markets with companies that strategically manage their economic, social and environmental performances.
As of quarter-end, Generation's $14.55-billion equity portfolio contains 36 stocks, including two new positions. The top-three sectors in terms of portfolio weight are technology, health care and industrials, with weights of 31.27%, 20.39% and 16.43%.
Alphabet
Generation owns 1,142,934 Class C shares of Alphabet, up 24.5% from the prior quarter. Shares, which occupy 9.58% of the equity portfolio, averaged $1,182.53 during the third quarter.
The Mountain View, California-based company operates a wide range of online services, including the Google search engine and video-sharing platform YouTube. GuruFocus ranks Alphabet's financial strength 9 out of 10 and profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include strong interest coverage and Altman Z-scores, a 3.5-star business predictability rank, and operating margins that are outperforming 76.83% of global competitors despite contracting approximately 2.3% per year on average over the past five years.
Other gurus with large holdings in Alphabet include Dodge & Cox and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio).
Charles Schwab
Generation owns 27,092,510 shares of Charles Schwab, up 29.63% from the prior quarter. Shares, which occupy 7.79% of the equity portfolio, averaged $40.33 during the third quarter.
On Monday, San Francisco-based Charles Schwab and Omaha, Nebraska-based TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) said the two companies reached a definitive merger agreement in which Charles Schwab will acquire TD Ameritrade in an all-stock transaction worth approximately $26 billion. Per the merger terms, TD Ameritrade shareholders will receive 1.0837 shares of Charles Schwab. The transaction represents a 17% premium over the 30-day volume-weighted average price exchange ratio as of Nov. 20.
GuruFocus ranks Charles Schwab's financial strength 4 out of 10: Although the company's debt ratios are outperforming over 55% of global competitors, Charles Schwab's equity-to-asset ratio of 0.08 underperforms 92% of global peers.
Dentsply Sirona
Generation owns 16,590,781 shares of Dentsply Sirona, down 1.77% from the prior quarter. Shares, which occupy 6.08% of the equity portfolio, averaged $53.76 during the third quarter.
The York, Pennsylvania-based company manufactures and distributes dental supplies and equipment through several product segments. GuruFocus ranks Dentsply Sirona's profitability 6 out of 10: Operating margins are outperforming 66.05% of global competitors despite contracting approximately 9.3% per year on average over the past five years.
Cognizant
Generation owns 13,055,572 shares of Cognizant, up 24.84% from the prior quarter. Shares, which occupy 5.41% of the equity portfolio, averaged $63.20 during the third quarter.
The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company provides technology consulting, application outsourcing, systems integration, business process services and cloud services. GuruFocus ranks Cognizant's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and operating margins that are outperforming 81.70% of global competitors despite contracting approximately 2.1% per year on average over the past five years.
Deere
Generation owns 4,244,436 shares of Deere, down 10.91% from the prior quarter. Shares, which occupy 4.92% of the equity portfolio, averaged $159.93 during the third quarter.
The Moline, Illinois-based company said on Wednesday that net income for the quarter ending Nov. 3 was $722 million, or $2.27 per share, compared with net income of $785 million, or $2.42 per share, from the prior-year quarter. For fiscal 2019, net income was $3.253 billion, or $10.15 per share, compared with net income of $2.368 billion, or $7.24 per share in the prior fiscal year.
GuruFocus ranks Deere's profitability 7 out of 10: Operating margins are outperforming 76.14% of global competitors despite contracting approximately 7.2% per year on average over the past five years.
Disclosure: No positions.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
