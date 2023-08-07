Top 5 Whataburger restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth based on Yelp customer reviews

Texas is home to nearly 1,000 Whataburger restaurants, but what are some of the highest-rated locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area?

Whataburger is celebrating 73 years of service this week with free burgers for rewards members. The only thing hungry fans need to do is download the Whataburger app, make an account and have purchased anything in the last year.

But which restaurants in North Texas do patrons rate the highest? Here are the top five Whataburger restaurants according to Yelp.

3.2/5: 4120 S. Collins St.

Where: Arlington

Hours: Open 24 hours

Reviews: 54

One reviewer celebrated the location’s delivery methods, citing how secure the drinks were. Another reviewer cited how the manager was eager to fix the minor mistake that came with their order.

3/5: 11740 Plano Road

Where: Dallas

Hours: Open 24 hours

Reviews: 45

A reviewer wrote that their work partner wasn’t able to see the menu and a manager delivered a recap of what the restaurant serves.

2.9/5: 5351 N. Beach St.

Where: Fort Worth

Hours: Open 24 hours

Reviews: 60

One reviewer gave a shout-out to the drive-thru employee who made sure their food order was correct, along with throwing in a few extra condiments with their order.

2.9/5: 18180 Dallas Parkway

Where: Dallas

Hours: Open 24 hours

Reviews: 84

A reviewer cited that every time they visit this location, an employee named Titus provides positive vibes and unparalleled professionalism with every order.

2.9/5: 3521 N. Central Expressway

Where: Plano

Hours: Open 24 hours

Reviews: 82

One reviewer lives near this location and is a frequent customer — the reviewer lauded the employees for always making sure their order is correct and for their nice personalities.