These are the top 7 winter and Christmas destinations in California, travel sources say
If you’re looking for a getaway during the hectic holiday season, some travel sources listed these California destinations as real-life “winter wonderlands” and “quaint Christmas towns.”
From national parks to villages, The Travel, Visit California and Fodor’s Travel magazine compiled lists of places that people have named as “merry spots” across California.
Here are seven of California’s real-life winter wonderlands and Christmas towns (read to the end for our bonus picks, too):
California Christmas towns
Old Sacramento
Old Sacramento, in the state capital, is full of seasonal charm, according to Visit California.
With views of the Sacramento River, the historic downtown sports Western facades, cobblestone streets and a Ferris wheel. Underground tunnels can take you below the hustle-and-bustle of tourists to see remnants of the original street level, which was raised above the flood level in the 19th century.
For the holidays, Old Sacramento lights up a 12,000-pound Christmas tree and displays the presentation “Theatre of Lights,” which features free holiday performances throughout November and December.
Cambria
Cambria, a seaside village in San Luis Obispo County, is another one of Fodor’s “quaintest Christmas villages.”
From Nov. 24 through Dec. 23, the village hosts a holiday market, featuring more than 2 million holiday lights, artisan vendors, a train ride, fire pits, live music, and food and drinks. Visitors can also meet Santa Claus, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.
Solvang
Solvang, on the Central Coast, is listed as one of Fodor’s Travel magazine’s “quaintest Christmas Villages across the U.S.”
From Nov. 24 through Jan. 6, the town’s Danish-style holiday, Julefest, commences to celebrate the holiday season with light and music shows, trolley tours and a parade, according to the town website.
Livermore
In the San Francisco Bay Area, Livermore is a California town filled with holiday spirit, according to Visit California.
During the holiday season, the town hosts it annual tradition, Lights of Livermore. From Dec. 8 through Dec. 23, guests gather to indulge in an evening of wine tasting and a lights tour on a decorated trolley.
Winter Wonderlands
Yosemite National Park
According to The Travel, the arrival of winter turns Yosemite National Park into a winter wonderland “reminiscent of a snow globe.”
Though the park is open to visit during the winter season, the National Park Service website states only Yosemite Valley and Wawona remain accessible by car. Other areas are closed during the season due to icy conditions.
Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe, in the Sierra Nevada along the California and Nevada border, is one of nature’s winter wonderlands, according to The Travel.
“Surrounded by forested peaks, the crystal-clear waters metamorphose into a magical frozen playground,” The Travel website states.
The area offers a variety of ski resorts for visitors to enjoy the snow, including Heavenly, Kirkwood and Northstar.
Dodge Ridge Ski Resort
The Travel listed Dodge Ski Resort, located in Pinecrest, as one of California’s natural winter wonderlands filled with snow.
On Dec. 17, the resort will host its third annual “Santa Sunday,” where guests will partake in a ski competition against one another dressed in holiday costumes.
Bonus picks: Holiday festivities
Enchant
Enchant is an annual holiday light show with more than 4 million twinkling lights throughout PayPal Park’ grounds in San Jose, according to The Modesto Bee.
From Nov. 24 to Dec. 31, guests can explore a light maze, an ice skating rink and a village with vendors and crafts. Kids can also visit Santa Claus and get professional photos taken, the event’s website states.
Imaginarium
Imaginarium is the “largest holiday light festival” in Sacramento, according to its website.
From Nov. 17 to Jan. 7, the festival features a daily circus, Santa, an ice skating rink and interactive games at Sacramento’s Cal Expo.
Victorian Christmas
Nevada City’s Victorian Christmas celebrates the holiday season with “the aroma of roasted chestnuts” in the air and lit-up city streets.
“It’s a magical setting of hilly streets with authentic gas lamps, wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire, and visitors sharing holiday cheer and good tidings,” the event’s website states.
Every Sunday in December until Dec. 17, there will be holiday activities, including live entertainment, treats and Father Christmas. The holiday activities will also be held on Wednesdays, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13.
Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane
“If Paris is ‘The City of Light,’ then Fresno is the city of Christmas lights,” the Visit California website states.
Along Van Ness Boulevard, Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane is an annual tradition where visitors can drive a 2-mile stretch viewing people’s homes lit by Christmas lights from Dec. 2 until Christmas Day.
