Top 5 Mopars For Sale Through Nevada Classics

Welcome to Nevada Classics, a Mopar Dream Land! Prepare to be amazed as you explore our incredible inventory of classic Mopar vehicles. Whether you're a passionate collector or a devoted Mopar enthusiast, this is the ultimate destination for vintage car lovers. Get ready to be captivated by the timeless charm and iconic designs that only Mopars can provide. Check out this inventory and step into a world of automotive history and beauty like no other.

1968 Plymouth Road Runner

This 1968 Plymouth Road Runner hardtop, a true automotive masterpiece, has undergone a meticulous and comprehensive restoration. Powered by its original matching-numbers 426ci HEMI engine, equipped with dual 4-barrel carburetors and a 727 HEMI TorqueFlite automatic transmission with a column-mounted shifter, this Road Runner delivers exhilarating performance and power.

The rotisserie restoration was expertly carried out by Shawn Wilmot in Cambridge, MN, ensuring that every detail was brought back to its former glory. The captivating Matador Red exterior paired with 15-inch painted steel wheels, dog-dish hubcaps, and Coker red line bias-ply tires, creates a striking presence that commands attention wherever it goes.

Awards and accolades further cement the significance of this vintage gem. Winner Circle First Place at the 27th Annual Mopars in the Park in June 2011, Best of Show at Car Craft Summer Nationals in July 2011, HEMI Heritage Winner at Midwest Mopars in the Park in 2014, and Restored to Perfection Award at Car Craft Summer Nationals in July 2014—all testaments to its unparalleled quality and attention to detail.

The prestige of this Road Runner extends beyond the realms of car shows, as it was invited to grace the esteemed 2017 Concours d'Elegance of America at the Inn at St. Johns—a testament to its significance in the automotive world. See it here.

1970 Plymouth Superbird

Boasting an odometer reading of just 31,046 miles, this was the subject of a professional frame-off rotisserie restoration. Documented with its original broadcast sheet, original IBM punch card, owner's manual, and historic photos, it stands as a true testament to its illustrious past.

Under the hood lies the heart of a true champion—a matching-numbers 426/425 HP V-8 engine, paired with a matching-numbers A727 Torqueflite automatic transmission and an A36 Performance Axle Package featuring 3.55 gears. Equipped with power steering, power brakes with front discs, and Hemi underpinnings, this car delivers an unparalleled driving experience.

However, what truly sets this Superbird apart are its radical body parts, recognizable at first glance. The nosecone, special hood with functional pins, fender-mounted simulated air scoops, unique rear window installation mandating the vinyl top, and towering rear spoiler adorned with Road Runner Superbird graphics all contribute to its legendary appeal.

Finished in Alpine White with black Plymouth body decals, the car exudes timeless elegance. Inside, the Rallye instrument cluster with a 150 MPH speedometer and Tic-Toc-Tach, 3-speed wiper controls, Chrysler Solid State AM radio, and a column-mounted shifter create a nostalgic ambiance. The black vinyl seats with silver accenting add a touch of sophistication to the interior, and the full-size spare sits neatly in the trunk.

Every detail has been meticulously attended to, as evident from the fully detailed undercarriage. Premium Rallye wheels and a set of Goodyear Polyglas GT tires complete the package, ensuring an awe-inspiring ride.

While not all Superbirds were blessed with Hemi power, this factory-driveline car proudly bears its mighty Hemi engine and is impeccably restored to excellence. A Dave Wise report completed in 2022 and two Chrysler Registry reports further attest to its provenance and extraordinary quality.

This Superbird represents the epitome of automotive history and the passion of its owners, making it a cherished gem among car enthusiasts and collectors alike. A testament to perseverance and craftsmanship, this Superbird's legacy shines brightly, leaving a lasting impression on all who are fortunate enough to witness its grandeur. See it here.

2018 Dodge Challenger Demon

Prepare to be spellbound by the sheer power and allure of this 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon, boasting a mere 2,169 miles on its odometer. The rarity of its stunning B5 Blue Pearl Coat color adds a unique touch to its already impressive presence.

Inside, the black leather and Alcantara bucket seat interior is adorned with a custom Demon stitch logo, setting the tone for an extraordinary driving experience. Under the hood lies a supercharged 6.2L/840 HP Hemi V-8 engine, delivering a jaw-dropping 770 lb-ft of torque. With acceleration that defies the limits of speed, this Challenger can reach 0-60 MPH in a mere 2.3 seconds and complete the quarter mile in an astonishing 9.65 seconds. Hitting 100 MPH takes just 5.1 seconds—a feat that leaves all competition in the dust.

The 8-speed automatic transmission, combined with traction control and rear-wheel drive featuring a 3.09 ratio limited slip differential, ensures unparalleled handling and control. The adaptive suspension further enhances the driving experience, delivering a smooth and thrilling ride.

This Demon comes fully equipped with a Harman Kardon Green Edge Amp 18 speakers premium audio system, Uconnect 4C navigation with an 8.4-inch display screen, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, allowing for seamless connectivity and entertainment on the road. See it here.

1970 Plymouth 'Cuda

In 1970, Plymouth introduced the legendary Hemi Cuda, solidifying its place as the pinnacle of the Third Generation Plymouth Barracuda lineup. Available in both Coupe and the highly sought-after Convertible variants, this beast of a car was powered by a monstrous 7.0L Hemi V8 engine.

With an impressive output of 425hp, the Hemi Cuda unleashed a thunderous roar as it dominated the roads. Its power was harnessed through manual or automatic transmission options, sending shivers down the spine of anyone lucky enough to get behind the wheel.

Recognizing the need for enhanced performance, the Hemi Cuda received uprated suspension and structural reinforcements, ensuring optimal handling and control. The fusion of power and precision made this car a true force to be reckoned with.

While production continued until 1971, the legacy of the Plymouth Hemi Cuda lives on, etched into the hearts of automotive enthusiasts worldwide. A timeless classic and a symbol of American muscle, the 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda remains an unforgettable icon of its era. See it here.

1969 Dodge Super Bee

This 1969 Dodge Super Bee is a force to be reckoned with, finished in captivating code Y2 Yellow that demands attention wherever it goes. With a matching-numbers 426ci HEMI engine, matched by a powerful A833 4-speed manual transmission and Dana 60 series axle, this Super Bee is ready to hit the road with unmatched vigor.

Restored dual Carter AFB carburetors ensure optimal performance, further elevating the driving experience. Extensive documentation of the meticulous restoration carried out between 2014-2017 adds to the car's appeal, making it a prized gem for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Additionally, this Super Bee holds a spot of honor, having been featured in the June 2006 issue of Mopar Muscle and June 2018 Muscle Car Review. Its recognition and acceptance into the prestigious Quail car show at Pebble Beach in 2019 speak volumes about its significance in the automotive world.

As a testament to the car's authentic restoration, it comes with a copy of the factory Broadcast Sheet, along with photos of its previous refreshing by Rocket Restorations and accompanying invoices.

Financing options for up to twelve-year terms are available, subject to approved credit, allowing you to own this classic beauty with ease. While safety inspections and in-house repairs are conducted, it's important to note that all classic vehicles are sold strictly in AS-IS condition. Buyers are encouraged to arrange third-party inspections before making any offers to ensure complete satisfaction.

Experience the power and charm of this 1969 Dodge Super Bee, an epitome of American muscle, and embrace the thrill of driving a true automotive legend. See it here.

