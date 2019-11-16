The Top 5 Ways We Use Oil & Gas

If climate change and the use of fossil fuels is starting to worry you, consider this: The lion’s share of the petroleum in the United States is being used just to get around--to get people and things from point A to point B.

Industrial, residential, commercial and electrical power usage of petroleum pales in comparison.

Fossil fuels--which include crude oil and other liquids--are refined into petroleum products for a multitude of uses, and last year, the United States consumed over 20 million barrels per day.

A whopping 69 percent of that was consumed by transportation. Industry, which the masses like to villainize most in terms of fossil fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, used only 25 percent. Residential usage accounted for only 3 percent of our petroleum consumption, and commercial, only 2 percent.

What about electricity? American electricity generation used only 1 percent of those petroleum products.

So, for anyone looking to pinpoint where we need to start cheerleading for renewables or fossil-fuels shaming, here are the top 5 uses of petroleum products to help redirect the debate:

#5 Oceans of Plastic: Still Gas, 0.703M BPD

While primarily referring to methane and ethane, “still gas” is any form or mixture of gases produced in refineries by distillation, cracking, reforming, and other processes. That means it also includes ethylene, normal butane, butylenes, propane, propylene, and others.

It’s used most as refinery fuel or petrochemical feedstock.

The conversion factor is 6 million Btus per fuel oil equivalent barrel.

U.S. refineries burned nearly 240 million barrels of still gas in 2018.

But petrochemicals are one of the largest drivers of global oil demand, so it’s a circular competition here for still gas.

This still gas makes its way into everything from plastics, fertilizers and packaging to clothing, digital devices, medical equipment, detergents and tires.

In fact, one key beneficiary of the American natural gas boom has been the global plastics industry.

The U.S. is producing so much natural gas and ethane that it’s beyond what American chemical plants actually need. As it turns out, the global plastics industry is happy to take it off their hands at cut-rate prices.

So, all those oceans of plastic--thank the U.S. shale boom.

#4 ‘Shameful’ Jet Fuel, 1.71M bpd

In 2018, the United States sucked up over 1.7 million barrels per day of kerosene-type jet fuel.

This is part of the argument underpinning the new era of “flight shaming” because it includes both commercial aircraft usage and military aircraft usage. More specifically, this kerosene-based product is used for commercial and military turbo jet and turbo prop aircraft engines.

The EIA now projects that global demand for jet fuel will expand significantly over the next 40 years as demand rises for freight air transport and passenger air travel.

According to Statista, global fuel consumption by commercial airlines is set to reach a record of 97 billion gallons for 2019.

Air freight transport is set to grow at an annual rate of 2.6 percent, while passenger air travel is set to triple by 2050. Asian demand will be the biggest surge.