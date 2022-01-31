Top 8 Critical Illness Insurance Providers in the US
Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Aflac Incorporated
By Mark Rosanes
To find out which critical insurance providers in the US have the best offerings, health and wellness information website Verywell Health reviewed the policies of 20 companies, factoring in the extent of coverage, monthly rates, benefit period, how quickly the plan begins, payout terms, and financial stability.
1. Aflac
Coverage options: $10,000 to $100,000
Policy type: Lump sum
Covered conditions: Coma, end-stage renal failure, heart attack, hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke, paralysis
Monthly premium: Quotes not available online
Aflac offers customizable coverage that gives customers the option to add several riders, including a lump-sum cancer rider and return of premium benefits rider that pays out the full amount paid for policies kept for at least 20 years as long as no claims are made. The insurer also offers a subsequent critical illness benefit that covers medical conditions detected 180 days after the first diagnosis. One of the main drawbacks, however, is the inaccessibility of the company’s policies in some states, including New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Idaho.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/top-8-critical-illness-insurance-providers-in-the-us-695930978