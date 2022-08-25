Top after-hours movers: Affirm, Gap, Workday and more

Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance:

Affirm (AFRM): Shares dropped more than 14% after its first quarter and full-year 2023 revenue guidance missed estimates. Affirm sees first-quarter revenue of $345 to $365 million and full-year revenue of $1.63 billion to $1.73 billion. Affirm CFO Michael Linford wrote in the earnings release, “In light of the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, we are approaching our next fiscal year prudently while maintaining our focus on driving responsible growth.” Affirm shares have dropped 69% since the start of the year.

Ulta (ULTA): Shares jumped after the beauty retailer posted earnings that beat the street’s estimates and issued strong full-year guidance. Ulta posted comparable sales of 14.4% for the quarter and sees comparable sales growth of 9.5% to 10.5%, up from its previous forecast of 6% to 8%. Executives on the earnings call noted Ulta shoppers are not trading down on price and saw sales rebound following a modest slowdown in late June, early July.

Gap (GPS): Gap reported adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter that topped estimates and noted improving sales trends in July and early August. But comparable sales missed estimates for the second quarter with total sales falling -10%, including a -15% drop in sales at its Old Navy brand. Morningstar Equity Analyst David Swartz told Yahoo Finance that Gap’s ‘biggest issue right now is Old Navy’ and that if ‘Gap can’t fix Old Navy, then the whole business is in trouble.’

Workday (WDAY): Shares jumped after the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, posting adjusted earnings of $0.83 a share on $1.54 billion in revenue. Workday raised its adjusted operating margin outlook for the third quarter while maintaining its full-year subscription revenue guidance. Workday CEO Barbara Larson noted “Our updated outlook reflects the momentum in our business and the mission-critical nature of our solutions, while also balancing the current macro environment.”

Dell (DELL): Shares fell after hours after Dell missed adjusted Ebitda target for the second quarter and consumer revenue fell 9% from a year ago, totaling $3.3 billion. Dell Technologies Vice Chairman Jeff Clarke wrote in the earnings release,"We continued to execute well in an increasingly challenging environment with record second quarter revenue of $26.4 billion, up 9%... We also advanced our long-term strategy – growing the core while innovating for our customers and enabling their opportunities in the data era." The stock is off -14.7% since the start of the year.

