Americans Are Getting Thousands Back From These 9 Tax Deductions, Research Shows

Fortunately, using data released by the IRS, you can find out how many returns claimed each deduction and how much the average deduction was for those from the 2016 tax year, giving you a better sense of how your fellow taxpayers are approaching their itemized deductions. After all, if there’s a common deduction you’re overlooking, it’s entirely possible you’re letting your hard-earned dollars go without having to. Here’s a look at the top tax deductions for the average American, so you can see how others handle itemized deductions .

The move to nearly double the size of the standard deduction has made taxes a lot easier for many Americans — a report from the Joint Committee on Taxation predicts that the number of returns itemizing deductions is expected to drop from 46.5 million in 2017 to just over 18 million for 2018. However, that would still leave nearly 20 million Americans who need to file returns that will lay out specific deductions to ensure that they aren’t overpaying what they owe.

H2: 10. Interest Paid on Investments

Deduction Amount: $9,108.47

[75-150 words]

H2: 9. Medical and Dental Expenses After AGI Limitation



Deduction Amount: $10,095.70

[75-150 words]

…

H2: 1. Casualty and Theft Losses



Deduction Amount: $33,681.82

[75-150 words]

Methodology: …

9. State and Local General Sales Tax Deductions

Number of Returns Claiming Deduction: 9,746,000

Average Deduction Amount: $1,880.57

You’re allowed to deduct your state and local sales taxes from your federal return, though you can’t also deduct your state and local income taxes if you do so. As such, the deduction’s utility is relatively limited to those people who are spending money without earning enough to make their income tax deduction the larger of the two.

Still, nearly 10 million returns claimed a total of $18.3 billion in deductions for state and local sales tax.

8. Charitable Contribution Deductions

Number of Returns Claiming Deduction: 36,937,000

Average Deduction Amount: $6,331.51

Donations to qualified organizations — in the form of cash or some types of goods — are deductible and appeared on 36.9 million returns in the 2016 tax year. In total, those who itemized donations deducted an average of $6,331.51 for a grand total of $233.9 billion.

7. Total Standard Deduction

Number of Returns Claiming Deduction: 103,013,000

Average Deduction Amount: $8,675.27

For every return filed with itemized deductions, there were more than two filed that simply opted for the standard deduction and avoided wading into the complexities of the tax code for an average deduction of $8.675.27 for each return. Of course, with the increase in the size of the standard deduction, the number of people who take this deduction and the total average amount stand to grow significantly in 2018.

6. Miscellaneous Deductions After 2 Percent AGI Limitation

Number of Returns Claiming Deduction: 13,014,000

Average Deduction Amount: $8,878.44

This catch-all includes a wide variety of deductions — from travel-related business expenses to tax preparation costs — but you can ultimately only deduct the amount in excess of 2 percent of your adjusted gross income. There were just 13 million returns that qualified, but those that did scored nearly $9,000 in deductions per return.

Check Out: 10 Tax Tips Every Married Couple Must Know

5. Interest Paid on Investment Deductions

Number of Returns Claiming Deduction: 33,485,000

Average Deduction Amount: $9,108.47

Over 33 million filers deducted an average of over $9,000 apiece for interest paid on investments in 2016. It’s worth noting, though, that the vast majority of those — 32.9 million of the total — were in the form of the popular mortgage interest deduction. However, with the amount you can deduct set to fall and the increase in the standard deduction for the 2018 tax year, the total number of returns taking this deduction is predicted to plunge to under 14 million.