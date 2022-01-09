Top 9 Stock Picks of Stephen White’s SW Investment Management

Habib Ur Rehman
·4 min read

In this article, we take a look at the top 9 stock picks of Stephen White’s SW Investment Management. You can skip our detailed analysis of Stephen White’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Top 5 Stock Picks of Stephen White's SW Investment Management.

SW Investment Management is managed by Stephen White. It has a portfolio value of $251.3 million. Three of the most prominent companies that SW Investment Management is invested in as of the third quarter of 2021 include Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET), and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

SW Investment Management holds 12,000 shares in the famous e-commerce platform Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) accounting for 15% of the hedge fund’s total portfolio in the third quarter of 2021. On November 22, Guggenheim analyst Seth Sigman assumed coverage of Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) with a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares and a price target of $4,300. `

The hedge fund has 550,000 shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET). The shares represented 24.56% of SW Investment Management’s portfolio in the third quarter of 2021. On November 16, Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow assumed coverage of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) with a ‘Neutral’ rating and a price target of $205.

Technology share chart

Our Methodology

These are the top stock picks of SW Investment Management. We picked these stocks from the third quarter portfolio of the hedge fund.

9. Ni Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

SW Investment Management’s Stake Value: $1.3 million

Percentage of SW Investment Management’s 13F portfolio: 0.54%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 8

Ni Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) is a holding company based in North Dakota, US. The company provides various products and services like property and casualty insurance for small businesses, farm owners and households, etc. The company provides its products and services across the country.

SW Investment Management owns 77,376 shares in Ni Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) as of the third quarter of 2021. The leading stakeholder in the third quarter of 2021, however, was MFP Investors with over 500,000 shares accounting for 1.07% of their portfolio.

8. The Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

SW Investment Management’s Stake Value: $12.2 million

Percentage of SW Investment Management’s 13F portfolio: 4.87%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 22

The Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) operates over 500 chiropractic clinics across 33 US states. The company is headquartered in Arizona, US. According to their Q3'2021 filings, the company grew its revenue by 36% at $20.99 million with an EPS of $0.13 beating analyst estimates by $0.08. SW Investment has 125,000 shares in the company after a 69% decrease in stake in the third quarter. The leader in terms of stake in the company in Q3 of 2021 was Skylands Capital.

On November 8, Roth Capital analyst George Kelly raised the price target on The Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to $110 from $105 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The analyst noted that the company's third-quarter results showed continued momentum and progress towards management's long-term targets. George Kelly sees upside to the stock as the company scales.

7. Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

SW Investment Management’s Stake Value: $14.5 million

Percentage of SW Investment Management’s 13F portfolio: 5.79%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 28

The number 7th stock on the list of top 9 stock picks of Stephen White’s SW Investment Management is Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) is one of the leading manufacturers and providers of semiconductor and other electronic solutions.

The industries it serves include communication, computing, and automotive. On October 18, The company raised the quarterly dividend 21% to 17c from 14c per share. The dividend payment would be made on January 10 of 2022 to holders of record as of December 23, 2021.

6. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

SW Investment Management’s Stake Value: $14.8 million

Percentage of SW Investment Management’s 13F portfolio: 5.89%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 33

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a real estate investment company that invests in housing schemes and marinas, etc. It went public in 1993. The company is headquartered in Michigan, United States. SW Investment Management owns 80,000 shares in the company with Echo Street Capital Management taking the lion’s share in the company with over a million shares representing their stake.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) posted a Q3 revenue this year at $684.29 million with an EPS of $2.11 that beat analyst estimates by $0.08. On November 17, RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern raised the price target on Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to $227 from $216 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares.

Click to continue reading and see Top 5 Stock Picks of Stephen White's SW Investment Management.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Top 9 Stock Picks of Stephen White's SW Investment Management is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • My Favorite Warren Buffett Stock to Buy for 2022

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett is one of the best stock pickers of all time. Amazon has been an excellent business for a long time, and it got a booster dose of growth at the onset of the pandemic. Amazon fulfilled the vast majority of those orders with relatively few problems.

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Andrew Immerman’s Palestra Capital

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Andrew Immerman’s Palestra Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Immerman’s investment strategy, history, and stock picks, go directly to Top 5 Stock Picks of Andrew Immerman’s Palestra Capital. Andrew Immerman is the Managing Partner at Palestra Capital Management, a New-York […]

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Choosing growth stocks from different sectors will keep one's portfolio balanced while helping earn fruitful returns over the long term. New York-based cannabis company Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF), Ireland-based healthcare company Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), and Washington-based consumer company Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) have high growth prospects that will bring huge returns over the years. This retail company has made its mark globally; it operates 828 warehouses worldwide with the highest number of 512 in the U.S. Surprisingly, the pandemic hasn't put any dent in its performance -- most of the credit goes to its price leadership position in the industry, which acts as a competitive moat for the company.

  • Nasdaq Ends First Week of 2022 Down More Than 4% as Roku, Netflix Take Hits

    The Nasdaq closed Friday down more than 4% from where it opened Monday and almost 1% for the day, marking a rough start to 2022 for several entertainment and tech stocks. Along with the Nasdaq, the S&P 500 is having a bumpy beginning to the new year, down 0.4% at close on Friday and -1.8% […]

  • Here's How Apple Stock Can Soar Above $200 a Share in 2022

    With the remote-work and virtual-learning trends accelerating during the pandemic, demand for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) products like the iPhone, Mac, AirPods, and iPads has surged. Apple's market value now stands at a stunning $2.8 trillion and recently topped $3 trillion for a brief time. Here are two major catalysts that are likely to drive Apple's share price to new all-time highs in the coming year.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks in Adage Capital’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks in Adage Capital’s Portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Adage Capital’s hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks in Adage Capital’s Portfolio. Adage Capital Management is a Boston-based asset management firm co-founded by Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson. The fund […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • This Crypto Might Be the Solana of 2022

    Solana soared 11,000% in 2021. Fantom's coin did better, with an epic 14,000% jump. It might do it again.

  • Why Roblox Rolled Over for an 18% Loss in December

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) tumbled like a Jenga tower, after the online gaming platform reported November metrics that were below expectations. With the new year, Roblox is down another 18% so far in January. Roblox began trading through a direct listing in March 2021 and had been one of the best performing IPOs of the year.

  • 30% of My Retirement Is in These 5 Stocks: Here's Why I Believe They're Winners for 2022

    I own 30 stocks in my retirement account. Some of the companies are promising, but still have a lot to prove. Individually, each of those accounts for just a small percentage of the value of my overall portfolio.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    After rallying more than 27% in 2021, the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is near a 20-year low of 1.24%. Several high-quality energy companies are currently offering yields above 6%, including Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Here's why that high-yield dividend isn't the only factor that makes them look like good buys for 2022 and beyond.

  • 'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned markets would crash, bet against Elon Musk, and slammed the GameStop saga last year. Here are his 6 highlights of 2021.

    The Scion Asset Management boss called bitcoin a "speculative bubble," predicted the inflation spike, and sold most of his US stocks in 2021.

  • Risk Bubbles Are Deflating Everywhere, Some Market Watchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- For those concerned that the decade-long super-easy monetary policy has created asset bubbles around the world, the first signs of trouble may be in the making for inflated markets.Most Read from BloombergCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseCrypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a BubbleVeteran Equity Strategist Expects a ‘Cathartic Upchuck’ in 2022Cypriot Scientist Says C

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 safe dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis about dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022. For veteran and amateur investors alike, dividend stocks present the best opportunity to retire […]

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Pays A US$1.41 Dividend In Just Four Days

    Readers hoping to buy AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

    Higher oil and gas prices fueled some big-time gains across the sector last year. The improving market conditions have also bolstered the industry's financial picture, giving many energy companies the flexibility to pay higher dividends. Three energy dividend stocks that stand out as attractive buys this month are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A). Higher oil prices have been a boon for ConocoPhillips.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    It's frustrating for investors when a stock constantly needs to issue shares to raise money so that it can continue growing. Even though sales may be increasing, without positive free cash flow, it can become a risky buy simply due to the potential for dilution, which can drive a company's share price down.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.