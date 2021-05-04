Top 5 Trades of Tom Gayner's Markel in 1st Quarter

- By James Li





Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), chief investment officer of Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL), disclosed this week that his firm's top five trades during the first quarter included a new buy in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), position boosts in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) and reductions in the Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) and O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) holdings.





The Glen Allen, Virginia-based insurance company operates with a margin of safety in its investment portfolio, seeking equity investments in companies that trade at a discount to the present value of future cash flows. Gayner believes that Markel's investment vehicle can earn good returns by focusing on the market sectors where the fund manager has good understanding and knowledge.

As of March 31, Markel's $7.23 billion equity portfolio contains 118 stocks with four new positions. The top three sectors in terms of weight are financial services, consumer cyclical and industrials, representing 39.32%, 14.08% and 13.75% of the equity portfolio.

Regeneron

Markel purchased 45,500 shares of Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), giving the position 0.30% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $486.85 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.76.

The Tarrytown, New York-based company discovers, develops and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer and inflammation. GuruFocus ranks Regeneron's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include expanding profit margins and returns that are outperforming over 95% of global competitors.

Gurus with large holdings in Regeneron include the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies and Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)'s ARK Investment.

Equifax

Markel purchased 8,100 shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX), increasing the position 7.11%. Shares averaged $176.65 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Tuesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.33.

GuruFocus ranks the Atlanta-based credit bureau's profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins that outperform over 80% of global competitors.

Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)'s Generation Investment Management also has a holding in Equifax.

International Flavors & Fragrances

Markel purchased 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), increasing the position 6.85%. Shares averaged $129.42 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.81.

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based chemical company's profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include an operating margin and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) return on capital that outperforms more than 65% of global competitors.

Microchip

Markel sold 107,000 shares of Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP), slashing 65.64% of the position and 0.22% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $149.33 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Tuesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.50.

GuruFocus ranks the Chandler, Arizona-based semiconductor company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank, an operating margin that outperforms more than 77% of global competitors and three-year earnings growth rates outperforming over 81% of global semiconductor companies.

O-I Glass

Markel sold 354,000 shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI), knocking off 74.68% of the holding. Shares averaged $12.89 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Tuesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.41.

GuruFocus ranks the Perrysburg, Ohio-based packaging company's profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of profit margins outperforming over half of global competitors.

Disclosure: Long International Flavors & Fragrances.

