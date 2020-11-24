TOP 6 Beauty Trends of 2020 -- Revel in the most celebrated trends and product innovations unveiled in CosmoTrends

·8 min read

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this time of great upheaval, it is critical to keep thinking forward. Cosmoprof Asia is pleased to present the latest CosmoTrends report curated by renowned global beauty trend forecasting agency BEAUTYSTREAMS. Products that made it to this online report are selected from exhibitors of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week 2020 due to their unique innovations and features that are able to meet people's skincare and beauty needs.

During the pandemic when travel is limited, the CosmoTrends report provides a vital perspective on the beauty market and is truly a must-have for all in the industry. For the full CosmoTrends report featuring 21 shortlisted products, please visit: https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Events/CosmoTrends

This year, six major trends take centre stage. They are: SELF-CARE TECH, LOCAL TREASURES, HYPER-HYGIENIC, SEAL OF SCIENCE, NATURE'S POTIONS and MASK FRIENDLY BEAUTY.

The CosmoTrends report provides a vital perspective on the beauty market and is truly a must-have for all in the industry.
The CosmoTrends report provides a vital perspective on the beauty market and is truly a must-have for all in the industry.

SELF-CARE TECH

This section is all about devices that contribute to the rise of DIY beauty. With more time spent at home, consumers are indulging in, and mastering, beauty treatments enhanced by the latest augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, including devices complemented by virtual consultations and personalised data.

The A.I Vibration Therapy by Waveon (South Korea) features AI-enabled vibration massage with multi-functions, including vibration, galvanic, cooling, heating, and LED therapy, to deliver moisture and nutrients deep into the skin. Users can carry out their entire skin care routine with it, from cleansing to prepping the skin, reducing pore size and preventing moisture loss.

Meanwhile, the AR Beauty Mirror Solution by Frontis (South Korea) allows consumers to consult for skin problems and obtain recommendations on skincare products via skin analysis, AR and AI chatbot; while the Laser Hair Growth Comb by Zhongshan Cenci Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (Mainland China) uses high frequency vibration to massage the scalp and infrared light to promote hair growth.

LOCAL TREASURES

LOCAL TREASURES features ingredients and products unique to particular regions and bearing certifications attesting to their authenticity, in support of local economies and celebrating uniqueness globally.

Developed by an award-winning scientist, the Waphyto Regena Toner by St. Louis International, Inc. (Japan) is a rich moisturising lotion made from five natural ingredients, namely mulberry, Japanese calendula, gotu kola, mugwort and horsetail, grown in the Mikawa region in Central Japan. Meanwhile, the Luxom collection by OMECS Cosmetic & Surgery (Italy) effectively revitalises and purifies the skin, thanks to its hero ingredient, the Sicilian saffron flower.

Say hello to silky smooth hair with KH Bio Gentle Shampoo by SOCO (Italy) which contains pomegranate centrifugate rich in vitamins, polyphenols and antioxidants.

Physio Natura Perse – Breast Emulgel by PDT Cosmetici (Italy) is designed to improve breast tone and volume with a formula that contains hexapeptide-38, cyclodextrins, and African Kigella extract which protects capillaries, improves microcirculation and prevents skin sagging.

HYPER-HYGIENIC

This year, brands are taking hygiene to the next level of sophistication through innovative products that do more than simply banishing germs. They include self-cleaning packaging and multitasking products such as gels, mists, lotions and nail polish that nourish the skin while guarding against germs.

The UVC Disinfection Case by Belle Cosmic Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong SAR) is a portable, UV disinfecting case that kills 99 percent of bacteria, viruses, and mold on items that are placed inside it. The case provides an ideal way to sterilize objects while travelling as no chemicals, liquid or heat are needed.

On the other hand, the Sanitizing Hand Cream by Farmaceutici Dott. Ciccarelli (Italy) prevents skin dryness, redness and chapping due to frequent use of alcohol-based products by nourishing and protecting the skin barrier. The product contains tea tree oil which is known for its antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties.

The Wellfare Hand Serum Moisturizing & Sanitizing by Universal Beauty Products (Italy) is a hand serum that nourishes the skin while delivering purifying and sanitizing benefits. Thanks to Active Oxygen in its formula, the serum is as potent as a hand gel that delivers 70 percent alcohol.

SEAL OF SCIENCE

New discoveries and advancement in science has made possible the creation of novel skincare and cosmetic products with enhanced absorption, efficacy and safety, as well as multiple functions.

For example, the Lyophilized Double Effect Eye Mask by Changzhou Weibo Hi-Tech Biotechnology Co., Ltd (Mainland China) is created using the isol® cream freeze-drying technology which promotes transdermal absorption and potency of ingredients.

Meanwhile, the W.Skin Laboratory A.M. (Anti-Melasma) Cream by J&J Company (South Korea) is a clinically tested multi-cream that addresses freckles, wrinkles, pigment, skin tone, and dark circles. The product has undergone 10 different clinical testing and contains EWG green level ingredients.

Face-lifting device Homethera by Attibe Beauty Co., Ltd (South Korea) features high-intensity focused ultrasound technology that promotes skin regeneration through stimulating collagen and elastin production, enabling professional face treatments to be experienced at home.

Powerhouse ingredients from nature are satisfying the demand for efficacious, environmentally friendly, plant-based formulas that protect health and boost immunity.
Powerhouse ingredients from nature are satisfying the demand for efficacious, environmentally friendly, plant-based formulas that protect health and boost immunity.

NATURE'S POTIONS

Powerhouse ingredients from nature are satisfying the demand for efficacious, environmentally friendly, plant-based formulas that protect health and boost immunity.

For instance, GREEN For Skin by FLOSLEK Cosmetic Laboratory (Poland) is a line of eco-friendly cosmetics with replaceable refills that are 100 percent recyclable. This vegan skincare line contains a variety of vegetables including parsley extract, cucumber extract, celery seed extract and pea extract to provide deep hydration to the skin and render it naturally beautiful.

The ION Intensive Reducer Set by 01Skin Digital (Spain) features iontophoresis technology patches that are patented worldwide, and a nutricosmetic shot containing natural ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, Centella Asiatica, green coffee and horsetail. The iontophoresis technology enables the ingredients to penetrate into the deepest layers of the skin where fat is localized. Clinical studies demonstrate that cellulite can be reduced by 80 percent over the course of two months.

Skincare gems under this section are the Superfood For Skin Pink Vera Soothing Cream by Farmskin Inc. (South Korea), which moisturises, and soothes irritated skin; Truly Nourishing Ginseng With Honey by Back At One (South Korea), which helps to restore skin radiance and clarity; Anti-Age Elixir Restorative Night Serum Bakuchiol & Avocado by OnlyBio.life (Poland), which accelerates skin repair and increases skin firmness; and The Youth Lift Express Mask by Pollen Botanicals (Australia), which lifts the skin and smoothes out fine lines in only 10 minutes thanks to its content of hyaluronic acid, bentonite clay and organic herbal extracts.

The use of face masks has dramatically impacted beauty routines. Transfer-resistant colour cosmetics and specially formulated skin care products that address mask irritation are being developed.
The use of face masks has dramatically impacted beauty routines. Transfer-resistant colour cosmetics and specially formulated skin care products that address mask irritation are being developed.

MASK FRIENDLY BEAUTY

The use of face masks has dramatically impacted beauty routines. Transfer-resistant colour cosmetics and specially formulated skin care products that address mask irritation are being developed.

The Art Complexion No Transfer Wet Compact Foundation by B.Kolormakeup & Skincare S.p.a SB – Benefit Corporation (Italy), is a new-generation hybrid powder made with a clean, vegan formulation that achieves zero transfer when used wet, while providing optimal adhesion, lightness and long-lastingness. Its hybrid technology delivers a bouncy consistency and velvety touch to the skin.

Enriched with hyaluronic acid microspheres, Art Cosmetics (Italy)'s Lady Vain No-Transfer LS is a long-lasting and no-transfer blurring matte lipstick that creates a soft focus and a faded make-up effect. An external lab test showed that the product does not fade or release its colours on masks.

NOTES TO EDITORS:
Download the high-resolution images at the following link: https://bit.ly/3nwWWus

ABOUT THE ORGANISERS:

Cosmoprof Asia is organised by Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, a joint-venture company between BolognaFiere Group and Informa Markets Asia Ltd.

ABOUT BOLOGNAFIERE GROUP (www.bolognafiere.it)

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong, China (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia). Recently the fifth exhibition of the network has been announced: Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, in Thailand, will focus on the cosmetic industry in South-East Asia. In 2020, South China Beauty Expo, a new show in Shenzhen, China was held in July. The Cosmoprof platform will reinforce its influence in Europe, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty, in South America, thanks to the collaboration with Beauty Fair -Feira Internacional De Beleza Profissional, and in Asia.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets Beauty has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2021 serving the East Coast and USA, South America and Caribbean Islands regions.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-6-beauty-trends-of-2020----revel-in-the-most-celebrated-trends-and-product-innovations-unveiled-in-cosmotrends-301179559.html

SOURCE Cosmoprof Asia

Latest Stories

  • NYC sheriffs broke up a sex party with 80 people, a room full of mattresses, and boxes of condoms

    The dozens of attendees were all mask-less at Caligula, an illegal sex club, violating New York state COVID-19 regulations.

  • Rush Limbaugh: Trump’s Legal Team ‘Promised Blockbuster Stuff and Then Nothing Happened’

    Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday criticized President Trump’s legal team over their chaotic press conference last week that failed to provide any evidence to back up their claims that the 2020 election was rigged.“You call a gigantic press conference like that — one that lasts an hour — and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells,” Limbaugh said during his show on Monday. “There better be something at that press conference other than what we got…I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference. They promised blockbuster stuff and then nothing happened, and that’s just, it’s not good.”He added, “If you’re gonna do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters, then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.”He also questioned the role of lawyer Sidney Powell, who was present at the press conference but has since cut ties with Trump’s legal team.Though Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said Powell is “not a member of the Trump legal team” or a personal lawyer to the president, Limbaugh argued it’s a “tough thing to deny she was ever part of it because they introduced her as part of it."“She was at that press conference last week,” he said.During the press conference on Thursday, Giuliani claimed to have evidence of a "national conspiracy" to steal the election for President-elect Joe Biden, though he said he could not yet release any evidence as the judges presiding over the campaign's lawsuit might object and because his witnesses might face retribution if their names became public. He said he had “at least ten” witnesses ready to describe instances of voter fraud, he couldn’t reveal them publicly because “they don’t want to be harassed.”

  • Russia caught U.S. warship in its waters, chased it off: defence ministry

    A Russian warship caught the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain operating illegally in Russia's territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, but chased it off, Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday. Moscow said that the Admiral Vinogradov, a Russian destroyer, had verbally warned the U.S. ship and threatened to ram it in order to force it to leave the area. The U.S ship had immediately returned to neutral waters after being warned off, the defence ministry said in a statement.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is 'embarrassed' his GOP is helping Trump make the U.S. look like 'a banana republic'

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is no longer sure Trump will "do the right thing" and acknowledge his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he's certain Biden will be sworn in Jan. 20, 2021, he told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's State of the Union. Hogan, who has been critical of Trump, said he voted for the late President Ronald Reagan this year.Pressuring state legislators in Michigan and other states to "somehow change the outcome with electors was completely outrageous," Hogan said. "We used to go supervise elections around the world, and we were the most respected country with respect to elections. And now we're beginning to look like we're a banana republic. It's time for them to stop the nonsense. It gets more bizarre every single day, and frankly, I'm embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up."> Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he is "embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up" regarding President Trumps' refusal to concede https://t.co/2wEl0kWIoX CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/ht8v9oi0O5> > -- CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 22, 2020John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, was also critical of both Trump and his Republican Party, but he did offer some advice to those Republican officials scared of Trump. "Look, for those who are worried about Trump's reaction, there's strength in numbers," he said. "The more who come out and say, 'He doesn't represent us, he is not following a Republican game plan here,' the safer they will be." > "The Republican Party is not going to be saved by hiding in a spider hole. We need all of our leaders to come out and say, 'the election is over.' We're not talking about an abstract right for Trump to use his legal remedies. We've past that," John Bolton says. CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/pUFsiFj7PC> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. I was wrong about Mitt Romney The Secret Service is reportedly preparing for Trump's 'post-presidency life'

  • More charges filed in deadly attack at Nebraska restaurant

    Authorities filed additional charges Monday against a 23-year-old man in a shooting at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were killed and two others were wounded. The two employees who were hospitalized are Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25.

  • Georgia election official: We've 'crossed a tipping point' where many Republicans' distrust of system will suppress vote

    President Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the November election in Georgia will “absolutely” hurt Republicans in two U.S. Senate runoff races there, an election official in the state said Monday.&nbsp;“We’ve crossed a tipping point where ... there may be some Republicans who don’t trust the outcomes of the system at all, and say, ‘Why bother to vote,’” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, told Yahoo News.

  • Rush Limbaugh Does Full 180, Blasts Sidney Powell After Team Trump Disavowed Her

    Rush Limbaugh fully reversed course on Monday, trashing the Trump legal team’s unhinged press conference detailing baseless election-fraud conspiracies just days after praising attorney Sidney Powell—whom the Trump team has since disavowed—for dropping “bombs all over the place.”Over the weekend, after Powell claimed millions of votes were stolen from President Donald Trump by corrupted software, Powell gave an off-the-rails interview to Newsmax TV in which she expanded her bonkers conspiracy to include Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state being bribed.With Powell having already come under fire from Fox News host Tucker Carlson for failing to provide any evidence for her outrageous allegations, which included claims that late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez was involved in stealing votes, Team Trump finally distanced itself from Powell on Sunday evening, saying she “is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”Trump and his legal team weren’t the only people trying to retroactively memory-hole Powell just days after giving over-the-top praise for the QAnon-boosting lawyer’s baseless conspiracies and incessant promises to “Release the Kraken.”During his Thursday broadcast, immediately following the insane news conference—which also featured Giuliani’s hair-dye streaking down his face as he acted out My Cousin Vinny—Limbaugh couldn’t contain his glee over Powell’s debunked theories about Dominion voting software flipping votes to President-elect Joe Biden.“Sidney Powell just dropped bombs all over the place,” Limbaugh bellowed at the time. “For instance, Trump votes were so overwhelming, the number of people who had voted for Trump that the rigged system, this Dominion system with the Smartmatic software melted down. It couldn’t handle, it couldn’t cheat fast enough, it could not overcome the number of legitimate Trump votes.”Repeatedly praising Powell’s “impeccable reputation” on Thursday afternoon, Limbaugh claimed that Powell had “evidence of fraud” and “detailed evidence of communist money” being used to “rig the elections,” telling his listeners that the presser was a “full hour of constant, overwhelming evidence.”Fast forward to Monday: Limbaugh now sings a different tune.“I mean, it’s a tough thing to deny that she was ever a part of it because they introduced her as part of it. I mean, she was at that press conference last week,” he noted, adding that there is no credibly denying Powell's official involvement on Trump's legal team. (Ellis had said Powell was a member of the legal team’s “elite strike force” on Thursday.)“You call a gigantic press conference like that—one that lasts an hour—and you announce ‘massive bombshells,’ then you better have some bombshells,” he added. “There better be something at that press conference other than what we got.”Noting that Powell “jumped the shark,” Limbaugh again expressed disappointment in the lack of evidence while throwing the president’s legal team under the bus.“I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference,” he concluded. “They promised blockbuster stuff, and then nothing happened, and that’s just, it’s not good.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Residents to Call Police on Neighbors Violating COVID Rules

    Oregon Governor Kate Brown is encouraging residents to call the police on any neighbors who flout state COVID-19 restrictions, which include limiting in-home gatherings to a maximum of six people.“This is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake,” Brown said in an interview Friday. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it's too noisy. This is just like that. It's like a violation of a noise ordinance.”Last week the Democratic governor instituted a new round of restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of coronavirus in the state via executive order, including a two-week “freeze” limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households just ahead of Thanksgiving. Residents are also prohibited from eating out at restaurants and going to the gym, though faith-based gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors are allowed.Violators can face up to 30 days in jail, $1,250 fines or both. The Marion County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday that it believes “we cannot arrest or enforce our way out of the pandemic.”“We believe both are counterproductive to public health goals.”Brown pushed back, calling criticisms of the new restrictions "irresponsible."“This is about saving lives and it's about protecting our fellow Oregonians,” she said. “We have too many sporadic cases in Oregon. We can't trace these cases to a particular source. We have to limit gatherings and social interactions.”On Sunday, new COVID-19 cases reached a record high in the state for the third straight day, with 1,517 new infections recorded, bringing the state total to 65,170.

  • Saudi Arabia calls Houthi missile strike on oil facility a 'cowardly' act

    Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility for a cruise missile attack against an oil facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.The missile hit a fuel tank at a Saudi Arabian Oil Co. facility on Monday morning, and an Energy Ministry official said the strike caused a fire. The facility is near the King Abdulaziz International Airport.In 2015, the Iranian-backed Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. Since then, a Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the rebels, resulting in a humanitarian catastrophe. The Houthis have used cruise missiles against Saudi targets before, The Associated Press reports, with United Nations and Western officials accusing Iran of supplying the weapons, allegations Tehran has denied.A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Col. Turki al-Maliki, called the missile attack "cowardly," adding that it "not only targets the kingdom, but also targets the nerve center of the world's energy supply and the security of the global economy."More stories from theweek.com Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. I was wrong about Mitt Romney The Secret Service is reportedly preparing for Trump's 'post-presidency life'

  • Kurdish and Turkey-backed fighters clash in Syria, 11 killed

    Clashes between Kurdish fighters and Turkey-backed opposition gunmen in northern Syria left at least 11 fighters dead in some of the most intense fighting in weeks between the two sides, an opposition war monitor and a Kurdish spokesman said Tuesday. Exchange of fire and shelling between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkey-backed opposition gunmen who identify as the Syrian National Army have not been uncommon since Turkish troops invaded parts of northern Syria in October of last year. The Monday night clashes near the town of Ein Issa were triggered by an attack by Turkey-backed gunmen on SDF positions, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor.

  • Melania welcomes White House tree after being caught on tape saying ‘who gives a f***’ about Christmas

    Decorating mansion will be her final official act as first lady

  • Donald Trump agrees to begin formal transition to Biden presidency

    Donald Trump has directed his team to cooperate with an incoming President-elect Joe Biden administration after the General Services Administration ascertained the Democrat as the "apparent election winner". The US president, in his closest statement yet to finally conceding he lost, tweeted: "In the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily (Murphy, GSA Administrator) and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same." The move clears the way for the start of an official transition and allows Mr Biden to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over on January 20. An official said Ms Murphy made the determination after the president's efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states, most recently in Michigan, which certified Mr Biden's victory Monday. A Trump appointee, Ms Murphy had faced bipartisan criticism for failing to begin the transition process sooner, preventing Mr Biden's team from working with career agency officials on plans for his administration, including in critical national security and public health areas. "Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official - including those who work at the White House or GSA - with regard to the substance or timing of my decision," Ms Murphy wrote in a letter to Mr Biden. However, Mr Trump still appeared defiant, saying he would "keep up the good fight and I believe we will prevail."

  • Australian PM says misinterpretation of interests behind China tension

    Tension between Australia and China has been driven by incorrect assumptions shaped by rivalry between China and the United States but Australia has its own interest and independent views, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday. Australia's relationship with China soured in 2018 when it became the first country to publicly ban China’s Huawei from its 5G network, and worsened this year when Australia called for an enquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus.

  • Federal prisons to prioritize staff to receive virus vaccine

    The federal prison system will be among the first government agencies to receive the coronavirus vaccine, though initial allotments of the vaccine will be given to staff and not to inmates, even though sickened prisoners vastly outnumber sickened staff, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Officials at the federal Bureau of Prisons have been instructing wardens and other staff members to prepare to receive the vaccine within weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. The internal Bureau of Prisons documents, obtained by the AP, say initial allotments of the vaccine “will be reserved for staff.”

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • NYT reporter Maggie Haberman thinks Trump's tweet is 'the closest to a concession' he'll give

    President Trump has yet to concede the election, and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman thinks his Monday evening tweet about what is in "the best interest of our country" is "the closest to a concession Trump is going to get."Trump wrote that he spoke to Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, and recommended that she "do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols," adding that he has "told my team to do the same." Murphy needed to ascertain the election in order to formally start the transition process, and after weeks of delays, she sent President-elect Joe Biden a letter on Monday telling him the transition can officially start.Haberman tweeted that she's been told some of Trump's advisers "had been urging him" to let the transition begin before Thanksgiving, "even if he never said the word 'concede.'" Between the Trump campaign and other Republicans, more than 30 lawsuits have been filed in six swing states, in an attempt to contest the election results, NBC News reports. Despite Trump and members of his legal team claiming there has been widespread voter fraud, no court has found a single piece of evidence.Trump's election legal team is being led by his longtime friend and personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City. Giuliani has been "key in stoking Trump's conspiracy theories," Haberman said, but people with knowledge of the matter told her that a recent court loss in Pennsylvania made Trump realize "Giuliani was not painting an honest picture" of his chances of actually changing the election results. Giuliani, she added, took control of Trump's legal team after the campaign dropped a lawsuit in Maricopa County, Arizona, and he warned Trump that "other advisers were lying to him."More stories from theweek.com Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. I was wrong about Mitt Romney The Secret Service is reportedly preparing for Trump's 'post-presidency life'

  • Facebook is reportedly planning to woo Joe Biden by rolling out new vaccine and climate change features

    Facebook will promote vaccine and climate change information in a bid to please the Biden administration, sources told the Financial Times.

  • Japan to suspend domestic travel campaign in two cities: minister

    The Japanese government is preparing to pause its domestic travel campaign in two cities following sharp rises in COVID-19 cases, the minister handling the government's coronavirus response said on Tuesday. The move would be a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's aim to use the Go To Travel campaign to prop up regional economies, while critics said the programme risked spreading the infection from major cities to the countryside. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said he hoped a final decision on the temporary exclusion of the cities of Osaka and Sapporo from the programme could be made later in the day.

  • Alleged mafia members 'Joey Electric,' 'Tony Meatballs,' 13 others indicted

    Conspiracy, illegal gambling, loansharking and drug trafficking among charges unsealed, U.S. attorney says.