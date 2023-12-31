As the top administrators, what are Kentucky university presidents paid? See salary, benefits

University presidents are often the highest-paid individuals at the school where they work.

Presidents’ contracts generally include a base salary and benefits available to university employees, like medical insurance, vacation and sick leave, and contributions to a retirement plan. Some university presidents also receive allowances to pay for things like cars, athletics tickets, club memberships and professional society memberships, and some universities provide on-campus housing for presidents.

Contracts and salaries were obtained by the Herald-Leader through the Open Records Act. Information about individual schools, like enrollment, comes from the university’s websites, fact books and the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education data center.

Here is the pay and contract information about the nine presidents of Kentucky public colleges and universities, starting with the highest salary.

Eli Capilouto

University of Kentucky

Eli Capilouto, the president of the University of Kentucky, is the highest paid university president in the state. His most recent contract extension was approved in December 2021. He has been the president since 2011.

Base salary: $1.04 million, increased annually by the same percentage as other UK employees.

Other benefits: Annual retention payment ($125,000 in 2022 and $325,000 in 2023); Capilouto’s contract term is automatically extended by one year annually if he is still serving as president on July 1 of that year.

Contract term: Through June 30, 2027.

Other things to note: After serving as president, Capilouto has the opportunity to serve in a Special University Representative position, which will be determined by the board of trustees chair and Capilouto, for up to two years. If he chooses to do so, he will be paid an annual salary of half the base salary at the time he steps down as president.

University enrollment: 33,885 (fall 2023)

Kim Schatzel is the president of the University of Louisville.

University of Louisville

Kim Schatzel has been the president of the University of Louisville since February of this year.

Base salary: $925,000

Contract term: Through January 2028.

Other things to note: Schatzel will be eligible for a raise in March 2025. If she serves as president for at least five years, Schatzel can take a one year leave at her current base salary. She will then be able to assume faculty duties at UofL, with a salary and benefits equal to the average of the three highest-paid, full-time professors in the department she chooses to work in.

University enrollment: 23,043 (fall 2022)

Timothy Caboni is the president of Western Kentucky University.

Western Kentucky University

Timothy Caboni has been the president of Western Kentucky University since 2017. His most recent contract extension was signed in March 2021.

Base salary: $450,000, increased annually by the same percentage as other WKU employees.

Other benefits: Caboni receives a retention and performance bonus annually equal to 10% of his base salary. The bonus will be awarded for his progress in several areas, including executing the university’s strategic plan, fundraising, and improving student retention and graduation rates.

Contract term: Through June 30, 2025

University enrollment: 16,495 (fall 2022)

Cady Short-Thompson is the president of Northern Kentucky University.

Northern Kentucky University

Cady Short-Thompson is the newest university president in the state, taking the helm of Northern Kentucky University in October.

Base salary: $400,000

Other benefits: Annual performance bonus of up to $100,000, as determined by the board of regents.

Contract term: Through October 1, 2027

University enrollment: 14,985 (fall 2023)

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles speaks during the Fancy Farm picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky., on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System

Ryan Quarles will start as president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System on Jan. 1. Quarles is the outgoing Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture. His employment contract was signed in October of this year.

Base salary: $380,000

Contract term: Through June 30, 2027

University enrollment: 101,127 students across 16 schools (fall 2022)

David McFaddin is the president of Eastern Kentucky University.

Eastern Kentucky University

David McFaddin has been president of Eastern Kentucky University since 2020, and previously was the interim president of the university in 2019. In January, his contract was extended for the second time.

Base salary: $375,000

Contract term: Through December 31, 2026

Other things to note: McFaddin’s contract includes an incentive for increasing enrollment at EKU. If enrollment passes 14,000 students, his base pay is adjusted by $37 per student over 14,000.

University enrollment: 15,008 (fall 2023)

Robert Jackson is the president of Murray State University.

Murray State University

Robert Jackson has been president of Murray State University since 2019, and previously served as the interim president of the university in 2018.

Base salary: $325,000

Contract term: Through June 30, 2026

Other things to note: If Jackson steps down as president, he will be eligible to continue working as a tenured professor in the College of Business, with a salary of no less than $100,000, to be determined by the dean.

University enrollment: 9,489 (fall 2022)

Jay Morgan

Morehead State University

Jay Morgan has been the president of Morehead State University since 2017.

Base salary: $325,000, increased annually by the same percentage as other Morehead employees.

Contract term: Through June 30, 2024

Other things to note: If Morgan steps down as present, he will be eligible for a 6 month paid sabbatical. He will also be eligible to join the faculty as a full-time, tenured employee with a salary of no less than $100,000, to be determined by the dean and board chair. Also included in his contract is the ability for Morgan and his immediate family to eat, expense free, at any university dining facility.

University enrollment: 8,810 (2022-23 school year)

Koffi Akakpo is the president of Kentucky State University.

Kentucky State University

Koffi Akakpo has been president of Kentucky State University since July. Previously, he was the president of Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Lexington.

Base salary: $325,000

Other benefits: Akakpo is eligible for an annual performance bonus, with the maximum amount being 20% of his base salary. He is also a tenured professor of education at KSU, and paid $162,500 for that role.

Contract term: Through June 30, 2026

Other things to note: If KSU “enters into financial exigency or requires budget cuts,” Akakpo’s base salary can be decreased.

University enrollment: 1,726 (fall 2022)