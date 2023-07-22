Top 5 Polish cities in need of Ukrainian workers and proposed salaries

Top 5 Polish cities in need of Ukrainian workers

An international recruiting company received 2,580 job requests for Ukrainian workers in the first half of July 2023, employment agency Gremi Personal told NV Business, mentioning the top five Polish cities that are in need of workforce from Ukraine.

The cities with the most job openings are as follows (along with their respective provinces):

Gdansk has 484 job openings

Wroclaw has 236 job openings

Katowice has 233 job openings

Poznań has 232 job openings

Łódź has 220 job openings.

Read also: IT companies show increasing activity in job market, despite crisis

Interestingly, the capital city, Warsaw, did not make it to the list, with the agency explaining that industrial and production-based jobs are located away from the capital, which is primarily offering white-collar employment. However, there are noticeable changes in the employment trend.

According to Anna Dzhobolda, director of Gremi Personal’s recruitment department, there is a significant rise in demand for highly skilled specialists.

“This is attributed to the growing number of Ukrainian companies opening branches in Poland, who prefer hiring their fellow citizens,” she said.

“This is good news for highly competent Ukrainians who, due to the war, were previously compelled to work in positions below their expertise.”

Read also: Europe struggling to plug workforce gaps with Ukrainian refugees, media reports

The agency also disclosed the hourly wages offered to the most sought-after technical specialists:

Welder: 30 zlotys (UAH 275, or $7.48)

Meat shop worker: 28 zlotys (UAH 256, or $6.98)

Electrician: 27 zlotys (UAH 248, or $6.73)

Metal construction installer: 27 zlotys (UAH 248, or $6.73)

Carpenter: 26 zlotys (UAH 238, or $6.50).

On the other hand, jobs offered to women generally come with lower wages:

Car driver (loader operator): 25 zlotys (UAH 230, or $6.26)

Chef assistant at a hotel: 22 zlotys (UAH 202, or $5.49)

Worker at a car wash: 21 zlotys (UAH 193, or $5.24)

Worker in the production of semi-finished products: 20 zlotys (UAH 184, or $4.99)

Bag seamstress: 20 zlotys (UAH 184, or $4.99).

Dzhobolda emphasized the significant contribution of Ukrainians to Poland's economy.

"Ukrainians account for a substantial share in Poland’s economy,” she explained.

“Almost every sector of the economy relying on low-skilled and physical labor – from metallurgy, construction, and shipbuilding to logistics, meat processing, fishery, and light industry – is heavily dependent on Ukrainian workers. As a result, Polish employers find themselves in competition to attract and hire Ukrainian workers.”

*Gremi Personal is an international network of employment agencies with 16 offices in 13 major Polish cities. WIth 14 years of experience, it helps around 20,000 foreign workers annually, primarily from Ukraine, to find a job with 350 enterprises throughout Poland.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine