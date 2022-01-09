In this article, we take a look at the top 9 stock picks of Stephen White’s SW Investment Management. You can skip our detailed analysis of Stephen White’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Top 5 Stock Picks of Stephen White's SW Investment Management.

SW Investment Management is managed by Stephen White. It has a portfolio value of $251.3 million. Three of the most prominent companies that SW Investment Management is invested in as of the third quarter of 2021 include Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET), and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

SW Investment Management holds 12,000 shares in the famous e-commerce platform Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) accounting for 15% of the hedge fund’s total portfolio in the third quarter of 2021. On November 22, Guggenheim analyst Seth Sigman assumed coverage of Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) with a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares and a price target of $4,300. `

The hedge fund has 550,000 shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET). The shares represented 24.56% of SW Investment Management’s portfolio in the third quarter of 2021. On November 16, Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow assumed coverage of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) with a ‘Neutral’ rating and a price target of $205.

Technology share chart

Our Methodology

These are the top stock picks of SW Investment Management. We picked these stocks from the third quarter portfolio of the hedge fund.

9. Ni Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

SW Investment Management’s Stake Value: $1.3 million

Percentage of SW Investment Management’s 13F portfolio: 0.54%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 8

Ni Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) is a holding company based in North Dakota, US. The company provides various products and services like property and casualty insurance for small businesses, farm owners and households, etc. The company provides its products and services across the country.

SW Investment Management owns 77,376 shares in Ni Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) as of the third quarter of 2021. The leading stakeholder in the third quarter of 2021, however, was MFP Investors with over 500,000 shares accounting for 1.07% of their portfolio.

Story continues

8. The Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

SW Investment Management’s Stake Value: $12.2 million

Percentage of SW Investment Management’s 13F portfolio: 4.87%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 22

The Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) operates over 500 chiropractic clinics across 33 US states. The company is headquartered in Arizona, US. According to their Q3'2021 filings, the company grew its revenue by 36% at $20.99 million with an EPS of $0.13 beating analyst estimates by $0.08. SW Investment has 125,000 shares in the company after a 69% decrease in stake in the third quarter. The leader in terms of stake in the company in Q3 of 2021 was Skylands Capital.

On November 8, Roth Capital analyst George Kelly raised the price target on The Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to $110 from $105 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The analyst noted that the company's third-quarter results showed continued momentum and progress towards management's long-term targets. George Kelly sees upside to the stock as the company scales.

7. Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

SW Investment Management’s Stake Value: $14.5 million

Percentage of SW Investment Management’s 13F portfolio: 5.79%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 28

The number 7th stock on the list of top 9 stock picks of Stephen White’s SW Investment Management is Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) is one of the leading manufacturers and providers of semiconductor and other electronic solutions.

The industries it serves include communication, computing, and automotive. On October 18, The company raised the quarterly dividend 21% to 17c from 14c per share. The dividend payment would be made on January 10 of 2022 to holders of record as of December 23, 2021.

6. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

SW Investment Management’s Stake Value: $14.8 million

Percentage of SW Investment Management’s 13F portfolio: 5.89%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 33

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a real estate investment company that invests in housing schemes and marinas, etc. It went public in 1993. The company is headquartered in Michigan, United States. SW Investment Management owns 80,000 shares in the company with Echo Street Capital Management taking the lion’s share in the company with over a million shares representing their stake.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) posted a Q3 revenue this year at $684.29 million with an EPS of $2.11 that beat analyst estimates by $0.08. On November 17, RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern raised the price target on Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to $227 from $216 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares.

Click to continue reading and see Top 5 Stock Picks of Stephen White's SW Investment Management.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Top 9 Stock Picks of Stephen White's SW Investment Management is originally published on Insider Monkey.