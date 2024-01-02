Here are the top 8 things to highlight in 2023 for FSU, FAMU, TCC

Highlights of 2023 for Florida State University, Florida A&M University and Tallahassee Community College give reason to walk down memory lane now that it's 2024.

From football championships and record-breaking successes in research to national rankings and rebranding initiatives, the college and universities have had a variety of memorable moments.

Here is a roundup of eight things while reflecting on FSU, FAMU and TCC's 2023:

Hundreds of students and fans lined the streets on campus for the Florida State University homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

FSU, FAMU homecomings both in full effect

FSU's homecoming week this year was well anticipated after being postponed last year because of Hurricane Ian.

But the traditional week of school spirit drew large audiences during this year's events such as the university's 2023 Homecoming Parade.

Following FSU's daily celebrations was FAMU's Homecoming week, where the HBCU (historically Black college or university) also held its annual parade among many other festive activities that took place.

FAMU President Larry Robinson speaks at a press conference on campus Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

FSU, FAMU, TCC key hires

A Civil Rights Institute has been on FSU's campus for five years, and renowned artist Ted Ellis was hired as the initiative’s first inaugural director this year. Ellis oversees the institute’s focus on civil rights and social change while prioritizing student engagement.

At FAMU, key hires have been made following President Larry Robinson’s leadership restructuring plan — which included the creation of the new executive vice president and chief operating officer position to which Donald Palm was appointed.

FAMU's Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Allyson Watson also was appointed to her position shortly after taking on an interim role and replacing former Provost Maurice Edington, who is currently president of the University of the District of Columbia.

In addition, TCC brought Shelly Bell on board from Lively Technical College this year to be its new vice president for workforce innovation, replacing Kimberly Moore, who is now Yavapai College’s inaugural chief workforce innovation officer.

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers players celebrate after a victory against the Howard Bison in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

FAMU, FSU football seasons full of victory

FAMU Football reached the pinnacle of its success since 2001 by winning the national HBCU football championship against Howard University during the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia this December.

At the end of a competitive game that had fans on the edge of their seats, the FAMU Rattlers beat the Howard Bison with a score of 30-26.

The victory came after the FAMU team won the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Football Championship, beating Prairie View A&M University.

Although FSU Football was recently snubbed from participating in the College Football Playoff as it fell short of qualifications, the team had a 13-0 undefeated season that was sealed with its first Atlantic Coast College (ACC) Championship since 2014 after beating the University of Louisville 16-6.

President Richard McCullough delivers the annual State of the University address at the College of Medicine’s Durell Peaden Auditorium on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

FSU, FAMU record-breaking research numbers

Record-breaking numbers were highlighted in FSU’s research efforts this year, where the university had a record $400 million in research expenditures compared to about $325 million two years ago.

FSU’s annual research expenditure goal for next year has been bumped up to $500 million, according to President Richard McCullough.

FAMU secured a record $96.4 million in research awards during the fiscal year that ended in June, which included the contributions of the College of Agriculture and Food Sciences securing $22 million and the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering bringing in over $16 million, according to the university.

Florida A&M President Larry Robinson announces that FAMU is ranked 91st by US News and World Report during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

FAMU has success in national rankings

This year’s U.S. News & World Report rankings placed FAMU in 91st place among the nation’s public universities, allowing the HBCU to meet its long time goal of breaking into the Top 100.

The university also maintained its status of being the No. 1 public HBCU across the nation while also being ranked No. 3 among both public and private HBCUs.

In addition, Niche recently ranked FAMU as the top institution in the country in its “2024 Best HBCU Schools in America” category, placing it above both private and public colleges and universities of high caliber that include Spelman College and Howard University.

Architectural drawing of Florida A&M University's new 700-bed housing project set to open in fall 2025.

FAMU’s ambitious housing project is in the works

With FAMU having plans of bringing its on-campus bed count up to 4,600 through a residence hall project, Florida’s Board of Governors approved a 700-bed residence hall request as part of the initiative.

The residence hall will be built at the Osceola gravel parking lot at South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and is slated to be complete by fall 2025, along with a residence hall with 500 beds that will be located at the demolished Gibbs Hall and former Paddyfote site on Wahnish Way.

Another component of the major project is a mixed-use apartment complex with 800 beds at the former Palmetto North site, which is expected to be built by fall 2026.

The front office at Tallahassee Collegiate Academy as seen on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

TCC’s new STEM-based charter school is in session

Tallahassee Collegiate Academy — the new STEM-based charter school on TCC’s campus in what used to be a three-story Academic Computing Center building — officially opened in August to welcome nearly 200 students in grades 9-11 from Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties.

TCC was given $2 million to sponsor the school on its campus after an incentive by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year to boost Florida’s workforce programs.

Students attending TCA have the opportunity to earn both a high school diploma and an associate in science degree by the time they graduate. The A.S. degree offerings include cyber security, computer programming and web development, engineering technology, dental hygiene, nursing (R.N.) and video game design.

A screen displays the logo of TCC's potential new name "Tallahassee State College" during a board of trustees meeting on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

TCC plans to change its name to 'Tallahassee State College'

TCC’s Board of Trustees approved a recommendation from President Jim Murdaugh in November to change the college’s name to Tallahassee State College as a part of rebranding efforts.

A heightened interest in changing the name has been shown as a result of new bachelor's degree programs that have been added to the college, contributing to its evolving status in Florida.

While TCC is currently working on logistics such as a new logo, the Florida House of Representatives' Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee held a Dec. 6 meeting where members voted in support of a bill that was filed by state Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, to rename the college.

The change still needs approval from the Florida Legislature, which will potentially take place during the upcoming legislative session that begins in January to establish the renaming in state law.

