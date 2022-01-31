Top 8 Critical Illness Insurance Providers in the US

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Aflac Incorporated

By Mark Rosanes

To find out which critical insurance providers in the US have the best offerings, health and wellness information website Verywell Health reviewed the policies of 20 companies, factoring in the extent of coverage, monthly rates, benefit period, how quickly the plan begins, payout terms, and financial stability.

1. Aflac

  • Coverage options: $10,000 to $100,000

  • Policy type: Lump sum

  • Covered conditions: Coma, end-stage renal failure, heart attack, hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke, paralysis

  • Monthly premium: Quotes not available online

Aflac offers customizable coverage that gives customers the option to add several riders, including a lump-sum cancer rider and return of premium benefits rider that pays out the full amount paid for policies kept for at least 20 years as long as no claims are made. The insurer also offers a subsequent critical illness benefit that covers medical conditions detected 180 days after the first diagnosis. One of the main drawbacks, however, is the inaccessibility of the company’s policies in some states, including New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Idaho.

