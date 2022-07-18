The Top 9 Strategies for Saving Money When Shopping at Target

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Target is a popular place to shop because it combines the convenience of numerous stores into one easy shopping experience: clothing, home goods, groceries, personal care, sports equipment, pet needs and so much more.

And while Target does often have lower prices than elsewhere on certain items, if you’re going to make it your one-stop shop, you should know how to get the best deals and save money while you’re there. Here are nine strategies for saving money when shopping at Target.

Get the Target Red Card

Target rewards people who not only shop at their stores frequently but use one of two options for their “red card” program. One Red Card option is a debit card, tied to your bank account; the other is a credit card (and yes, that comes with all the burdens and responsibilities of any credit card). For every purchase you make using your Red Card, you receive 5% off purchases, free shipping and 30 days to return purchases.

Take Advantage of the Price Match Guarantee

Target prides itself on matching any lower price on a product it carries if you find the identical item elsewhere (except for Alaska and Hawaii stores). If you’ve already bought the item, you have 14 days to bring it back in for the difference in price. The item truly must be identical and from their select list of competitors. You’ll need to bring a printed or digital version of the ad for proof, and your original proof of purchase if you already bought it at Target. They reserve the right to decline the match.

Read Target’s Weekly Ads

Target puts out weekly deals, so be sure to check them out either on the app or in its mailers — available online — before you hop in the car to do your shopping.

Shop Clearance

Some of the best Target deals to be found are in its clearance items — and, you can even shop those online! Things that have gone out of season can be your cheap find.

Target Circle Rewards Program

The Red Card isn’t the only way to reward yourself for shopping at Target. When you join the Target Circle rewards program (formerly Target Cartwheel) it might be one of the easiest things you’ll ever do — and it’s totally free, too. Circle members earn 1% cash back for every eligible Target purchase (in-store, online and through the Target app) and periodic Target Circle Bonus opportunities for extra rewards. Plus, they get special deals and perks like birthday gifts, early access to sales, personalized deals and votes for eligible nonprofit donations.

Get Cash Back

A super sneaky way to save money while shopping at Target is to do so online through a cash-back portal, such as Rakuten. When you shop through there, you save additional money on your purchases.

Pick Your Money-Saving Day

According to Money Crashers, Target is known to mark down specific items on a weekly schedule:

Monday : Electronics, kids’ clothing, books, baby supplies and accessories

Tuesday : Pet supplies, food and women’s clothing

Wednesday : Health and beauty products, men’s clothing, furniture and lawn and garden items

Thursday : Shoes, toys, home decor, sporting goods, luggage and housewares

Friday: Cosmetics, jewelry, auto products and hardware

Go Coupon Crazy

Not only can you use multiple coupons at Target, but the company also encourages you to take advantage of coupon combining in multiple ways.

Combine Coupons . You can use more than one coupon at Target — mix and match a manufacturer coupon, a Target coupon and a Circle rewards offer.

Internet Coupons. If you find Target coupons online with barcodes, Target will accept these, so long as they are valid.

Registry Discounts

If you’ve got a big event you need to register for — a wedding, a baby shower, a kid going off to college, Target’s gift registry program will offer you a 15% off coupon for any unpurchased registry items, according to Money Crashers. For weddings, you can get that coupon the week of your event date. For baby registries, eight weeks before your expected arrival date; and for a college registry, for one online purchase sent to a single address.

