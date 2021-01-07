The top 9 streaming TV shows this week, from 'Cobra Kai' to 'The Expanse'

"Cobra Kai" Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Netflix's "Cobra Kai" is gaining on "The Mandalorian" in audience demand.

Netflix's "Cobra Kai" is gaining on Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian" in popularity after the "Karate Kid" spin-off series debuted its third season last week.

The data is based on "demand expressions," Parrot Analytics' globally standardized TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

"The Mandalorian" has had a big lead in audience demand over other shows since its second season debuted in October, but "Cobra Kai" almost dethroned it this week.

Below are this week's nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. "Star Trek: Discovery" (CBS All Access)

"Star Trek: Discovery" CBS All Access

Times more in demand than average show: 33.4

Description: "After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of "Star Trek: Discovery" finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 93%

What critics said: "It's finally able to grow, unfettered by entrenched canon or unnecessary blockbuster aspirations (or unnecessary white guys — did y'all even see one this week?), into a series that will succeed or fail as a Star Trek show on its own merits." — Vulture (season 3)

Season 3 premiered October 15 on CBS All Access. See more insights for "Star Trek: Discovery."

8. "The Expanse" (Amazon Prime Video)

"The Expanse" season five Amazon Prime Video

Times more in demand than average show: 33.7

Description: "In different parts of the Solar System, the crew of the Rocinante and their allies confront the sins of their past, while Marco Inaros unleashes an attack that will alter the future of Earth, Mars, the Belt, and the worlds beyond the Ring."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 100%

What critics said: "The Expanse's keen understanding of history and politics, combined with its relatively low technology level, has allowed the show to feel about as realistic as science fiction can get." — Polygon (Season 5)

Season 5 premiered on Prime Video on December 16. See more insights "The Expanse."

7. "The Witcher" (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 34.3

Description: "Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: "For all its massive scale, The Witcher is a surprisingly small story centered around three appealing main characters." — Collider (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20, 2019. See more insights for "The Witcher."

6. "The Crown" (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 37.3

Description: "This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 97%

What critics said: "Colman remains a delight, and I could watch her read a phone book." — BuzzFeed (season 4)

Season four premiered on November 15 on Netflix. See more insights for "The Crown."

5. "Titans" (HBO Max)

"Titans" DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 39.2

Description: "'Titans' follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: "This hard-hitting drama provided much of the talented cast with some juicy material, while also allowing the show to continue to go from strength-to-strength." — What Culture (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe in September, 2019. See more insights for "Titans."

4. "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 45.9

Description: "From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of 'The Mandalorian,' the new 'Clone Wars' episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'"

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: "The animation is better than ever, the spirit of the series-a more character-based version of the stories told between 'Attack Of The Clones' and 'Revenge Of The Sith' are as compelling as ever." — The Playlist (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

3. "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things." Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 49.2

Description: "When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: "Even while some things go a bit too predictably, the last two episodes tie everything and everyone together in spectacular, emotional fashion." - Dallas Morning News (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for "Stranger Things."

2. "Cobra Kai" (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 112.6

Description: "Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the 'Karate Kid' films."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 95%

What critics said: "It's a shot of adrenaline that's sorely needed right now, and it's wild that this show can still bring the heart, hurt, healing, and honor while revisiting two men whose life paths diverged following one fateful crane kick." — Uproxx (season 3)

Season 3 premiered on January 1 on Netflix. See more insights for "Cobra Kai."

1. "The Mandalorian" (Disney Plus)

Boba Fett last appeared in "The Return of the Jedi" in his armor. Disney Platform Distribution

Times more in demand than average show: 115.4

Description: "After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: "It's no small feat to create a character who is well-rounded and sympathetic, while mostly hidden behind an expressionless mask. But all the credit goes to Pascal for imbuing the man, also known as Din Djarin, with layers of ever-present depth." — San Francisco Chronicle (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Disney Plus on October 30. See more insights for "The Mandalorian."

