The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Bridgerton' to 'Cobra Kai'

"Bridgerton" Netflix

"Bridgerton" and "Cobra Kai" were Netflix's most popular TV shows this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week's most popular TV shows on Netflix.

"Bridgerton" is projected to be watched by 63 million households in its first month, Netflix said on Monday. But it wasn't Netflix's most popular series this week.

That honor goes to "Cobra Kai," which debuted its third season on January 1, its first true Netflix original season after moving from YouTube.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix's daily lists that week.

Below are Netflix's 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. "Gabby's Dollhouse" (Netflix original, 2021-present)

Netflix

Description: "Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

8. "Virgin River" (Netflix original, 2019-present)

"Virgin River" Netflix

Description: "Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

7. "History of Swear Words" (Netflix original, 2021-present)

Nic Cage is the host of "History of Swear Words" on Netflix. Netflix

Description: "Nicolas Cage hosts this proudly profane, funny and engagingly educational series about the history and impact of the most notorious English swear words."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

What critics said: "The contributing comedians, among them Nick Offerman, Nikki Glaser, and Sarah Silverman, have their share of fun with the subject matter. But it's the linguists who really give the series its transgressive heft." — Boston Globe (season one)

6. "Dare Me" (USA Network, 2019-present)

USA Network

Description: "Relationships topple and loyalties flip when an icy new cheerleading coach takes over the high school squad ruled by Beth and her devoted BFF, Addy."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

What critics said: "Such plotting -- of teenage girls being pitted against each other and drifting apart — could come off cliche, but Dare Me does more than incorporate the trope. It examines the way conflict warps the girls' perception of each other, giving it more nuance." — The Atlantic (season one)

5. "The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: "In a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

What critics said: "Anchored by a magnetic lead performance and bolstered by world-class acting, marvelous visual language, a teleplay that's never less than gripping, and an admirable willingness to embrace contradiction and ambiguity, it's one of the year's best series." — RogerEbert.com

4. "Cocomelon" (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: "Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!"

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

3. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (Netflix original, 2018-2021)

Kiernan Shipka on part four, episode eight of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Netflix

Description: "Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family's legacy, the Church of Night."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: "This is spirited, gory, teenage supernatural fun, with a tidy-ish ending — and it has been a pleasure to hang out with Sabrina again." — Guardian (season four)

2. "Bridgerton" (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: "The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn's bestselling novels."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: "A sexy, joyous, colorful update of the classic will-they-or-won't-they Regency-era courting tale." — Indiewire (season one)

1. "Cobra Kai" (Netflix original, 2018-present)

"Cobra Kai" Netflix

Description: "Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the 'Karate Kid' films."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: "With hard hits, cool kicks, and an absolute mastery of tone (which is that of an evolved, self-aware '80s blow out), Cobra Kai balances valiant drama with (sometimes) utter ridiculousness." — IGN (season three)

