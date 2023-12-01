These are the top 7 winter and Christmas destinations in California, travel sources say

If you’re looking for a getaway during the hectic holiday season, some travel sources listed these California destinations as real-life “winter wonderlands” and “quaint Christmas towns.”

From national parks to villages, The Travel, Visit California and Fodor’s Travel magazine compiled lists of places that people have named as “merry spots” across California.

Here are seven of California’s real-life winter wonderlands and Christmas towns (read to the end for our bonus picks, too):

California Christmas towns

Old Sacramento

Old Sacramento, in the state capital, is full of seasonal charm, according to Visit California.

With views of the Sacramento River, the historic downtown sports Western facades, cobblestone streets and a Ferris wheel. Underground tunnels can take you below the hustle-and-bustle of tourists to see remnants of the original street level, which was raised above the flood level in the 19th century.

Kids cover their ears as fireworks go off during the holiday tree lighting and first performance of Theatre of Lights of the season Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Old Sacramento. Lezlie Sterling/lsterling@sacbee.com

Fireworks explode during the grand finale of the first Theatre of Lights performance of the season Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, following the annual holiday tree lighting in Old Sacramento. Lezlie Sterling/lsterling@sacbee.com

For the holidays, Old Sacramento lights up a 12,000-pound Christmas tree and displays the presentation “Theatre of Lights,” which features free holiday performances throughout November and December.

Cambria

Cambria, a seaside village in San Luis Obispo County, is another one of Fodor’s “quaintest Christmas villages.”

Visitors take selfies in the tunnel of lights at the Cambria Christmas Market on Dec. 14, 2022. The tunnel has become an annual holiday symbol on the Central Coast. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

From Nov. 24 through Dec. 23, the village hosts a holiday market, featuring more than 2 million holiday lights, artisan vendors, a train ride, fire pits, live music, and food and drinks. Visitors can also meet Santa Claus, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Solvang

Solvang, on the Central Coast, is listed as one of Fodor’s Travel magazine’s “quaintest Christmas Villages across the U.S.”

From Nov. 24 through Jan. 6, the town’s Danish-style holiday, Julefest, commences to celebrate the holiday season with light and music shows, trolley tours and a parade, according to the town website.

Livermore

In the San Francisco Bay Area, Livermore is a California town filled with holiday spirit, according to Visit California.

During the holiday season, the town hosts it annual tradition, Lights of Livermore. From Dec. 8 through Dec. 23, guests gather to indulge in an evening of wine tasting and a lights tour on a decorated trolley.

Winter Wonderlands

Yosemite National Park

According to The Travel, the arrival of winter turns Yosemite National Park into a winter wonderland “reminiscent of a snow globe.”

In this January 2010 photo, Mount Lyell, the highest peak, top right center, is visible from Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Though the park is open to visit during the winter season, the National Park Service website states only Yosemite Valley and Wawona remain accessible by car. Other areas are closed during the season due to icy conditions.

Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe, in the Sierra Nevada along the California and Nevada border, is one of nature’s winter wonderlands, according to The Travel.

A snowboarder pauses to take in the views of Lake Tahoe from Heavenly Mountain Resort on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Nathaniel Levine/nlevine@sacbee.com

“Surrounded by forested peaks, the crystal-clear waters metamorphose into a magical frozen playground,” The Travel website states.

The area offers a variety of ski resorts for visitors to enjoy the snow, including Heavenly, Kirkwood and Northstar.

Dodge Ridge Ski Resort

The Travel listed Dodge Ski Resort, located in Pinecrest, as one of California’s natural winter wonderlands filled with snow.

On Dec. 17, the resort will host its third annual “Santa Sunday,” where guests will partake in a ski competition against one another dressed in holiday costumes.

Bonus picks: Holiday festivities

Enchant

Enchant is an annual holiday light show with more than 4 million twinkling lights throughout PayPal Park’ grounds in San Jose, according to The Modesto Bee.

People walk through â€œEnchantâ€ a new holiday light show at First Horizon Park in Nashville , Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Lights014 Nicole Hester / The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK

From Nov. 24 to Dec. 31, guests can explore a light maze, an ice skating rink and a village with vendors and crafts. Kids can also visit Santa Claus and get professional photos taken, the event’s website states.

Imaginarium

Imaginarium is the “largest holiday light festival” in Sacramento, according to its website.

Joshua Tejada, 8, of Redding, plays in bubbles floating in the air near the candy cane display at the Imaginarium at the Cal Expo in Sacramento on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. This year’s “Light Up The Night” holiday light festival has more than 5 million lights across 15 acres. Paul Kitagaki Jr./Sacramento Bee file

From Nov. 17 to Jan. 7, the festival features a daily circus, Santa, an ice skating rink and interactive games at Sacramento’s Cal Expo.

Victorian Christmas

Nevada City’s Victorian Christmas celebrates the holiday season with “the aroma of roasted chestnuts” in the air and lit-up city streets.

“It’s a magical setting of hilly streets with authentic gas lamps, wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire, and visitors sharing holiday cheer and good tidings,” the event’s website states.

Every Sunday in December until Dec. 17, there will be holiday activities, including live entertainment, treats and Father Christmas. The holiday activities will also be held on Wednesdays, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13.

Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane

“If Paris is ‘The City of Light,’ then Fresno is the city of Christmas lights,” the Visit California website states.

Cars make their way along the wet street for the opening night of the 100th year for Christmas Tree Lane Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Along Van Ness Boulevard, Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane is an annual tradition where visitors can drive a 2-mile stretch viewing people’s homes lit by Christmas lights from Dec. 2 until Christmas Day.

If we missed your favorite holiday festivity, send us an email at servicejournalists@sacbee.com.

Note: If you live in one of our coverage areas and like to decorate your home for the holidays, you can submit your home for our holiday lights guides in the Sacramento region, Stanislaus County and San Luis Obispo.