Top 50 Consulting Firms To Work For In 2023

Every MBB firm is elite. McKinsey, Bain, and the Boston Consulting Group – you can’t go wrong with any of them. Their lavish pay and benefits enable them to attract top talent. And their deep connections and all-around expertise cover every industry. At an MBB firm, consultants aren’t just mastering the best practices, they’re creating them.

That doesn’t mean you won’t find differences among the Big Three. Be it culture, perks, or training, each firm sets different priorities. When it comes to the big picture, Bain & Company stands apart – again. For the third consecutive year, Bain & Company ranked as the #1 consulting firm in the world according to the Vault Consulting 50 from Firsthand – regarded as the gold standard for evaluating consulting firms. In a survey of 16,000 practicing consultants, Bainies were bullish on their Compensation, Culture, and Long-Term Outlook. On top of that, Bain posted the second-highest employee satisfaction rate too.

BCG KNOCKS DOWN MCKINSEY

The Boston Consulting Group finished as this year’s runner-up in the Vault Consulting 50, earning the highest marks of any firm in areas like Benefits, Leadership, and Health and Wellness. BCG’s peers also rated them as the top consulting firm in nine practice areas. McKinsey & Company rounded out the top three, posting lower average scores in every Quality of Work and Life measure. Still, McKinsey maintains a decisive advantage in one area. When it comes to Prestige, McKinsey & Company continues to set the bar.

Of course, the Vault Consulting 50 surveys focus on far more than the MBB. EY Parthenon continued its steady climb to 4th, knocking The Bridgespan Group down a notch. In a more volatile year than normal, goSMART & Company, Analysis Group, and Alvarez & Marsal jumped into the Top 10, displacing Putnam Associates, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Oliver Wyman along the way.

Overall, the Vault Consulting 50 reflects just how closely consultants view their firms. Aside from the MBB and EY Parthenon, you’ll find that just .5 of a point separates the #5 firm (Bridgespan Group) from the one that comes in 20th (Kaiser Associates). Even more, less than a point separates 33 different firms – a testament to how competitive the market has become for talent.

WHAT MATTERS MOST TO CONSULTANTS

This year’s results, which were released on February 8th, represent the 17th year of the Vault Consulting 50. The ranking is produced by Firsthand, a market intelligence platform that provides employee reviews, conducts coaching, and produces rankings across industries like banking and law. This fall, Firsthand surveyed consultants from over a hundred top firms. Using a scale ranging from 1 to 10 – where 10 is the highest possible score – Firsthand had consultants evaluate their own firm across 19 Quality of Work and Life dimensions and 6 Diversity measures. Using this same scale, consultants rated the peer firms for Prestige.

For the overall ranking, the Vault Consulting 50 applies a weighted formula, which has remained consistent in recent years. A 30% weight is conferred to the Prestige category. Another 30% is split equally between Firm Culture and Satisfaction. At the same time, Compensation, Work-Life Balance, and Level of Challenge each received a 10% weight. The remaining weight is given to Business Outlook (5%) and Promotion Policy (5%). Along with its trademark Vault Consulting 50, Firsthand also publishes separate rankings for Prestige, Boutique Firms and Practice Areas.

These rankings are designed to measure what matters most to consultants. In a surprise, Firsthand notes that Culture – not Prestige – is the biggest priority for consultants. 40% of consultants ranked Culture as the most important factor in choosing a firm – with Practice Strength, Work-Life Balance, Prestige, and Compensation also making the list. At the same time, Firsthand reports that Satisfaction and Career Progress are garnering increasing attention from consultants. As a result, Firsthand also reports the scores of each Work and Life dimension separately. That way, prospective consultants can assess firms based on their priorities. At the same time, Firsthand supplies historical data, which enables current and prospective consultants to identify which firms may be rising or receding over time.

Bain consultants meeting in a lobby

BAIN & COMPANY (#1)

Last year, just .001 of a point separated Bain & Company from McKinsey in the Vault Consulting 50. Back then, McKinsey appeared poised to reclaim the top spot that it held from 2018-2020? This year, there weren’t any shouldas, wouldas, or couldas. Bain didn’t just hold onto the #1 ranking – they further separated themselves from the pack!

Call it a David and Goliath story. The small and mighty Bain – with half the staff and offices of either McKinsey or the Boston Consulting Group – proved again that culture is king. Long known as the “fun” firm with the “work hard play hard” lifestyle, Bain’s office-centric, results-driven approach continues to set the bar for the industry and pay dividends for clients ad employees alike.

If you ask consultants to identify what makes Bain so special, you’ll hear terms like buy-in, training, and relationship-building. According to one consultant surveyed by Vault, the real differentiator is something that’s more difficult to achieve – and near impossible to maintain: Consistency.

WHY BAIN RANKS #1 AGAIN

“A lot of consulting firms feel like individual fiefdoms where local Partners have autonomy and create major variances in both client service and employee experience,” the consultant writes. “Bain has a high level of coordination from regional and global firm leadership that helps it create a consistent experience. I have now worked across multiple offices. In each, the expectations for teams, performance and client delivery have been the same. From the client perspective, this means they can expect the same great work regardless of where they are and which Partners / teams serve them.”

You’ll find this same Bain consistency reflected in the Vault Consulting 50. Like last year’s consultant surveys, Bain produced the highest average scores in Informal Training, Internal Mobility, and Relationships with Supervisors. The firm also replicated its 2nd place finish in Firm Culture, Formal Training, Health and Wellness, Satisfaction, and Selectivity.

So how did Bain & Company hold onto the top spot this year? On the surface, the firm starts out at a disadvantage. Prestige accounts for 30% of the Vault Consulting 50 weight – and Bain ranks behind McKinsey and BCG in that measure. However, Bain makes up much of that ground by ranking 2nd – and ahead of McKinsey and BCG – in both Firm Culture and Satisfaction (which combined make up the same 30% as Prestige). Bain also scores higher than BCG and McKinsey in both Work-Life Balance and Level of Challenge – a combined 20% weight. While BCG bests Bain in average scores in both Business Outlook and Promotion Policies, those dimensions combined only amount to a 10% weight.

Game, set, match – Bain!

DEEP COMMITMENT TO TRAINING

Unlike peer firms, Bain & Company never averaged below a 9.0 in any Work and Life measure. The firm’s lowest score? A 9.151 in Innovation. The highest score? A 9.888 in Informal Training (with Formal Training coming in at 9.716).

“Can’t say enough about the training,” notes one consultant surveyed by Vault. “Robust during lockdown and now even better back in person!”

That training is reinforced by ongoing support adds another consultant. ““At Bain, career development is very structured. At every step of the way you know where you stand and what is required of you to reach the next level. Performance reviews, upward feedbacks and informal feedback are taken very seriously and performed several times a year. Moreover, there are formal trainings associated with each career level where you get exposed to the critical skills you need to perform to your full potential. In addition, with training venues being global you get to interact and network with consultants from multiple offices.”

A healthier Work-Life Balance is also emphasized at Bain. One consultant celebrated how consultants are traveling every 3-4 weeks instead of the pre-pandemic 3 days per week on-site expectation. This change has dovetailed well with Bain’s vaunted home office model that enables consultants to develop greater chemistry by interacting with each other more regularly. Not surprisingly, Bain also scores high in Client Interactions (9.762) and Relationships With Supervisors (9.782).

A BRIGHT FUTURE

“In a post-pandemic world, Bain’s local staffing model is the most sustainable and economical. Instead of staffing a team from around the country and having the team all fly to co-locate, Bain teams are already all in the same city. This saves clients money, saves employees the travel time, and saves carbon emissions from travel. Teams only travel when it is necessary and helpful to engage with clients.”

While Bain & Company ranks among the best in every Work and Life dimension, that doesn’t mean they should stand pat. One consultant surveyed suggests that the firm needs to adapt better to the times. “One area where I think Bain needs to pay attention is on specialization. Right now, consultants are generalists until they become senior managers. But every aspect of the functional areas we operate in (e.g.: digital marketing, environmental sustainability, data analytics) is becoming increasingly nuanced and complex and it will be challenging for industry and function-agnostic consultants to keep being relevant in the long term.”

Alas, Bain & Company has been aggressively building technical teams and experts to support the generalist consultants through hiring and acquisitions. The results speak for themselves, adds another survey respondent from Bain. “We are in a very strong position that we have strengthened in the past 5 years. We have expanded our ecosystem dramatically, engaged multiple different sources of talent, continue to compete effectively for the best talent, and continue to outperform out competitors on culture and people experience. We have increasingly deep spikes in specific industries/capabilities.”

BCG’s New York office at 10 Hudson Yards – overlooking the Hudson River. Photo by Anthony Collins

BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP (#2)

When you want the right answer, go to the Boston Consulting Group.

That’s how the joke goes in consulting circles. Forget pre-packaged solutions at BCG. This is a creative’s playground. Here, consultants start from the bottom and beginning, digging through the details and discrepancies. In the end, BCG delivers a personalized solution every time out. BCG consultants don’t twist an existing framework to fit a client engagement. They create a new one entirely.

Yes, BCG consultants are often described as “academic.” At the same time, you won’t find them in an Ivory Tower. Their approach has been labeled as “bottom up” – going straight to the grass roots to get to the heart of the matter. Contrary to the academic stereotype, a BCG consultant’s demeanor is considered more “Midwestern” – open, honest, helpful, and comfortable with themselves.

““One thing we hear from clients fairly often is that we are more of a partner in problem-solving, v. coming to an answer without gathering input from the clients that work on it day in and day out,” writes one anonymous BCG consultant surveyed by Vault. “While they may not always like the answers we provide, they can always trust that they have been an equal partner in the process [and] their voice has been heard and considered.”

A LEADER IN PAY AND BENEFITS

This year, BCG’s voice was heard loud and clear. The firm ranked 2nd to Bain, displacing McKinsey to make the move extra special. While BCG fell short of Bain & Company in the Vault Consulting 50, it managed to hold its edge over Bain in the all-important Prestige measure (recording an all-time high score in the process).

Overall, BCG notched the consulting industry’s highest scores in Benefits, Firm Leadership, Health and Wellness, and Promotion Policies. The only downside? Just Promotion Policies carried any weight in the Vault Consulting 50 methodology – and 5% at that. Still, BCG isn’t a firm where young consultants can fall through the cracks, notes one survey respondent. Instead, the firm looks to develop and champion its talent.

“BCG is a very inclusive environment that provides opportunities to learn for all stages of development. I found that, when an area for development was identified that could prevent me from getting promoted, BCG ensured I got coaching and lessons to overcome this barrier. I got successfully promoted and have continued to feel supported since.”

Another area where BCG thrived, according to survey takers, was Compensation. In this dimension, BCG ranked 2nd behind ghSMART. One Vault survey respondent described BCG’s compensation package as “world class” – citing an average annual salary increase in the 15-20% range plus “special bonuses” sprinkled throughout the year. It’s not just the pay that BCG consultants rave about. One survey respondent touted the benefits plan as “gold-plated.” The same consultant gave a thumbs up to BCG’s time-saving expense reports – where expenses under $100 don’t require receipts for reports.

Here’s how one consultant laid out BCG’s pay and benefits package: “Best aspects include high base pay with significant bonuses, profit sharing, retirement savings as well as amazing medical coverage with no or minimal copays. In addition to 3 weeks of vacation, have a new policy of offices closed Xmas-NY and a couple extra days that turn 3-day weekends into 4-day weekends throughout the year. Good, regular raises that more than cover cost of living adjustments.”

TRAILING BEHIND BAIN IN THE KEY DIMENSIONS

Along with Compensation – which carries a 10% weight – BCG also ranked 2nd for Innovation and International Opportunities (neither of which carried any weight). The firm also owned the 3rd spot for Overall Business Outlook and Selectivity – with the former being worth a 5% weight. In other words, BCG performed well. Aside from Prestige and Compensation, the firm didn’t reach an elite level in the measures that mattered.

For example, BCG ranked 4th in Satisfaction and 5th in Firm Culture. Combined, these dimensions represented 30% of the Vault Consulting 50 weight. In both cases, Bain & Company scored higher than BCG. Level of Challenge received a 10% weight from Vault – and BCG ranked behind both Bain and McKinsey in this dimension. Worse, BCG placed 18th in Work-Life Balance, another measure worth 10%. While Hours weren’t factored into the ranking, BCG still ranked 24th here.

In other words, BCG has some work to do before it can beat out Bain, particularly in the areas of Firm Culture, Work-Life Balance, and Satisfaction. Overall, the firm produced the highest marks in Benefits (9.807) and Selectivity (9.730), while earning its lowest score in Hours (8.327). That said, the firm has already taken steps to reduce work hours and provide better balance, notes one survey respondent, who describes BCG as a “highly supportive and down to earth culture.”

IMPRESSIVE GROWTH

“Teams openly discuss their individual and team norms, and regularly check in to ensure work remains sustainable and team members are able to balance work with personal commitments. ‘Time for You’ program allows employees to elect to take 2 month Leave of Absence every year for any reason; Weekly report tracks employees who are working long hours to allow the firm to intervene and provide more support where required.”

Among the MBB, BCG also averaged the highest scores for Firm Leadership and Business Outlook. One reason: the firm is on a roll. One survey respondent lauded the firm’s consistent double digit growth – a rate, the consultant says, that tops both Bain and McKinsey. In fact, another BCG consultant observes that the business is growing faster than the firm can hire. Such momentum makes BCG a real threat to topple Bain in the next Vault Consulting 50 ranking.

“BCG is going to absolutely dominate in the next 12 months,” adds another consultant. “We’ve seen unprecedented levels of business growth and have been staffing appropriately to meet demand. The leaders selected are experienced, diverse, loyal, and passionate. We have incredible innovation – for example, check out all of our work in our moonshot projects – Climate and AI.”

McKinsey Black Network celebration

MCKINSEY & COMPANY (#3)

The oldest, the biggest, the most prestigious.

Think of a $13 billion dollar operation with 30,000 employees and 130 offices. Think of alumni like Jane Fraser, Pete Buttigieg, and James Collins. With McKinsey & Company, you picture traveling the globe: working on large-scale global projects with top companies in every industries – sitting alongside top executives, anonymously running high-profile efforts that make the pages of the Wall Street Journal.

Yes, “the firm” has grown legendary – carrying a mystique of influence and impact, hidden hands that have quietly molded history. In reality, McKinsey teams applied frameworks like the Pyramid and MECE principles to help their clients capitalize on trends and grow their organizations. These consultants endured steep learning curves at the start. They understood that they were never the smartest person in the room. Instead, they turned to their McKinsey peers, which boasted experts in every industry, function, and region. When their teammates would drift from their mission or started force-feeding solutions, they were unafraid to dissent too. In the process, McKinseyites didn’t just learn to parse and analyze data. They used it to tell stories, constantly communicating to ensure there were no surprises before methodically rolling out solutions.

“Independence, ruthless focus on impact, training and development at all levels, client relationships, privileged opportunity to work with clients on thorniest challenges” – that’s how one McKinsey consultant surveyed by Vault describes the firm culture.

LOWER SCORES ACROSS THE BOARD

McKinsey has been known as a feedback culture, constantly seeking improvement in pursuit of excellence. Question is, do they remain the world’s top consulting firm. Based on the Vault Consulting 50 data, the answer may be no – at least that’s what their consultants are saying.

This year, McKinsey slipped a spot to 3rd in the Vault ranking. Even more, the firm posted lower scores in every Quality of Work and Life dimension. The stat that really sticks out: McKinsey didn’t even rank among the Top 25 in Work-Life Balance, which carries a 10% weight in the Vault Consulting 50. While McKinsey is known for heavy workloads and intensive travel, one consultant surveyed noted that the firm is working to be more flexible.

“As I spent more time at the firm, I gained a lot of flexibility in terms of managing my quality of life. My teams practice smart and mindful travel cadence (mostly 3 days a week of traveling either to client or to co-locating at a McKinsey office) which also allows me to work from home ~2 days per week. Family comes first for me and so I am still able to give time to my children (be home for their school activities or just spend time with them during weekday evenings).”

EMPLOYEE SATISFACTION DOWN

Firm culture – 15% of the Vault ranking – is another area where McKinsey lagged behind its peers. Here, the firm finished 14th with a 9.256 average – nearly .60 of a point behind Bain & Company. At the same time, McKinsey finished 5th in Compensation – a full .50 of a point behind both Bain and BCG on a dimension worth a 10% weight. Historically, the firm has positioned itself as a meritocracy – a place in the words of one consultant where “I never feel nervous talking to senior leaders [and] everyone jumps in to help.” That meritocratic philosophy tends to filter into other areas such as compensation.

“Unlike competitor firms, performance and compensation is not based on financial metrics and targets. It is a holistic review that factors in how you build lasting client relationships, how you develop and inspire your teams and colleagues, how you are as an entrepreneur, and how you develop and become known for your expertise while living positive values.”

Another red flag: McKinsey ranked 8th in employee satisfaction, .45 of a point behind Bain. Despite the number, one consultant noted that McKinsey’s fundamentals have positioned it for long-term success. “As a private company with a very strong balance sheet, McKinsey is extremely well positioned in good economic cycles and in bad. It is also highly diversified across geographies and sectors with a strong longstanding client base. McKinsey approaches downturns with a through cycle mentality. McKinsey does not do staff layoffs, instead they go out and try to find the best talent available and make the best acquisitions.”

MAKE YOUR OWN MCKINSEY

“This same consultant adds that the firm isn’t afraid to put its principles ahead of its finances too. “You can really see the difference in McKinsey’s culture by how they treat their people in challenging times. For example, McKinsey was the first firm to close their Russia office after the Ukraine invasion. They guaranteed employment and relocation for anyone who wanted to stay with McKinsey – even secretaries who had only been with the firm for a very short time. Consultants volunteered to help provide fun services for colleagues’ kids, help with housing, and more.”

Overall, McKinsey produced its highest scores in Benefits (9.708) and Selectivity (9.667). In both cases, it trailed behind both Bain and BCG. The same is true of Business Outlook, though one consultant surveyed by Vault pointed out that McKinsey is still working through a transition. Considering the firm’s track record, these results may just be a low point before prospects turn around

“The firm is doing a great job of constantly reinventing itself and innovating in areas of growth (for example digital and sustainability). It can be sometimes slower than first movers but tends to innovate in a thoughtful manner and has a strong track record of success with innovations (transformation, operations, design, sustainability).”

Even more, as another survey respondent explains, McKinsey offers so many avenues that every experience within the firm will ultimately be much different. “Make your own McKinsey allows you to follow your passions and define your journey in a way that is meaningful to you, which is both fantastic in terms of career development opportunities that align with your interests but also requires you to take great ownership of your trajectory and ensure you are driving towards the next professional milestone.”

VAULT CONSULTING 50 RANKING

EY Parthenon’s climb has been eerily quiet and slowly deliberate. A fixture in the Top 10, EY-Parthenon was so easy to miss. This year, the firm inched up to the point where it couldn’t be ignored – 4th place, just below the MBB.

Looking at the numbers, it is easy to see why EY-Parthenon continues to gain strength. When it comes to Prestige – carrying 30% of the Vault Consulting 50’s weight, EY-Parthenon has added two points since 2018, including over .30 of a point in the past year alone. Along with ranking 5th for Prestige, EY-Parthenon also appears in the Top 10 in four Work and Life dimensions, topping out at 5th in Health and Wellness.

“SMART, NICE AND DRIVEN PEOPLE”

In many ways, EY-Parthenon is hard to overlook. After all, it is home to nearly 8,000 consultants across 120 offices globally. Vault dubs it a “boutique firm culture [with] big firm capabilities.” A strategy consulting firm best known for its work in private equity, mergers & acquisitions, and life sciences, EY-Parthenon has adopted a philosophy of hiring “smart, nice, and driven” people. These people are the main reason why one consultant surveyed by Vault has remained with the firm for nearly two decades.

“The culture of no ego, supportive mentorship, and colleagues who truly care about you as a person while operating at an incredibly high level of performance is unmatched. Every day I feel challenged by my work, learn from my teams, feel personally fulfilled by providing mentorship to others, receive mentorship myself, and operate in a group of people I truly consider to be my friends and not just my colleagues.”

Another advantage? The firm operates under the Ernst & Young umbrella, which allowss it to tap into a wide range of resources and expertise. “The practice is diverse and there are a variety of projects sold across all sectors,” adds another Vault survey respondent. “Where one area slows down as a reaction to the market, others thrive. We continue to be busy and have the right sized population that we don’t have excess people so it’s a good place to work and be productive. We consistently discuss our performance against plan and are realistic about market and industry trends.”

DIGITAL DONE RIGHT

EY-Parthenon also pushed the Bridgespan Group down to the 5th spot. At the same time, ghSMART & Company and The Analysis Group each clawed their way into the Top 10 after ranking 15th and 21st last year respectively. By the same token, Kearney and L. E. K. Consulting each moved up a spot to 7th and 8th respectively. Alvarez & Marsal also returned to the Top 10. These firms displaced Booz Allen Hamilton and Oliver Wyman, Top 10 mainstays that declined to participate in the most recent consultant survey. The same is true of KPMG, which ranked 20th last year.

Looking for a consulting firm to watch in the future? Start with Publicis Sapient, which climbed 25 spots to 18th – all while improving its overall score by nearly .80 of a point in just one year. Employing nearly 20,000 people, Publicis Sapient is a top digital strategy firm that ranked among the most innovative firms on the Vault Consulting 50 list. The firm focuses on the long-term with each digital transformation project. As one consultant notes, Publicis Sapient looks beyond a tool or implementation to “drive specific business outcomes and evolve products, services, and experiences over time so that the business can be ever relevant.” Even more, the firm earns plaudits for its leaders’ transparency, with one consultant explaining that “it is refreshing to be ‘brought into the room’.”

Another consultant, however, offers a different take on Publicis Sapient’s appeal. “It’s tough to find a firm with more high-end digital transformation/strategy work where you’ll be treated and paid better.”

A LOOK INTO THE FUTURE

The Brattle Group and Kenway Consulting each gained 13 spots in this year’s Vault Consulting 50. Blue Matter Consulting also continued its bipolar streak, bouncing from 19th to 45th to now 33rd over the past three years. While the Poirier Group rose 9 spots, it actually produced the second-biggest gain in overall score, improving by .620 of a point since 2022. In contrast, Charles River Associates each fell 8 spots, half of the -16 spot drop suffered by the Ignyte Group.

This year’s splashiest debut? That’d be PwC, which crashed the ranking at 12th (though it made the Top 10 for three consecutive years before going unranked due to participation last year). Altman Solon, a tech and media boutique, also joined the fun at 29th. That said, several fixtures tumbled out of the Vault Consulting 50 this year, including the Triangle Insights Group, Mercer, and Trinity Partners.

ghSMART and Publicis Sapient may be firms to watch, but there are several trends impacting consulting. Notably, there is a growing hunger for digital support and integration services, along with the never-ending clash between lost cost and down-and-dirty one-off engagements versus high value, long-term partnerships. Kaitlin McManus, the editor at Vault.com, has also observed firms becoming more public in their thought leadership.

“We’re seeing is consulting firms of all sizes and types have been putting out high-quality thought leadership pieces, trends reports, and research. This thought leadership can be applied to businesses of all sizes as well as to readers’ personal lives. For example, we’ve seen great pieces on everything from the psychology of effective leaders to how businesses can reduce the amount of time people spend waiting in line. And with the many outlets available to share findings and experiences—LinkedIn, Medium, blogs, podcasts, etc.—ideas can be appreciated and implemented faster than ever before.”

For consultants themselves, pay is better than ever. As McManus empahsizes, the real advantage to pursuing consulting is the range of careers that practitioners can pursue. “Consultants are often asked to work on challenges that companies can’t figure out on their own, which means consultants get the chance to work on many highly interesting, challenging, timely issues. The intellectual stimulation that consultants can get from their work is incredible. Consultants also can direct their career paths to specialize in problems of a certain type or industry (pricing or health care, for example), or can strive towards a more generalist model and approach issues of all kinds. Consulting is an industry that lets people direct their own career paths in ways that are simply not available in many other industries.”

FIRM PRESTIGE RANKING

The MBB may as well be called the RTC: Respected, Trusted, and Coveted. They possess the “It” factor – long histories, legendary achievements, and unrivaled influence that give them a prestige that opens doors (and pocketbooks). They attract the best talent across all fields – and their alumni is found at the top levels of business, government, and academia. At an MBB, consultants work alongside high-level executives on high-profile projects. For clients, the MBB represent know-how and results – the ticket to opening new markets and resolving old questions. For consultants, an MBB gig makes a resume stand out; it is a rubber stamp that candidates possess problem-solving, presentation, and project management skills on their exit ramp to the c-suite.

The MBB brings gravity to any project and credibility to any professional. In other words, it adds a level of prestige that’s as ineffable as it is consequential.

Not surprisingly, MBB firms earned the highest marks for Prestige in the Vault Consulting 50. In this dimension, consultants rated competing firms – excluding their own – on a 10-point scale. Like previous years, McKinsey & Company outscored their peers. In 2023, McKinsey averaged a 9.058, edging out both the Boston Consulting Group (8.948) and Bain & Company (8.903). Despite this, the numbers indicate a narrowing of the gap between the three firms. McKinsey’s score reflects a .042 of a point decline, while BCG and Bain improved by .120 and .148 of a point respectively. In fact, these scores represent all-time highs for both BCG and Bain (which had averaged 8.623 and 8.528 respectively five years ago against McKinsey’s 8.954).

EY PARTHENON AND THE ANALYSIS GROUP ON THE RISE

Still, the MBB maintains a nearly two-point advantage over competing firms in Prestige. Deloitte ranks 4th with a 7.173 score – a .288 of a point improvement since 2018. Compare that to EY Parthenon, whose 5th place 7.013 average is nearly a full two-point improvement over where the firm scored in 2018. EY Parthenon wasn’t alone in making major moves. In the past year alone, L. E. K. Consulting’s score rose by .277 of a point, an improvement outpaced by only The Analysis Group at .350.

Finishing 9th overall in the Vault Consulting 50, The Analysis Group focuses heavily on economic analysis and litigation consulting – even ranking as the 4th-best firm in the former according to rival consultants. A 40-year-old firm headquartered in Boston, The Analysis Group boasts 14 offices. Even more, the firm’s emphasis on economics has made its practice “recession-proof” in the words of one consultant. However, the firm’s increasing Prestige is due to something else entirely: performance.

“We have strong relationships with our clients,” observes one anonymous survey taker. “We take seriously the expectation to deliver high-quality work and expertise that helps our clients solve hard problems and make better strategic decisions. We bring a cross-functional approach to the work and high-caliber expertise to our projects that our clients value.”

It doesn’t hurt that there is never any downturn in the types of business that The Analysis Group handles, either. “Economic consulting thrives in all business environments as firms always have lawsuits that they need support with. AG is viewed (rightly, in my opinion) as a leader in the economic consulting field, so our services are always sought after by clients for reputable cases,” explains another consultant.

BOUTIQUE FIRM RANKING

You could describe ghSMART as the Bain & Company of the boutique firms. After all, both have remained #1 for three consecutive years in their respective areas. Beyond that, ghSMART also ranks as the top boutique in the Vault Consulting 50, placing 6th overall.

That’s because ghSMART can compete with any firm when it comes to culture and perks. This year, ghSMART ranked 1st in 8 Quality of Work and Life dimensions: Compensation, Hours In The Office, Interaction With Clients, Level of Challenge, Overall Business Outlook, Satisfaction, Selectivity, and Work-Life Balance. And it placed 2nd in Informal Training Internal Mobility, and Relationships with Supervisors too. When it comes to going head-to-head with the MBB in the 19 Quality of Work and Life dimensions, ghSMART bests McKinsey and BCG in 13 categories – and Bain & Company across 8 measures.

TOP TALENT DRAWN TO ghSMART

A leadership advisory firm with deep roots in private equity, ghSMART success stems from “freedom and flexibility” in the words of one consultant surveyed for the Vault Consulting 50. Basically, consultants have full control over who they work with, when they work, and how much they do – a benefit of being 100% employee-owned. In fact, pay is tied to workload, providing an incentive to work hard and maximize compensation. One Vault survey respondent describes ghSMART as a “culture of free choice” – and you might be hard-pressed to find firm peers who’d disagree.

“Consultants have a significant level of autonomy in terms of hours worked and one can easily optimize for personal commitments at any time during the week,” writes another consultant. “If you want to earn more in a given period, you can put in the hours and later on dial it back. It is very easy to plan for time off given that flexibility. Travel is very minimal and if you really don't want to travel you can choose projects that are either local or don't require travel.”

A different consultant sums up the ghSMART experience this way: “I love being able to spend time with my kids whenever I want to—and never have to explain that decision to anyone else.”

ghSMART can operate this way because it is small – roughly 50 consultants. Even more, it is packed with talented industry veterans who know how to get work done. “It sounds like the same thing everyone says, but we really do have the best people in the industry, selecting the best MBAs from McKinsey, Bain and BCG as well as deeply experienced business-focused psychologists. Our people are not only super smart, but also humble, curious, giving and driven to support our clients' agendas.”

A DIFFERENT FORMULA TO EVALUATE BOUTIQUES

The Vault Consulting 50 defines boutique firms as ones “that are narrower in focus and smaller in size than the larger, generalist firms that can offer advice across a wide range of practice areas and industries.” They also employ less than 750 consultants. According to Vault, boutique firms often offer less travel and better work-life balance, while enabling consultants to practice in areas that interest them. As a result, the Boutique Ranking applies a far different methodology to rating boutique firms.

That begins with removing Prestige, which accounts for 30% of the Vault Consulting 50 weight. Instead, Firm Culture accounts for a 25% weight, followed by Satisfaction and Work-Life Balance at 20% each. Together, these three dimensions represent a 65% weight in the boutique ranking, up from the 40% they make up in the Vault Consulting 50 ranking. At the same time, Level of Challenge and Compensation retain their 10% weight, while Promotion Policies remain at 5%. Business Outlook also gains additional importance in the Boutique Ranking, with its weight rising from 5% to 10%.

Looking for this year’s big winner in the Vault Boutique Ranking? Consider Aminad Consulting, which specializes in small business and defense consulting. Unranked in recent years, the DC-based firm vaulted into the #2 spot, courtesy of adopting the ghSMART model: flexibility and accountability.

“We get to work very flexible hours on top of having the ability to work from home so it’s very easy to get tasks accomplished and have a balanced home life,” writes one anonymous survey respondent. “It’s easy to take time off with an unlimited PTO policy that we get to use whenever needed and I have never had an issue scheduling time.”

WHY THE BOUTIQUE RANKING CHANGES SO MUCH

Kenway Consulting, which ranked 13th last year, jumped to the 3rd spot. Back Bay Life Science Advisors and Eagle Hill Consulting each improved a few spots to rank 4th and 5th respectively. That said, several firms lost ground. The Bridgespan Goup, last year’s runner-up in the Boutique Ranking, fell from 2nd to 7th. That was a far better fate than five firms that fell out of the Top 10 completely: Potomac Point Group, DeciBio Consulting, Putnam Associates, Triangle Insights Group, and Kx Advisors.

Historically, the Boutique ranking has been volatile. After all, Clearview Health Partners ranked 1st just three years ago. This year, it now sits at 39th. By the same token, the Insight Sourcing Group, which seesawed from 1st to 3rd from 2018-2020, now ranks 27th. Kaitlin McManus, the editor at Vault.com, cites the smaller size of boutique firm as one reason for the ranking’s volatility. She notes such firms allow for “faster changes to business models, offerings, and specialties. She tells P&Q of two additional factors at play.

“There are often a fair number of mergers and acquisitions among boutique firms, either with peer boutiques or larger firms; and newcomers (some with highly specialized expertise) are entering the field all the time.”

HISTORICAL COMPARISON: BAIN, MCKINSEY, AND BCG

Bain & Company was the clear winner when measured against the Boston Consulting Group and McKinsey in the Quality of Work and Life Measures. This year, Bain scored above its MBB peers in 11 of 20 categories, including the all-important Firm Culture, Satisfaction, Work-Life Balance, and Level of Challenge dimensions, which make up 50% of the Vault Consulting 50’s weight. This represents major gains for Bain, which racked up six top finishes last year when compared to its peers. This year, Bain ousted McKinsey from the top spot among the MBB in five dimensions. In addition, Bain and BCG tied in Diversity.

Talk about a banner year!

BCG didn’t fare too bad either. It held onto the top scores among the MBB in Benefits, Compensation, Firm Leadership, Business Outlook, and Health and Wellness. Plus, it beat out McKinsey to be this year’s Most Innovative among the MBB. And McKinsey? It only ranked ahead of Bain and BCG in one category: International Opportunities – an area of decreased importance courtesy of COVID.

MCKINSEY SLIDES ACROSS THE BOARD

And the news gets even worse for McKinsey when you look across the Quality of Work and Life scores over the past five years. In 2023, McKinsey averaged lower scores in every dimension measured in the Vault Consulting 50. Call it a crisis in confidence – if not an existential threat. True, the biggest decline involved Level of Challenge, which fell by .517 of a point. However, Compensation also tumbled by .476 of a point. Firm Leadership and Business Outlook scores plummeted by .464 and .425 of a point respectively. Not to mention, McKinsey lost ground in Firm Culture (-.386) and Satisfaction (-.338).

Despite this news, McKinsey reviewers are relatively upbeat on Vault. One consultant pointed to “Long hours, high stress environment on a lot of projects.” However, the same consultant pivoted back to how McKinsey had made it easier to take time off between projects. Another listed off some of the benefits that make McKinsey the firm to beat.

“McKinsey is a global partnership--we can work anywhere, meet international friends, and solve global problems like no-one else. Collaboration is expected and incentivized and I've met some of my closest friends and confidantes here.”

Another survey respondent conceded that McKinsey is facing some daunting obstacles – but also believes the firm will come out stronger than ever. “Post-COVID, I think the economy and employee morale in the wake of industry news are definitely challenges we will need to face. However, I believe that given the client work we're still doing, the focus we put on people, and the perks, we'll be well positioned to move ahead.”

TWO STEPS FORWARD, ONE STEP BACK

In contrast, Bain & Company has only lost ground in five dimensions since 2019, with the biggest losses being Business Outlook (-.170) and Firm Leadership (-.129). Of course, BCG lost -.171 of a point in Business Outlook over the same period, which could reflect consultant sentiment over the industry instead of the firm. On the plus side, Bain has seen its Hours score – a reflection of the number of hours worked – improve by .459 of a point. That likely corresponds with the .208 of a point rise in Satisfaction at Bain.

BCG’s results have been mixed bag recent years. Technically, the firm has seen scores rise in eight dimensions over the past two years. The highlight: Compensation has jumped by .417 of a point since 2019, with the added bonus of Internal Mobility rising by .312. However, that was matched by declines in Level of Challenge (-.443) and Formal Training (-.290).

“This is a client service business, which comes with natural challenges in managing hours and staff sustainability,” admits one BCG consultant surveyed. “Demanding clients/projects can lead to heavier hours, but the firm has put many practices in place - including our weekly Predictability, Teaming and Open Communication (PTO) conversations on each case - to make the job more manageable.”

QUALITY OF EMPLOYMENT AND LIFE RANKINGS

Where is the best place to work? Based on the Vault Consulting 50 survey, there are three firms that stand above the rest: ghSmart, Boston Consulting Group, and Bain & Company.

Let’s start with ghSMART, which produced eight 1st place finishes: Compensation, Hours Worked, Interactions with Clients, Level of Challenge, Business Outlook, Satisfaction, Selectivity, and Work-Life Balance. A boutique firm packed with consulting veterans, ghSMART operates off a model where consultants can choose their hours, location, workload, and even clients – with pay based more on production than seniority.

“I feel 100% in control of my schedule, my location, and my workload—and this isn't because I've uniquely ‘earned’ that level of control or found the right pocket of players in the firm that honors it. There is simply no match to this experience that I've seen across my 20 years in consulting and industry roles.”

BAIN PERFORMS WELL...EVERYWHERE

It isn’t just the top finishes that matter to ghSMART. The firm also scores high in the most coveted categories. That includes Satisfaction, which accounts for a 15% weight in the ranking. Compensation, Level of Challenge, Work-Life Balance, and Business Outlook combine for 35%. In other words, ghSmart holds the top spot in measures that make up 50% of the Vault Consulting 50’s weight. It also ranked among the five-best in an additional six categories, including 3rd for both Firm Culture (15%) and Promotion Policies (5%). That covers all the dimensions weighed in the ranking, excluding Prestige (30%) – where it ghSMART didn’t even crack the Top 50 among peer consultants.

While ghSMART’s ranking will be artificially held down by Prestige, the marketplace is well aware of its capabilities. One survey respondent pointed to record years in 2020 and 2021 pandemic – adding ghSMART was on pace for another one in 2022. “There continues to be more demand for our business than we can serve,” adds another anonymous consultant. “We have a premium service that clients are willing to pay for. While we're in a niche segment of the consulting market, we've been innovative in expanding the breadth of our offerings to further amplify the impact we make on our clients.”

The Boston Consulting Group also performed well in the 2023 Vault Consulting 50. It racked up four 1st place finishes – Benefits, Firm Leadership, Health and Wellness, and Promotion Policies – though only one is included in the weighted methodology. That said, BCG scored top five scores in five dimensions covered in the ranking: Compensation (2nd), Business Outlook (3rd), Satisfaction (4th), Firm Culture (5th), and Level of Challenge (5th). Bain & Company stacked up in a similar way to BCG. It ranked 1st in three categories: Informal Training, Internal Mobility, and Relationships with Supervisors – none of which were factored into the methodology. In a testament to its across-the-board excellence, Bain ranked 2nd in a whopping 8 Quality of Work and Life dimensions – and finished among the Top 4 in every category except Innovation (8th).

KEYSTONE CULTURE

For the remainder of dimensions, the top performers include Health Advances (Formal Training), Innovation (DeciBio Consulting), McKinsey (International Opportunities), and the Keystone Group (Firm Culture). Notably, the Keystone Group posted a near perfect 9.909 score in Culture. Specializing in corporate turnarounds and growth, the Keystone Group isn’t afraid to toss new consultants into the deep early in their careers. Here, they are given important responsibilities and expected to be a “major contributor” from the get-go explains one Keystone consultant. At the same time, adds another, the firm devotes intensive training, mentoring, and ongoing support to ensure long-term success.

And when you are part of the Keystone Group, you’re among family, explains another consultant. “There is minimal competition amongst coworkers because of transparency in staffing and firm performance. With both formal and informal mentorship opportunities, you truly feel that your co-workers are rooting for you to grow into the best version of yourself, personally and professionally. We genuinely enjoy spending time together inside and outside of work, whether that be volunteering together, taking trips, playing volleyball on the weekends, meeting up for dinner at local restaurants, etc. Keystone is a special place because of its people.”

Another difference? The Keystone Group tends to focus on executing over envisioning. “70% of our work is spent ‘implementing’ our recommendations. Developing good recommendations based on strong analysis and presenting them in a compelling way (good PowerPoint slides) is critical, however insufficient. The true value of any client engagement, no matter how big or small, is our ability to ensure our recommendations get implemented and that the client is able to see the impact of working with Keystone through demonstrated improvements in their business, ultimately leading to improved EBITDA performance.”

Benefits

1) Boston Consulting Group

2) Bain & Company

3) McKinsey & Company

4) Dayblink Consulting

5) Analysis Group

Compensation

1) ghSMART

2) Boston Consulting Group

3) Bain & Company

4) Kenway Consulting

5) McKinsey & Company

Firm Culture

1) The Keystone Group

2) Bain & Company

3) ghSMART

4) Back Bay Life Sciences Advisors

5) Boston Consulting Group

Firm Leadership

1) Boston Consulting Group

2) DecBio Consulting

3) Bain & Company

4) TriVista

5) ghSMART

Formal Training

1) Health Advances

2) Bain & Company

3) Insigniam

4) McKinsey & Company

5) Boston Consulting Group

Health & Wellness

1) Boston Consulting Group

2) Bain & Company

3) DayBlink Consulting

4) McKinsey & Company

5) EY-Parthenon

Hours in the Office

1) ghSMART

2) Eagle Hill Consulting

3) Insigniam

4) Bain & Company

5) Ignyte Group

Informal Training

1) Bain & Company

2) ghSMART

3) The Keystone Group

4) Boston Consulting Group

5) McKinsey & Company

Innovation

1) DeciBio Consulting

2) Boston Consulting Group

3) McKinsey & Company

4) Publicis Sapient

5) Putnam

Interaction with Clients

1) ghSMART

2) Applied Value

3) Bain & Company

4) McKinsey & Company

5) The Keystone Group

Internal Mobility

1) Bain & Company

2) ghSMART

3) McKinsey & Company

4) Applied Value

5) Boston Consulting Group

International Opportunities

1) McKinsey & Company

2) Boston Consulting Group

3) Bain & Company

4) Arthur D. Little

5) Simon-Kucher & Partners

Level of Challenge

1) ghSMART

2) Bain & Company

3) The Keystone Group

4) McKinsey & Company

5) Boston Consulting Group

Overall Business Outlook

1) ghSMART

2) The Bridgespan Group

3) Boston Consulting Group

4) Bain & Company

5) Analysis Group

Promotion Policies

1) Boston Consulting Group

2) Bain & Company

3) ghSMART

4) DayBlink Consulting

5) McKinsey & Company

Relationships with Supervisors

1) Bain & Company

2) ghSMART

3) DayBlink Consulting

4) Boston Consulting Group

5) Eagle Hill Consulting

Satisfaction

1) ghSMART

2) Bain & Company

3) Back Bay Life Science Advisors

4) Boston Consulting Group

5) Kenway Consulting

Selectivity

1) ghSMART

2) Bain & Company

3) Boston Consulting Group

4) McKinsey & Company

5) Bridgespan Group

Work/Life Balance

1) ghSMART

2) Eagle Hill Consulting

3) Back Bay Life Science Advisors

4) Ban & Company

5) Kenway Consulting

DIVERSITY RANKINGS

While consultants have traditionally scored their firms on overall Diversity, Vault added several new dimensions for 2023. This included rating their firms’ diversity in terms of minorities, women, peers with disabilities, veterans, and the LGBTQ+ community. Using a 1-10 scale, survey respondents focused on areas of “hiring, promoting, and mentoring.”

In these six dimensions, you’ll find six different firms leading the way. For individuals with disabilities, BPM Advisory earned the highest mark at 9.056. For military veterans, ScottMadden Management Consultants produced a 9.529, edging Bain and McKinsey by just .13 of a point. For the LGBTQ+ community, Bain & Company led the pack with a 9.595 score. Among women, Eagle Hill Consulting notched the highest score among all dimensions at 9.912 – and it barely edged out ghSMART at 9.909. When it comes to the best consulting firm for minorities, the Bridgespan Group was the leader in the field at 9.411. Overall, ghSMART posted the highest score for overall diversity at 9.327.

Among the MBB, the Boston Consulting Group ranked among the Top 5 in 5 of 6 diversity dimensions, topping out at #2 among the disabled. Survey respondents noted that the firm publishes an annual DE&I report to “promote accountability and transparency,” even tracking D&I in staffing to ensure teams remain diverse. Bain made Top 5 in 4 categories, while McKinsey could be found among the five-best in half of the dimensions.

Bain & Company also ranked 1st or 2nd in three dimensions, the best performance among any consulting firm. One Bain consultant noted that the firm had “pioneered” a number of diversity recruiting programs. Internally, diversity has long been a staple of the Bain culture adds another survey respondent.

“The firm has always had a robust set of affinity group programs (including adding disabilities) and they have been even bolder around a DE&I agenda including inclusion training and awareness and also recognition of Juneteenth and also commitments and investments in our communities.”

Like BCG, ghSMART ranked among the Top 5 in 5 dimensions. One reason: the personnel reflect the diversity of their communities and their clients according to one survey respondent “Over 50% of our consultants are women, including 53% of our partners. Over 35% of our team are diverse in some way (racial, ethnic, LGBTQ+, veterans, etc.) All of our committees have strong representation from all groups to ensure our leadership teams are diverse. Along with this, our highly transparent scorecards (job expectations) and compensation system apply equally to everyone, ensuring everybody has equal access to work and gets rewarded the same way. Our surveys with external benchmark providers tell us we are in the 95th percentile with respect to our DE&I practices.”

Diversity: Disabilities

1) BPM Advisory

2) Boston Consulting Group

3) Bain & Company

4) McKinsey & Company

5) ghSMART

Diversity: LGBTQ+

1) Bain & Company

2) ghSMART

3) Boston Consulting Group

4) The Bridgespan Group

5) Lifescience Dynamics

Diversity: Military Veterans

1) ScottMadden Management Consultants

2) Bain & Company

2) McKinsey & Company

4) Boston Consulting Group

5) ghSMART

Diversity: Race and Ethnicity

1) The Bridgespan Group

2) Lifescience Dynamics

3) BPM Advisory

4) The Poirier Group

5) Boston Consulting Group

Diversity: Women

1) Eagle Hill Consulting

2) ghSMART

3) The Bridgespan Group

4) Kx Advisors

5) Insigniam

Overall Diversity

1) ghSMART

2) Bain & Company

3) Boston Consulting Group

4) McKinsey & Company

5) BPM Advisory

PRACTICE AREA RANKINGS

What a difference a year makes!

Last year, McKinsey & Company ranked as the top consulting firm in eight practice areas. It wasn’t even close! Accenture and Deloitte both topped the list in three areas, while BCG bested McKinsey in Environmental Sustainability and Strategy Consulting.

That’s right: it took three firms to even tie McKinsey.

MCKINSEY OPTS OUT

This year? McKinsey led the way in just one practice area: Management Consulting. And that was the only area where it was even ranked!

What caused McKinsey’s score to fall off the proverbial cliff? Well, let’s just say it was self-induced. This year, McKinsey asked to only be considered in one practice area: Management Consulting. Beyond that, it ceded the field to its competitors. Hence, you could say there might be asterisks next to the top performers in many of this year’s fields.

That’s might.

BCG HOLDS ITS OWN

On paper, the main beneficiary of McKinsey’s absence is the Boston Consulting Group. The firm claimed the top spot in nine practice areas: Economics, Energy, Environmental Sustainability, Finance, Health Sciences, Operations, Pricing, Sales, and Marketing, Retail, and Technology, Media, and Telecommunications. Yes, BCG replaced McKinsey in six areas, plus snatching Financial Consulting from Deloitte. Here’s what’s interesting: BCG actually scored higher this year than McKinsey did last year in 12 of 17 categories. Among the remaining five, Health Sciences is the only area where McKinsey had outperformed BCG last year.

Advantage: BCG!

To compile the Practice Area ranking, Firsthand relied on the same 1-10 scale to rate consulting firms. However, consultants could only issue scores in areas where they worked and to peer firms they had encountered. Most important: they couldn’t rate their own firms. While these consultants wouldn’t be privy to the day-to-day operations of competitor projects, the Practice Area ranking acts much like the Vault Consulting 50 Prestige ranking: it reflects the respect that consultants have for their competitors. When many of these consultants take the exit ramp to the c-suite, it may also be an indicator of which firms they hire in the future.

Accenture again ranked as the top firm in the same three categories: Data Analytics, IT Operations, and IT Strategy. Like the 2022 ranking, Lockheed Martin was the firm to beat in Defense Consulting, with the same being said for Deloitte in Human Resources. That said, there was one major change: Deloitte beat out Booz Allen Hamilton in Public Sector consulting.

Another change: Bain & Company edged out BCG in Strategy consulting. Overall, Bain’s scores ranked among the five-best in 14 practice areas – a feat that was also achieved by Deloitte (with Accenture cracking the top 5 in 13 areas).

Data Analytics Consulting

1) Accenture

2) IBM Global Business Services

3) Boston Consulting Group

4) Deloitte Consulting

5) Bain & Company

Defense Consulting

1) Lockheed Martin Corporation

2) Northrop Grumman Corporation

3) Booz Allen & Hamilton

4) Raytheon Professional Services

5) BAE Systems North America



Economic Consulting

1) Boston Consulting Group

2) Bain & Company

3) NERA Economic Consulting

4) Analysis Group

5) Charles River Associates

Energy Consulting

1) Boston Consulting Group

2) Bain & Company

3) Deloitte Consulting

4) Accenture

5) Ernst & Young

Environmental Sustainability Consulting

1) Boston Consulting Group

2) Bain & Company

3) Deloitte Consulting

4) Ernst & Young

5) Accenture

Financial Consulting

1) Boston Consulting Group

2) Ernst & Young

3) Bain & Company

4) Deloitte Consulting

5) KPMG

Health Sciences Consulting

1) Boston Consulting Group

2) ZS

3) L. E. K. Consulting

4) Bain & Company

5) ClearView Healthcare Partners

Human Resources Consulting

1) Deloitte Consulting

2) Korn Ferry

3) Mercer

4) Boston Consulting Group

5) Accenture

IT Operations Consulting

1) Accenture

2) IBM Global Business Services

3) Deloitte Consult

4) KPMG

5) Capgemini

IT Strategy Consulting

1) Accenture

2) IBM Global Business Services

3) Deloitte Consulting

4) Boston Consulting Group

5) Bain & Company

Management Consulting

1) McKinsey & Company

2) Boston Consulting Group

3) Bain & Company

4) Deloitte Consulting

5) Accenture

Operations Consulting

1) Boston Consulting Group

2) Bain & Company

3) Accenture

4) Deloitte Consulting

5) Ernst & Young

Pricing, Sales & Marketing Consulting

1) Boston Consulting Group

2) Bain & Company

3) Deloitte Consulting

4) Simon-Kucher & Partners

5) Accenture

Public Sector Consulting

1) Booz Allen Hamilton

2) Deloitte Consulting

3) Accenture

4) Boston Consulting Group

5) Bain & Company

Retail Consulting

1) Boston Consulting Group

2) Bain & Company

3) Deloitte Consulting

4) Accenture

5) Ernst & Young

Strategy Consulting

1) Bain & Company

2) Boston Consulting Group

3) Deloitte Consulting

4) Accenture

5) EY-Parthenon

Technology, Media & Telecommunications Consulting

1) Boston Consulting Group

2) Bain & Company

3) Accenture

4) Deloitte Consulting

5) Ernst & Young

HISTORICAL VAULT CONSULTING 50 SCORES

Since 2018, several consulting firms have made major moves in the Vault Consulting 50. The biggest involved the Cambridge Group, which technically slipped from 12th to 15th in the 2023 ranking. Looking back to 2018, the Cambridge Group posted a 6.924 average. Fast forward to now and the score had risen to 7.661 – a .727 of a point improvement. And that comes after dropping out of the Prestige Top 50 this year.

A boutique strategy firm that’s highly competitive in the pricing and retail sectors, the Cambridge Group prides itself on balancing high pay and work-life balance. In the Vault survey, one consultant loves how they earn MBB pay with “25% less hours.” Another consultant points to the repeat business they receive from “marquee clients.”

“Some of the individuals at long-term clients are now in new roles and have taken us with them. We've recently increased our investment in new Intellectual Capital innovation so that we're continuing to bring new insights and offerings to our current clients while also attracting new ones.”

Arthur D. Little nearly matched the Cambridge Group’s progress over the same period, with its average climbing by .727 of a point. EY-Parthenon (+.687), Alvarez & Marsal (+.615), and Cornerstone Research (+.596) also showed marked improvement since 2018. In contrast, Deloitte has seen its average decline by .587 of a point.

